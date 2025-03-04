The Wildly Underrated Indiana City With Three Dazzling Lakes, Gourmet Dining, And A Bustling Downtown

To help us get a sense of Warsaw, let's begin our journey by looking at the three lakes within the city limits. Technically, there is also a Hidden Lake on the north side of town, which is where the Lake City Skiers perform. The smallest lake in Warsaw is Center Lake. As you might imagine, it's close to the center of the city, next to Highway 15. At the southern tip of Center Lake are the Warsaw Biblical Gardens. These gardens are modeled after plants mentioned in the bible, and they're a spectacular sight, especially during the spring bloom. The Gardens are usually open from mid-April to mid-October, so plan your visit accordingly.

Across Highway 15 is Pike Lake, which is so large that it's technically split into two bodies of water (with the smaller one named Little Pike Lake). This lake is fabulous for swimming and chilling next to the water. You can do this at one of three parks: Lucerne Park, Beyer Park, and Pike Lake Campground. The campground also has dedicated fishing and swimming areas, while Lucerne and Beyer Parks have picnic tables, grills, and a playground.

The largest lake in Warsaw, nestled at the southern end of town, is Winona Lake. Because of its size, there are multiple spots to visit around its shores. First, you can check out live events at the Kosciusko County Fairgrounds, where the county fair happens in July. Next, you can travel along Park Avenue on the eastern edge and dine at spots like the waterfront Boathouse Restaurant, the Cerulean Restaurant, or the Social Ice Cream and Sandwich Shop. Finally, there's Winona Lake Limitless Park, complete with a splash pad and pickleball courts.