The Foggy Oregon Coast's 'Sunny Little Secret' Is A Quaint City With A Charming Downtown Art Scene

The Oregon coast is characterized by its ever-present fog, sandy beaches, lighthouses, and hidden gems like Port Orford, an eclectic fishing village full of off-the-beaten-path fun. Yet, further north in the midcoast area of the state is a small city that escapes from the heavy coastal fog. This "sunny little secret" is Toledo, a quaint city with a charming downtown art scene.

Set along the Yaquina River just seven miles inland from Newport, home to one of America's best aquariums, Toledo is the perfect blend of Oregon's western woods and waters. First established in 1866, Toledo's strategic riverside location and proximity to a thriving port made it a haven for trade. Timber, boatbuilding, and the arrival of the railroad created a boom, but economic hardships brought a decline in the late 20th century. However, Toledo has bounced back and is once again a thriving city with plenty of local industry and artsy charm.

Anyone making a trip up the Oregon coast will find Toledo easily. As one of the last stops on U.S. Route 20, America's longest, coast-to-coast road, Toledo is a must for west coast road trippers. By plane, the easiest way to get to Toledo is to land in Eugene, rent a car, and drive north for an hour and a half. Whether you fly or drive, there is plenty to love about this charming little city.