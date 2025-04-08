The Unexpected Risk Of Taking Your Disposable Camera Through TSA

If you decide to swap your phone camera for some fun, kitschy disposable cameras on your next vacation, you may want to do a little research before you pick them up on the way to the airport. Even the TSA advises against having your film screened normally, and, unlike most TSA guidelines, it doesn't have anything to do with security. There is a risk that the screening may actually damage unprocessed film.

According to official TSA guidelines, you should put all undeveloped film, like that found in a used disposable camera, into carry-ons and ask the TSA agents screening your bag to individually inspect them rather than sending them through the X-ray machine. Let's be honest: this is not going to help you zip through TSA's line, and exactly how long a screening just for your film (known as a hand check) will take depends on what agent you get and how busy they are. Sometimes, agents have been known to just do a quick swab and send you on your way, while others will take everything apart and individually inspect each camera. Of course, the real delay is most likely to come from waiting for an agent to have time to take a look at your camera — but once they get to you, it shouldn't take too long.