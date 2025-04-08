This Bucket List Destination With Ethereal Beauty Was Named The World's Best Place To Watch The Sunset
You can't beat a great sunset. And in a world overflowing with scenic spots to take them in, one destination has officially claimed the top spot. According to a February 2025 report by AllClear Travel Insurance, Cappadocia, Turkey, was ranked the number one place on Earth to watch the sunset, surpassing iconic destinations like the Grand Canyon and the Maldives. And to be honest, it's not difficult to see why.
Anyone who has been to the city of Nevşehir, Turkey — the Anatolian city at the heart of Cappadocia and the region's unofficial capital — knows the pull of its enchanting landscape. The area is famous for its surreal fairy chimneys made of porous rock, wind and rain-carved hillscapes, and expansive valleys. The otherworldly terrain is compelling in any light, but there's something particularly transcendent about the area when the evening drapes the landscape in crimson-gold light and the rocky countryside blushes in pink, orange, and amber hues.
As if you needed another reason to visit, Cappadocia is also one of Turkey's most culturally and geographically rich regions. Home to ancient underground cities, off-beat, little-known Turkish towns, and ancient cave dwellings that sheltered people from a broad swath of various cultures and religions, Cappadocia is far more than just a pretty backdrop. Here, you'll find some of the best food in Turkey, get the chance to soar above the horizon in a hot air balloon at dawn, and, depending on when you come, watch the snow fall and turn the landscape into a bonafide fantasy realm. Come for the sunset, to be sure — and then stay for literally everything else.
The best sunset spots in Cappadocia
If you've seen photos of Cappadocia, you know it's where you'll find some of the best hot air balloon rides in the world. And while that sounds like the perfect way to catch the sunset here, most tour operators won't take you up in the evening, as weather conditions at night generally aren't safe for flying. If you encounter one willing to take your money for a sunset ride, be aware of the risk. That said, you're still left with plenty of great sunset viewpoints here without the balloon.
One of the best is Kızılçukur Valley, a 15-minute drive from the small town of Göreme. Here, you'll get sweeping views of sharp rocks and undulating ridges bathed in pink and orange hues. There are some cafes here, but if you want something more rugged, take the trails further into the valley that start at the lookout point. A more convenient sunset spot is Lover's Hill (otherwise known as Sunset Point). Located at Göreme's southern edge, Lover's Hill presents a stunning panoramic view of the landscape and the town below as it begins to light up ahead of the twilight.
If you really want to up the romance factor, opt for a sunset horse-riding tour. Tour operators frequently offer routes through several of the best sunset spots, including Meskendere Valley, Rose Valley, Kızılçukur Valley, and others. And finally, consider taking in the view from Üçhisar Castle in the town of Üçhisar — it's an underrated sunset viewing spot. Pay the castle entrance fee and head to the top to watch the hills change color as they stretch into Göreme in the distance. Arrive early, as the outlook at the top of the castle isn't very large.
When to visit and how to get to Cappadocia
Cappadocia's title as the world's best sunset destination wasn't just handed out arbitrarily. To create the list, AllClear Travel Insurance analyzed over 100 sunset locations worldwide, comparing weather data, cloud cover, average wind speeds, and even social media popularity. Cappadocia scored 86.1 out of 100 — edging out iconic spots like Waikiki Beach in Hawaii and the Grand Canyon in Arizona. So how do you get here?
Nevşehir Kapadokya Airport and Kayseri Erkilet Airport are your nearest hubs, both of which are about an hour's drive from Göreme. You can find a shuttle service to Cappadocia from these airports, but check with your hotel to see if they have a transfer service first. Head to anywhere in Üçhisar, Göreme, or Nevşehir for your travel base — they are all close to the area's most alluring destinations. Cappadocia isn't like other places you've visited, so splurge on the unique hotels with rooms carved into the rock that the region is known for. You'll find everything from luxury suites to mid-range guesthouses and family-run hostels. Plenty of hotels have rooftop lounges and patios, making for excellent sunset viewing in and of themselves.
Spring (April to June) and fall (September to October) are your best bets for visiting, with warmer days and cooler nights that never get too extreme either way. Central Anatolia gets scorchingly hot in the summer and bitterly cold in the winter, though there's something to be said for those seasons' beauty, too (check out the Turkish film "Winter Sleep" to see what we mean). But no matter when or how you arrive, make sure you've got your camera at the ready. A truly once-in-a-lifetime vacation destination, sunsets around here inevitably leave their mark on your memories.