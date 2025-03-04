The Wildly Underrated Indiana City With Three Dazzling Lakes, Gourmet Dining, And A Bustling Downtown
If you're planning a trip to Indiana, you may think that there are only two major areas to explore. First, there are the shores of Lake Michigan, home to gorgeous beaches and the artsy lakefront resort town of Beverly Shores. Alternatively, you can head south and explore the state's capital, Indianapolis. However, the Hoosier State is also filled with charming small towns worth a visit, even if you have larger destinations in mind. One such spot is Warsaw, which is another lakefront town –– although it's not close to Lake Michigan.
Situated in the center of the northern part of the state, Warsaw is just about an hour west of the dynamic and underrated Midwest city of Fort Wayne. However, what really sets Warsaw apart from other small towns in the area is its proximity to three different lakes: Center Lake, Pike Lake, and Winona Lake. What also helps put Warsaw on the map (apart from being known as the Orthopedic Capital of the World) is how modern and trendy it is. While Warsaw is by no means a big city, it still has a vibrant downtown area and some of the best dining in the region.
What to expect from Warsaw, Indiana
To help us get a sense of Warsaw, let's begin our journey by looking at the three lakes within the city limits. Technically, there is also a Hidden Lake on the north side of town, which is where the Lake City Skiers perform. The smallest lake in Warsaw is Center Lake. As you might imagine, it's close to the center of the city, next to Highway 15. At the southern tip of Center Lake are the Warsaw Biblical Gardens. These gardens are modeled after plants mentioned in the bible, and they're a spectacular sight, especially during the spring bloom. The Gardens are usually open from mid-April to mid-October, so plan your visit accordingly.
Across Highway 15 is Pike Lake, which is so large that it's technically split into two bodies of water (with the smaller one named Little Pike Lake). This lake is fabulous for swimming and chilling next to the water. You can do this at one of three parks: Lucerne Park, Beyer Park, and Pike Lake Campground. The campground also has dedicated fishing and swimming areas, while Lucerne and Beyer Parks have picnic tables, grills, and a playground.
The largest lake in Warsaw, nestled at the southern end of town, is Winona Lake. Because of its size, there are multiple spots to visit around its shores. First, you can check out live events at the Kosciusko County Fairgrounds, where the county fair happens in July. Next, you can travel along Park Avenue on the eastern edge and dine at spots like the waterfront Boathouse Restaurant, the Cerulean Restaurant, or the Social Ice Cream and Sandwich Shop. Finally, there's Winona Lake Limitless Park, complete with a splash pad and pickleball courts.
Planning a trip to Warsaw
Depending on where you're coming from, the best way to reach Warsaw is to fly into Indianapolis International Airport. Keep in mind while you're there that Indianapolis is one of the best cities in America for beer lovers, so grab a pint or two if you can if you stay a night in the city. From there, it's between a two and two-and-a-half hour drive north to reach Warsaw. In town, there's a variety of chain hotels and motels along Highway 30. However, if you want a lakeside vacation, you can stay at the Blue Heron Guest House on the southern tip of Winona Lake or the Guest House on Terrace, which is just a couple of blocks from the water.
Although the lakes are certainly enjoyable, downtown Warsaw is perfect for when you want world-class dining. There's a mix of different cuisines from around the world. If you're looking for Midwest favorites and pub food, there's 110 Craft Meatery and Mad Anthony's Brewing Company. If you like Indian cuisine, Biriyani Kitchen is highly rated. If you're craving Mexican dishes, Mi Lindo Acapulco offers authentic favorites. Finally, if you like Japanese food and lakeside views, Sushiko sits on the shores of Center Lake. No matter what you're in the mood for, you can find it.