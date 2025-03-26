The Best Hot Air Balloon Rides Around The World To Take This Spring, According To Research
Every year, the spring equinox triggers a grand reawakening of nature. Frozen fields bloom with poppies, grey skies melt to baby blues, and hundreds of tourist destinations re-open for the season across the globe. If you've grown bored of the same old spring break beaches and resorts, consider a new way to see the world sure to throttle you out of your winter slumber: hot air balloon travel.
With a romantic aesthetic and unique vantage points, floating high above the ground in a hot air balloon evokes an undeniable magic. Why not drift where the wind blows you and take in some of the planet's most breathtaking landscapes as they stretch out endlessly below? And what better season than spring to take to the skies? With crisp, cool mornings, clear blue horizons, and flower-filled fields, you can experience your surroundings from a fresh perspective.
To find the best hot air balloon rides around the world to take this spring, we scoured travel reviews, ballooning companies, and tourism board recommendations. Whether you dream of flying over the storybook castles of France's Loire Valley, photographing the surreal rock formations of Cappadocia at dawn, or spotting wildlife as you drift over the Tanzanian savannahs, these balloon-ready destinations promise a mix of wonder, romance, and exhilaration.
Cappadocia, Turkey
One of the world's most breathtaking destinations is this desert wonderland found in central Turkey (also known as Türkiye). Far from the bustling bazaars of Istanbul, Cappadocia's rare landscape has been molded by centuries of volcanic eruptions and erosion, resulting in waves of coral pink rock and spire-like tufa formations. If that doesn't sound dreamy enough for you, you just might swoon when you hear that these formations have been nicknamed "fairy chimneys." And the best way to see these storybook structures? From up above.
With over half a million hot air balloon passengers taking flight every year, ballooning is one of the most popular activities in Cappadocia. From up in the sky, vineyards, arid valleys, and Martian-like rocks unfurl before you like a magic carpet. Lasting about an hour, your amazing ballooning experience will crescendo when your aircraft lowers to nearly within touching distance of some of the fairy chimneys.
Springtime is ideal for a trip to Cappadocia as well, as the desert vegetation comes to life, days get warm but not suffocatingly hot, and rainfall remains light. For the best weather conditions, try to book in late spring to avoid dangerous winds. If you're feeling plucky, check out one of the sunrise balloons that ascend just in time for awe-inspiring dawn views.
Serengeti National Park, Tanzania
Do you want to get really out into nature this spring? The wide open plains and grassy savannahs of the Serengeti National Park in Tanzania await your arrival. And while safari adventures are all well and good, a surprisingly popular pastime for tourists in the area is to embark on a hot air balloon ride. From above, you can really understand why "Serengeti" comes from the Masai word for "endless plains." Elephants, lions, tigers, and more will all be visible from the blue skies of Africa, with balloon rides near the Seronera quadrant of the national park available all year long.
In the spring, you may also get to view the majesty of the start of the Great Migration, the world's largest migratory movement of mammals, where over 1.5 million zebras, wildebeest, and other animals cross the Serengeti in search of fresh watering holes and new grazing land. Late June is an ideal time to flock to the Serengeti and, better yet, to witness this one-in-a-lifetime view from the amazing vantage point of a hot air balloon. However, if you go in April or May, you just might be lucky enough to see some bay wildebeest embarking on their first adventure into the desert, as February is the calving season for wildebeest.
Luxor, Egypt
Monuments galore, rose-colored desert mountains, and mind-blowing views of the Nile River make southern Egypt's ancient city of Luxor a ballooner's delight. Whether you consider yourself an archeology nerd, a nature aficionado, or just someone who really loves "The Mummy," the sky-high views provided by firms like King Tut Balloons won't disappoint. "The whole experience from start to finish was professional and very enjoyable," wrote a Google reviewer who booked with the company. "The balloon ride was so much fun, and they made sure we got to see the whole panorama."
Seasoned pilots will carry you over the Avenue of Sphinxes and the rushing waters of the Nile. Of course, no Luxor experience would be complete with a view of the rugged Valley of the Kings, with over 50 entombed Ancient Egyptians. The city streets and exciting food markets of Luxor come with their own charm, but there's nothing quite like getting to see every jewel in this city all at once — and from such a breath-taking vantage point.
As a bonus, by visiting Luxor in spring (March and April), you'll avoid the Egyptian heat that begins to reach extreme temperatures in the later summer months. With clear skies, fair weather, and the green banks of the Nile in full bloom, an adventurous spring break journey awaits you in the skies of mysterious Luxor.
Atacama Desert, Chile
You'll think you've landed on the red rocks of Mars when you drift into the wilds of Chile's Atacama Desert. Abstract rock formations and white salt lakes offer an exciting alternative to the polluted beaches and crowded bars of others' spring break views, especially when seen from the dizzying heights of a hot air balloon. This unique form of travel allows you to cross off a few different bucket list items at once: explore the wilds of the South American desert all while experiencing the thrill of skydiving without that dreaded belly drop feeling.
