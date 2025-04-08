The Florida Keys' First Floating Bungalow Resort Is A Chic Escape Where You Can Dive Off Your Porch
While some of the most beautiful destinations for overwater bungalows are located as far away as Fiji and the Maldives, you don't have to fly halfway around the world to experience the feeling of waking up and watching the sunrise in your own private room with nothing but a mangrove-fringed blue horizon in the distance. Florida is officially in on the game with a brand-new floating hotel, and the location doesn't get any better than Key Largo, which offers the most stunning snorkeling reef in the state.
Ombi is a three-room micro-resort concept where guests get whisked from port to their own private bungalow in the middle of the sheltered Tarpon Basin. It's a place that promises you will feel surrounded by nature, leaving the world back on shore, while providing all the comforts of home with a warm and luxurious room design. Here's everything you need to know about this new hotel, from nightly rates and inclusions to what travelers are saying about the experience.
Planning your stay
By comparing different dates on the hotel website, we found that a stay at this floating bungalow could cost between $810 and $950 per night. This does not include drinks, breakfast, or the gourmet dinner for two, which are optional add-ons at checkout. Or, you could book the meals and drinks as a package, which also comes with a welcome basket. To get to Ombi, you can fly into Miami and make the 70-mile drive to Key Largo, where a private charter will be waiting to pick you up. The trip takes about 90 minutes, that is, if you don't stop to take advantage of the best secret beaches in the Florida Keys along the way.
Every bungalow has a wraparound deck where you can hang a hammock or enjoy a meal in the fresh air in the outdoor dining area. Inside, there is a cozy nook, Bluetooth speakers, Wi-Fi, and a television to keep you cozy and entertained throughout your stay. Inside, you'll sleep in a plush king-size bed. You can make use of the kitchenette, which has a refrigerator and microwave, and of course, it's all air-conditioned. The staff will be accessible to get you to and from the mainland when you need it, but the hotel also provides kayaks and paddleboards so you can cruise around the lagoon on your own time — plus snorkel gear so you can check in on the fishy neighbors swimming below.
Is it worth it?
This hotel opened in 2024, and there are only three rooms, so there are not many reviews. But the reviews they have received are quite positive, and highly rate the hotel for its ambiance and service with comments like this one by Xavier W. who writes, "This was an amazing experience, truly in contact with nature in the privacy of our own luxury floating home ... We were able to watch manatees and dolphins multiple times, also relax watching a beautiful sunset and the amazing sky full of stars." Other reviewers like Rosario B. also vouch for the service, writing, "Everything worked perfectly. The bungalow was equipped with the latest technology and the food they brought every night was exquisite. Captain Edwin is an excellent host, he was in contact with us several days before the stay and was present at all times, he made us feel very comfortable."
Almost every review mentions the hospitality of Ombi staff, praising the warm reception of the captain and his responsiveness, as Bri N. writes: "Throughout our stay, [they] were readily accessible for all of our inquiries and needs, including transport to and from the mainland." For a brand-new hotel concept and experience in the Florida Keys, it seems like Ombi is off to a satisfying start.