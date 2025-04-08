The Unexpected Risk Of Taking Your Disposable Camera Through TSA
If you decide to swap your phone camera for some fun, kitschy disposable cameras on your next vacation, you may want to do a little research before you pick them up on the way to the airport. Even the TSA advises against having your film screened normally, and, unlike most TSA guidelines, it doesn't have anything to do with security. There is a risk that the screening may actually damage unprocessed film.
According to official TSA guidelines, you should put all undeveloped film, like that found in a used disposable camera, into carry-ons and ask the TSA agents screening your bag to individually inspect them rather than sending them through the X-ray machine. Let's be honest: this is not going to help you zip through TSA's line, and exactly how long a screening just for your film (known as a hand check) will take depends on what agent you get and how busy they are. Sometimes, agents have been known to just do a quick swab and send you on your way, while others will take everything apart and individually inspect each camera. Of course, the real delay is most likely to come from waiting for an agent to have time to take a look at your camera — but once they get to you, it shouldn't take too long.
How likely is it that TSA X-ray machines will damage my film?
As fun as going back to a more tangible method of preserving your travel memories can be, think twice before dropping the camera into the bin at TSA. In general, the risk of taking a disposable camera through security in your carry-on one time is considered minimal, and many travelers have successfully brought their film home and developed it. However, depending on what kind of film your camera uses and how many times the camera will have to go through security checkpoints, there is a risk that your vacation photos will be ruined. If you really don't want anything to slow you down at airport security, though, you might be able to get away with it once or twice.
Higher-speed film in particular seems to be more susceptible to this kind of damage, so if your film is under 800 ISO, you're probably safe to let it go through the X-ray screening. Since the damage gets worse the more time your camera is exposed to the machine, you're at much greater risk if you're hopping on multiple short flights from city to city. With that in mind, if you think you got some really spectacular shots of the view from the top of the Eiffel Tower or managed to capture a truly meaningful family moment, it's probably worth taking some extra time and asking for a hand check.
What can you do to protect the photos from your disposable camera?
If you're concerned about getting your disposable camera pictures home safely, there is one simple solution: Never take the camera on the plane. That doesn't mean you have to give up the idea entirely; just plan to buy your disposable camera once you've already arrived at your destination. To make this less stressful, consider looking in advance to see what stores near the airport or your hotel sell them. You can also use the Google Translate app if you're traveling abroad and need to communicate with a store clerk to find one.
If you're using this strategy, you'll also want to get your photos developed at your destination rather than taking them home to do it. If your trip isn't long enough for that, or you just don't want to waste any precious vacation time looking for somewhere to develop your photos, you can also head to the nearest post office and mail the disposable camera back to your home. Then, your camera can skip the TSA entirely. If only you could do the same!