Louisiana's 'Sweet Dough Pie Capital' Is A Humble Town With History, Artisans, And Sweet Treats

The French influence continues to resonate through this part of Louisiana, and it has direct influence on the sweet treat that personifies Grand Coteau: Sweet Dough Pie. This Cajun country dessert is a fixture for family gatherings and holidays, and it's best described as a homemade pie featuring a dough that's a cross between a pie crust and a sugar cookie. The origins of Sweet Dough Pie are widely believed to come from the French term "pâte sucrée," which translates in English to "sweet dough." The Cajun version that's popularized in Louisiana takes on a fattier, more dairy-based flavor, but the undeniable sweetness that you'll find even in the oldest pastry shop in Paris is what makes these pies stand out from the rest.

Though this sweet treat delicacy is unique to this corner of the U.S., the tradition is invigorated annually at Grand Coteau's Sweet Dough Pie Festival. This festival typically takes place on the last Saturday of October at the grounds of the Jesuit college in town, which is about 20 minutes north of the city of Lafayette. Pastry chefs, pie bakers, and vendors from all over present their Sweet Dough Pie creations. From there, it's up to the public to vote for the winning pasties, a delightfully democratic competition. Proceeds from the event go to the Grand Coteau Cultural Foundation, a local scholarship fund to help breed creativity in the area. Pro tip for foodie adventurers: The crawfish capital of the world is not far away and hosts festivals of their own throughout the year.

There are over 100 vendors on hand to peruse at the festival, including bakeries that offer sweet treats from all over Cajun country (not just Sweet Dough Pie) and artisans who offer everything from upcycled furniture to fresh herbs. As for the festival's namesake pastry, flavors like sweet potato, fig, lemon, and blackberry are the favorites amongst visitors, and each entry has their own unique spin on ingredients for the crust and pie fillings. Probably the most classic iteration is the custard version, sometimes called Tarte à la Bouille.