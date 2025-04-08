Hidden Along The Oregon Coast Is A Pristine Beach Town With Forest Trails And Dramatic Ocean Views
While the beaches of Southern California and Florida are undoubtedly among the best in the country, there's something special about the rugged beauty of the Oregon Coast. Sure, it's not quite as warm year-round, but seeing monolithic rock structures soaring out of the water while surrounded by towering bluffs isn't something you'll find at most other beaches. Yet these are defining features of Gold Beach — an Oregon beach town over five hours away from the bustling streets of Portland.
Gold Beach is a laid-back coastal town home to just a few thousand people. Getting here requires a bit of effort — however, it's worth the trouble, as Gold Beach is teeming with natural beauty that's easy to explore thanks to an extensive trail system and miles of pristine oceanfront. Whether you're looking to soak in Pacific Ocean views or get lost in the overgrown forests of southern Oregon, Gold Beach won't disappoint. As a bonus, Gold Beach is less than two hours from a California state park with dramatic redwood views. That makes Gold Beach a wonderful hub for all sorts of adventures throughout the landscapes of both Oregon and Northern California, so be sure to pack a good pair of hiking boots.
Experience the best of the Oregon Coast at Gold Beach
One of the best ways to spend your time in Gold Beach is by exploring Otter Point State Recreation Site. Nestled along the Pacific Ocean, it's here you'll find dramatic rock formations dotting the coastline — from strange arches carved into the landscape to large rock outcroppings soaring out of the water, it's a quintessential Oregon Coast experience. Be sure to hike the short Otter Point Trail to witness some of the most dramatic views in the state.
Otter Point also offers beach access, though you'll find plenty of other ways to get to the coastline closer to Gold Beach. Speaking of which, be sure to head south of town and stop at Kissing Rock. The iconic roadside attraction is easy to photograph thanks to a large nearby parking lot, and you'll be treated to sweeping views of the Pacific along with massive bluffs in the background.
For more hiking, venture out to the Cape Sebastian Trail. It climbs nearly 800 feet over 3.3 miles, ending with aerial views of Gold Beach and its picturesque terrain. You'll even pass a secluded beach and plenty of overlooks that are ideal for photographs. Keep in mind that the water in the region is often much too cold for swimming, and intense waves can make it unsafe. While it didn't earn a spot on our list of the most dangerous swimming spots in the world, anyone venturing into its frigid waters should be a strong swimmer and check the forecast for hazardous conditions.
Planning your trip to Gold Beach
Gold Beach is a long way from Portland, and most of the surrounding airports are of the regional variety. Depending on where you're traveling from, consider looking at the airports in Medford, Eugene, or Crescent City for different options. However, flying into Portland isn't a bad idea if you want an epic Pacific Northwest road trip. On the way south to Gold Beach, you'll pass through Salem, Eugene, and a bundle of small towns along the coast. You could also take a slight detour to a charming coastal city with a vibrant art scene.
Despite its small size, Gold Beach has plenty of lodging and dining options. Pacific Reef Hotel is a favorite among travelers, thanks to its waterfront location, a unique light show run nightly, and quick access to nearby shops and restaurants. If you don't mind getting away from the ocean, Tu Tu Tun Lodge puts you near the Rogue River for a more relaxed and scenic experience. Regardless of where you find lodging, be sure to grab a bite to eat at some of Gold Beach's best restaurants. This includes the upscale seafood menu of Spinner's, the authentic Mexican food of Casita De Oro, and the affordable but delicious pies from Sunset Family Pizza.
While the Pacific Ocean is the main allure of Gold Beach, don't forget to check out other nearby attractions. The Rogue River Bridge is an easy recommendation, as the dramatic structure looks incredible with the rolling hills of the Oregon Coast at its back. For something a bit more eclectic, check out the Prehistoric Gardens — the strange roadside attraction combines a nature walk with dinosaur models, and it's bound to be a hit with younger travelers and amateur paleontologists.