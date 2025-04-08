A Charming Town On The Shores Of An Indiana Lake Offers A Cozy Getaway With Scenic Trails And Shops

Good things come in small packages, and with a population of apprximately 3,000, Syracuse, Indiana, is jam-packed with many family-friendly vacation activities. A tiny, scenic town and home to two lakes, Syracuse is located in North Central Indiana. To get there, you can fly to South Bend and drive about 40 miles or fly to Fort Wayne where the drive is a little less than an hour. Once you arrive in this quintessential lake town, you'll be blown away by Lake Wawasee, the largest freshwater lake in the state, and Syracuse Lake, which is a tad smaller.

Dotting the landscape are welcoming marinas with harbor-side restaurants and comfy accommodations. Go swimming, boating, fishing, sailing, tubing, and kayaking on Lake Wawasee. The Syracuse Wawasee Trails offer something for every kind of outdoor enthusiast. Take a beautiful hike along the 11-mile network of trails situated along the lake. For an easy hike, check out the 5.2-mile loop, which is ideal for hiking, walking, or biking. The best times to hit the trails are May through September. Visit Lakeside Park at Lake Syracuse, the city's largest park, for the beach, to enjoy a picnic at the gazebo and play in the playground.