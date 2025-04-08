A Charming Town On The Shores Of An Indiana Lake Offers A Cozy Getaway With Scenic Trails And Shops
Good things come in small packages, and with a population of apprximately 3,000, Syracuse, Indiana, is jam-packed with many family-friendly vacation activities. A tiny, scenic town and home to two lakes, Syracuse is located in North Central Indiana. To get there, you can fly to South Bend and drive about 40 miles or fly to Fort Wayne where the drive is a little less than an hour. Once you arrive in this quintessential lake town, you'll be blown away by Lake Wawasee, the largest freshwater lake in the state, and Syracuse Lake, which is a tad smaller.
Dotting the landscape are welcoming marinas with harbor-side restaurants and comfy accommodations. Go swimming, boating, fishing, sailing, tubing, and kayaking on Lake Wawasee. The Syracuse Wawasee Trails offer something for every kind of outdoor enthusiast. Take a beautiful hike along the 11-mile network of trails situated along the lake. For an easy hike, check out the 5.2-mile loop, which is ideal for hiking, walking, or biking. The best times to hit the trails are May through September. Visit Lakeside Park at Lake Syracuse, the city's largest park, for the beach, to enjoy a picnic at the gazebo and play in the playground.
Things to do in Syracuse, Indiana
Love to hit the links? There are numerous public golf courses in Syracuse that offer challenging holes, set amid the lush Indiana landscape. One can't-miss playing experience is the 9-hole Wawasee Golf Club on the lake, which is one of the oldest in the state, and it is also open all year long for those diehard golf enthusiasts who want to play anytime.
For a more casual vacation experience, the historic downtown feels like a step back in time with more than 20 buildings listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The bustling streets are filled with plenty of Hoosier hospitality, restaurants, and shops. The historic Pickwick Theatre on Main Street shows first-run movies. Stroll through the art galleries and visit the Syracuse-Wawasee Historical Museum and learn more about the settlement of the area.
All the while, enjoy waterfront dining at Channel Marker restaurant. With boats that pull up alongside the restaurant, you'll feel like you're living the dream in Florida. Or try Chubbie's Pub & Grub for some hearty bar food, delicious steaks, and more.
Play and stay like a local in Syracuse, Indiana
Before your time is up in Syracuse, be sure to have some fun down on the farm, and head to Blue Barn Berry Farm for you-pick berries, a country market, and cooking class demonstrations. Browse the market full of vegetables, honey items, play games throughout the farm, or grab some ice cream. Check their Facebook page for seasonal hours and other events.
Looking to stay a night or two? You'll find charming B&B's, VRBO rentals, and hotels like the Oakwood Resort or the Dixie Haven Resort. The Oakwood Resort offers scenic boat rides on Lake Wawasee from Memorial Day to Labor Day on Friday and Saturday evenings for guests and non-guests for $10 per person. Traveling with a camper or motorhome? Try JT Campground in nearby Warsaw, which also offers three dazzling lakes, gourmet dining, and a bustling downtown.
An interesting site to see less than 50 miles away is a natural landmark in Indiana with breathtaking cliffside vistas, while travelers with a little more time can add another weekend escape to the lakefront resort town on Lake Michigan, Beverly Shores, which is about 80 miles away.