With Atacama Balloons, you'll enjoy a pre-flight drink of coffee or tea before embarking on a rising sun rendezvous over the Andes. You'll need the caffeine, as this ride sets off way before the sun appears over the horizon, granting you the experience of taking in its ascent while up in the air. Even better? After 45 minutes to an hour, passengers will receive a sparkling drink and a selection of locally sourced treats once back on the ground.
From the life-affirming views to the chañar, quinoa, coca leaves, and purple corn, this ballooning experience is worth conquering any fears of heights you might have. Take advantage of the temperate weather of March through April (before Chile really starts to live up to its name), and make this desert wonder your spring trip destination.
Matsushima Bay, Japan
Do you wish to experience Japan in spring but dread the thought of clogged Tokyo streets and iPhone-littered views of cherry blossoms? The island nation has more to offer spring breakers than just those delicate pink blossoms. Explore a whole new side of the Land of the Rising Sun by visiting Matsushima Bay — a group of over 200 mini islands covered by pine trees.
The best way to take it all in? You guessed it: a thrilling hot air balloon ride. Rising high in this waterside destination is the epitome of an ideal springtime trip: sunny, colorful, and exhilarating. Under the guidance of experienced ballooners like Sendai Activities, guests will get to enjoy the famous orange skies of the Matsushima islands from above — and at sunrise no less!
Nicknamed "Matsushima's Sunshine Avenue," these early morning flights offer passengers the chance to glimpse the stunning sun as it reflects on the sparkling Pacific waters. Accessibility is a priority at Sendai Activities, as well. With its flight baskets touted as completely wheelchair accessible, no one has to miss out on this unforgettable Japanese excursion.
Tuscany, Italy
The absolute best destination in Italy for wine lovers is Tuscany, a region known for its winding valleys and cypress-dotted hills. While any springtime visitor may delight in a glass of red wine or two, a unique way to experience this gem in the Mediterranean is to see it from above via a hot air balloon. Passengers will get to marvel at sunflower fields, medieval church steeples, and cobblestone-studded alleyways from over 2,000-foot-high altitudes.
Firms like Tuscany Ballooning have operated in the region for almost 20 years and fly over the Chianti area, a scenic region with chestnut forests and wine-rich valleys. Some even call it the "heart of Tuscany." The best part? After your flight, you and your balloon-mates will have the opportunity to enjoy a Prosecco breakfast and a picnic lunch composed of locally-sourced items from the Tuscany area. "AT LEAST ONCE IN A LIFETIME," wrote a customer on Google. "Flying with Tuscany Ballooning is not just a hot air balloon ride, but an unforgettable experience."
Spring in Tuscany marks an ideal time to visit, as April and May see less crowds and the weather has yet to reach the famed high, humid temperatures of the Mediterranean. So, why not welcome in the season with a high-altitude adventure in one of the iconic wine capitals of the world?
Jaipur, India
Jaipur, India's 'pink city,' is a picturesque destination with artisanal crafts, luxe resorts, and palaces. It's even illegal for development companies to paint a building there any color other than the area's iconic blush shade. The reason for this unique aesthetic can potentially be traced back to 1876, when ruler Maharaja Ram Singh may have ordered the city to be painted pink as a way to impress his visitor, Queen Victoria.
Travelers who want to take in these unique views in one go would be wise to look into SkyWaltz's Balloon Safaris, a high-flying excursion where you can see the Land of Kings from above. To avoid bus rides and expensive taxis to disparate parts of the city, a hot air balloon ride in Jaipur will allow tourists to take in everything from small Rajasthani villages and high-tech observatories to peony-pink buildings designed within the parameters of the ancient Indian architectural theory of Vastu Shastra.
Spring is a beautiful time for an outdoor adventure in Jaipur, as well. From late February to early April, flora around the city matches the architecture in turns of bright hues — not to mention the mild temperatures and exciting festivals that take place then across India. If you plan your visit just right, you could even be lucky enough to attend a Holi event — the Hindu festival that marks the changing of the season.
Amersfoort, Netherlands
Bicycle tours and garden strolls are one thing, but the most out-of-the-box way to witness the Netherlands bursting with tulips this spring is to set sail on a high-flying hot air balloon adventure. Just 35 minutes away from the architecturally beautiful city of Amsterdam, flights with Wiegers Ballonvarten depart from the smaller city of Amersfoort.
By starting outside of the capital, you can take in the sights of this medieval city while also gliding across the entire region before ending up in the Venice of the North to take in all that Amsterdam has to offer — including the iconic Keukenhof Tulip Gardens. Tourists flock there to see the fields upon fields of the nation's beloved bloom, with over 800 different tulips waving in shades of red, yellow, purple, and everything in between.
From windmills and flower fields to landmark sights like the Torensluis Bridge, see it all in one whimsical journey when you travel via balloon. Passengers on a Wiegers Ballonvarten flight will also have the option to enjoy a glass of bubbly after they make it back ground-side and can choose between sunrise and sunset booking times. Regardless, there's nothing that screams "spring!" quite like a colorful balloon flight over one of the most floral areas in Europe.
