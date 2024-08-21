Redwoods, Sandy Beaches, And Forests Make This Unsung California State Park A Must-Visit
"No one has ever successfully painted or photographed a redwood tree," the novelist John Steinbeck once wrote. "The feeling they produce is not transferable. From them comes silence and awe ... They are not like any trees we know, they are ambassadors from another time." That is exactly how you will feel standing in a cathedral-like grove of the 3,000-year-old giants. It's an experience you will remember for the rest of your life, but scarcely be able to describe when someone back home inevitably chirps, "Hey there, how was your vacation?"
Prairie Creek Redwoods State Park is a magical place that will make you fall head over heels in love with the planet Earth — just in case you've been taking her for granted. This 14,000-acre park is jointly managed with other Redwoods national and state parks. It's on the coast of Northern California in Humboldt County, a six-hour drive north of San Francisco, and whether you're looking for a memorable weekend getaway or embarking on an epic road trip to visit all of California's National Parks, it's a must-see.
Our over-zealous ancestors cut down about 95% of the country's redwood forests over the past couple of centuries, but this park is the place where they still stand tall, silently and patiently waiting to outlive us all. That's no exaggeration, as many of these trees have lived longer than the Roman Empire and many other human civilizations.
The redwoods of Prairie Creek
The Prairie Creek Visitor Center occupies a rustic cabin, and chances are good a local herd of about 250 Roosevelt elk will be grazing in the field right out front. Just don't get too close, as these 1,000-pound beasts can be aggressive, especially during the late summer mating season. Take the rangers' advice: a zoom lens is your friend.
Some of the tallest trees in the world live here, clustered in familial groves. Many loop trails wander through them, and one of the best is the 2.5-mile Karl Knapp and Foothill Trail loop, which starts at the visitor center. The first part is an accessible path that lets visitors of all abilities experience the hushed majesty of strolling — or rolling — through these magnificent groves. You'll pass over babbling brooks on delightful wooden bridges, and through a tunnel carved out of a toppled tree. If you're a cyclist, time your visit for the first Saturday of the month in the summertime, when the entire Newton B. Drury Scenic Parkway is closed to motorized traffic.
This park is also the site of the Elk Prairie Campground, and since it's open — and rainy — year-round, this is a perfect opportunity to try an alternative to Airbnb by renting a camper van from the RV-sharing site Outdoorsy. You can sip your morning coffee while watching the elk grazing in the misty dawn. As a bonus, your campground receipt also serves as a permit for Fern Canyon.
Gold Bluffs Beach and Fern Canyon
Fern Canyon is as playfully delightful as the groves of redwoods are solemn and majestic. Located on ravishingly windswept Gold Bluffs Beach, it's a narrow strait with vertical walls lined in a carpet of glistening, shimmering, electric green sword ferns. You'll walk over a set of planks — or bring your water shoes and just wade — as you stroll along this magical corridor. If it looks familiar, you might have seen it as one of the locations in "The Lost World: Jurassic Park." It's just as jaw-dropping without the dinosaurs, which is why it's crowded in the summer when you'll need a day-use permit. Tent camping at Gold Bluffs Beach, like camping at Elk Prairie, will get you a pass, but if you didn't nab a reservation, there is still a workaround.
The James Irvine Trail is the ultimate long redwood forest hike and leads right to Fern Gully's "back door" entrance. If you make the effort to complete this nine-mile out-and-back hike, you won't need a permit to enter. This trail is a golden opportunity to immerse yourself in the redwoods far from any crowds. The loamy red forest duff that lines the trail is so soft underfoot it's as if you're walking on a cloud — you might even give in to the temptation to take your shoes off and walk barefoot for a spell like it's 1,000 B.C.
Civilization? Easy come, easy go. But redwoods are forever.