This Chic All-Inclusive Caribbean Paradise On The Riviera Maya Redefines Family-Friendly Bliss
Mexico's Riviera Maya runs along the Caribbean coastline and includes iconic destinations like Tulum, with its Mayan ruins and the whitest sand in the world. While this makes for an ideal place for a romantic getaway, it's also the perfect place for a family vacation. The natural beauty, vibrant culture, and array of activities are enough to keep everyone entertained. However, traveling with family, be it children, elderly parents, or large groups in general, can get a little stressful, so it's nice if you can leave some of those logistical worries behind. This is where an all-inclusive vacation really shines. One of the perks of booking an all-inclusive resort is that you don't have to plan your day-to-day activities or try to figure out where to eat and drink. This leaves you free to enjoy quality time with the family.
Located in the northern part of the Riviera Maya in the charming coastal town of Puerto Morelos lies the all-inclusive Sensira Resort and Spa. A property which operates with a focus on family, kids, and mindfulness, making it a particularly good option for family vacations. The sprawling resort has over 350 rooms, an 18-hole mini-golf course, tennis courts, a movie theater, and a variety of pool sections — including family friendly, adults only, and an oceanfront infinity pool. The short 20-minute drive from Cancun International Airport also ensures that anyone cranky from the journey will quickly find themselves ensconced in luxury by the resort's semi-private beach. It's an easy-to-reach, stress-free environment that promises family time as well as alone time, and crucially, without breaking the bank.
Sensira Resort and Spa is a family-friendly playground with some adult-only nooks
The resort does a good job of keeping guests of all ages entertained with regular shows and curated areas for children of different age groups. There's even a Baby Explorer Club for kids under 3-years-old, activities for teens, and the in-house spa offers experiences for all ages. Meanwhile, parents can get the chance to enjoy the resort's adult-only areas, which include a kids-free section of the beach, along with wine and tequila tastings.
Some delicious eats always put everyone in a good mood, and the resort's restaurants get consistently good reviews. The all-inclusive packages mean you won't have to pay or sign for every meal you have, adding to a seamless experience. However, Sensira also offers room-only bookings if you aren't a fan of all-inclusive. While rates can vary over the season, expect to pay about $500 per night in the high season for one of the high-end ocean view rooms, which includes all meals and drinks for two guests. If you book just the room (non-inclusive), the price comes down to about $300 a night. The resort also has hefty discounts for advance bookings, so be sure to plan early.
While it's unlikely you'll run out of things to do within the property, one of the downsides of an all-inclusive Caribbean resort is missing out on local experiences. Make use of the resort's diving and snorkeling tours to the Ruta de los Cenotes to experience the region's natural beauty. You can also take a day or two to explore the surrounding islands of Mujeres and Cozumel.