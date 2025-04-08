The Florida Keys' First Floating Bungalow Resort Is A Chic Escape Where You Can Dive Off Your Porch

By comparing different dates on the hotel website, we found that a stay at this floating bungalow could cost between $810 and $950 per night. This does not include drinks, breakfast, or the gourmet dinner for two, which are optional add-ons at checkout. Or, you could book the meals and drinks as a package, which also comes with a welcome basket. To get to Ombi, you can fly into Miami and make the 70-mile drive to Key Largo, where a private charter will be waiting to pick you up. The trip takes about 90 minutes, that is, if you don't stop to take advantage of the best secret beaches in the Florida Keys along the way.

Every bungalow has a wraparound deck where you can hang a hammock or enjoy a meal in the fresh air in the outdoor dining area. Inside, there is a cozy nook, Bluetooth speakers, Wi-Fi, and a television to keep you cozy and entertained throughout your stay. Inside, you'll sleep in a plush king-size bed. You can make use of the kitchenette, which has a refrigerator and microwave, and of course, it's all air-conditioned. The staff will be accessible to get you to and from the mainland when you need it, but the hotel also provides kayaks and paddleboards so you can cruise around the lagoon on your own time — plus snorkel gear so you can check in on the fishy neighbors swimming below.