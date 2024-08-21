Redwoods, Sandy Beaches, And Forests Make This Unsung California State Park A Must-Visit

"No one has ever successfully painted or photographed a redwood tree," the novelist John Steinbeck once wrote. "The feeling they produce is not transferable. From them comes silence and awe ... They are not like any trees we know, they are ambassadors from another time." That is exactly how you will feel standing in a cathedral-like grove of the 3,000-year-old giants. It's an experience you will remember for the rest of your life, but scarcely be able to describe when someone back home inevitably chirps, "Hey there, how was your vacation?"

Prairie Creek Redwoods State Park is a magical place that will make you fall head over heels in love with the planet Earth — just in case you've been taking her for granted. This 14,000-acre park is jointly managed with other Redwoods national and state parks. It's on the coast of Northern California in Humboldt County, a six-hour drive north of San Francisco, and whether you're looking for a memorable weekend getaway or embarking on an epic road trip to visit all of California's National Parks, it's a must-see.

Our over-zealous ancestors cut down about 95% of the country's redwood forests over the past couple of centuries, but this park is the place where they still stand tall, silently and patiently waiting to outlive us all. That's no exaggeration, as many of these trees have lived longer than the Roman Empire and many other human civilizations.

