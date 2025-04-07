One Of New York's Liveliest Neighborhoods Is An Artsy, Foodie Paradise Well-Served By Public Transit

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

New York City can be overwhelming for visitors with many things to see and its large crowds of people. A great way to approach a visit is by exploring one neighborhood at a time. One of the Big Apple's prettiest and liveliest areas is Greenwich Village, with brownstones along tree-lined streets where you'll find fabulous little restaurants, jazz clubs, and one-of-a-kind boutiques. No wonder it's one of the most likely places to spot celebrities in New York City. During the day, you'll see New York University students in coffee shops, chess players in Washington Square Park, and parents walking their kids to school. When night falls, world-class musicians take the stage at intimate music venues, couples walk off a fantastic meal with a stroll, and the bars are packed with young people.

Bounded by 14th Street, Houston Street, Mercer Street/4th Avenue, and Sixth Avenue, Greenwich Village is renowned for its bohemian legacy of beatniks and poets, iconic landmarks like the Washington Square Arch and the Stonewall Inn, and music venues where legends such as Bob Dylan and Jimi Hendrix once performed. It's well served by public transit, with numerous subway lines like the A, C, E, B, D, F, and M trains linking Greenwich Village with Midtown, Lower Manhattan, and beyond. Hub stations include West 4th Street, Christopher Street, and 14th Street. Additionally, MTA buses traverse the Village, and New Jersey Transit trains travel to the 'burbs.