Bath, England
If you love the hit Netflix series "Bridgerton," consider treating yourself to a getaway in one of the most romantic filming locations you can visit in the United Kingdom this spring. The city of Bath, famed for its moon-shaped avenue called the Royal Crescent, is not only one of the most dreamy destinations in Merry Old England, but it's also a hotspot for hot air balloon travel.
Companies like Fly Away Ballooning take to the skies every year from March to October, offering romance lovers a chance to see this breathtaking row of Georgian-era houses from above. Even better, May to June is known as wisteria season around Bath. "An unforgettable experience that exceeded all expectations!" gushed a Google reviewer. "From the moment we took off to the stunning views of the landscape below, every moment in the hot air balloon was pure magic."
It's not just the Royal Crescent on show, though. No, a hot air balloon ride around the river-side city of Bath will also unveil views of ancient Roman bathhouses, Benedictine abbeys, the sparkling River Avon, and the rolling hills of Somerset. Flights are usually offered for either sunrise or sundown, making this the perfect trip for lovers or travelers seeking peak romance — perhaps even planning a sky-high engagement?
Loire Valley, France
Loire Valley in France is a ballooner's dream. With its Sleeping Beauty-esque castle tops and rolling verdant hills, you won't even think about your next glass of wine while flying high above the dreamlike structures and green vistas. Known as a French oasis of art, medieval castles, and shopping, this region, which is home to cities like Tours, Orleans, Angers, and Chinon, must be seen to be believed.
With Air Touraine, passengers will be treated to views of the region's greatest architectural gem: the Château de Chenonceau, a.k.a the "ladies' chateau." The iconic white-washed structure was partly designed by women and owned by duchesses, dames, and elite females throughout its history, making it not only a beautiful view from the skies but also an ideal landmark for a potential springtime girls' trip.
Nestled in your very cottage-core balloon basket, you and your friends can celebrate rural French heritage while also experiencing one of the most cutting-edge ways to sightsee. Other spots to look out for on your fairy-tale-like adventure include the Loire River, the longest river in the whole of France, and the so-called troglodyte villages of Saumur. These rock-carved houses look like something directly from J.R. Tolkien's shire and come alive in the spring surrounded by rolling hills of green. And to top it all off? Celebrate conquering the heavens with a nip of Angers' legendary orange liqueur, Cointreau.
Istria, Croatia
Spending your spring in Istria, Croatia is like stepping into a real-life painting, complete with turquoise water clear as glass, cornflowers adorning the homes and shops, and a Mediterranean sunset that seems to go on forever as it dips below rolling vineyards. As the largest peninsula in the Adriatic Sea, Istria is a spring breaker's playground — especially if you aim to experience a hot air balloon flight.
Picture yourself floating above a heart-shaped peninsula, drifting gently with the warm breeze as you take in the breathtaking beauty of Croatia in full flowering season. It's the kind of experience that makes you want to pinch yourself, just to be sure it's real. With companies like Maistra at the helm, you can expect sunrise and sundown flights with mild weather and views to die for.
Known for having the cleanest seas in all of Europe, the water views in this gem of Croatia will offer an unprecedented experience that you simply cannot get anywhere stateside. Blue waters astound and make for the perfect backdrop to that killer Instagram post you want to make or amazing inspiration for that Renaissance-inspired canvas you've been itching to paint.
Napa Valley, USA
One of the best things to do in California's iconic Napa Valley if you're looking for a fun yet sober outing is to take to the skies. While you can certainly celebrate the end of your flight with a glass of the region's finest chardonnay, a hot air balloon tour of the area will also elevate your experience of Napa by getting you out of the earthy rows of grape vines and into the clouds. You'll soon understand exactly why this area is a world-renowned getaway destination.
From above, Napa's blooming wildflowers, flowering fruit, and scent of fresh soil will make you fall in love with Mother Earth all over again. Well-groomed vineyards seem to go on for miles, while mustard-hued flowers paint the fields gold. With Napa Valley Balloons, you can hitch a ride just in time for sunrise when you'll really be able to experience why California is nicknamed the Golden State.
While wine aficionados and nature lovers visit Napa Valley year-round, for those looking for a more adventurous vacation, spring is the premier ballooning season. Before the desert heat floats in, the temperatures in of this season remain mild and the winds gentle. Plus, with clearer skies than in foggy autumn or cloud-dotted summer, a springtime flight will almost always give you uninterrupted panoramic views of Napa's winding country roads and charming wineries scattered like jewels across the landscape. Plus, the cooler air in the early morning hours helps provide an ultra-smooth, tranquil flight.
Methodology
While spotlighting such a unique way of travel, our main priority was safety and professionalism. Our other criteria centered on factors including the scenery (because a balloon ride is all about the views), weather patterns in the spring, and the overall quality of the experience (including any extra touches like champagne toasts or post-flight breakfasts).