Hidden Along The Oregon Coast Is A Pristine Beach Town With Forest Trails And Dramatic Ocean Views

One of the best ways to spend your time in Gold Beach is by exploring Otter Point State Recreation Site. Nestled along the Pacific Ocean, it's here you'll find dramatic rock formations dotting the coastline — from strange arches carved into the landscape to large rock outcroppings soaring out of the water, it's a quintessential Oregon Coast experience. Be sure to hike the short Otter Point Trail to witness some of the most dramatic views in the state.

Otter Point also offers beach access, though you'll find plenty of other ways to get to the coastline closer to Gold Beach. Speaking of which, be sure to head south of town and stop at Kissing Rock. The iconic roadside attraction is easy to photograph thanks to a large nearby parking lot, and you'll be treated to sweeping views of the Pacific along with massive bluffs in the background.

For more hiking, venture out to the Cape Sebastian Trail. It climbs nearly 800 feet over 3.3 miles, ending with aerial views of Gold Beach and its picturesque terrain. You'll even pass a secluded beach and plenty of overlooks that are ideal for photographs. Keep in mind that the water in the region is often much too cold for swimming, and intense waves can make it unsafe. While it didn't earn a spot on our list of the most dangerous swimming spots in the world, anyone venturing into its frigid waters should be a strong swimmer and check the forecast for hazardous conditions.