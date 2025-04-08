This Bucket List Destination With Ethereal Beauty Was Named The World's Best Place To Watch The Sunset

You can't beat a great sunset. And in a world overflowing with scenic spots to take them in, one destination has officially claimed the top spot. According to a February 2025 report by AllClear Travel Insurance, Cappadocia, Turkey, was ranked the number one place on Earth to watch the sunset, surpassing iconic destinations like the Grand Canyon and the Maldives. And to be honest, it's not difficult to see why.

Anyone who has been to the city of Nevşehir, Turkey — the Anatolian city at the heart of Cappadocia and the region's unofficial capital — knows the pull of its enchanting landscape. The area is famous for its surreal fairy chimneys made of porous rock, wind and rain-carved hillscapes, and expansive valleys. The otherworldly terrain is compelling in any light, but there's something particularly transcendent about the area when the evening drapes the landscape in crimson-gold light and the rocky countryside blushes in pink, orange, and amber hues.

As if you needed another reason to visit, Cappadocia is also one of Turkey's most culturally and geographically rich regions. Home to ancient underground cities, off-beat, little-known Turkish towns, and ancient cave dwellings that sheltered people from a broad swath of various cultures and religions, Cappadocia is far more than just a pretty backdrop. Here, you'll find some of the best food in Turkey, get the chance to soar above the horizon in a hot air balloon at dawn, and, depending on when you come, watch the snow fall and turn the landscape into a bonafide fantasy realm. Come for the sunset, to be sure — and then stay for literally everything else.