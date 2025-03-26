The Best Hot Air Balloon Rides Around The World To Take This Spring, According To Research

Every year, the spring equinox triggers a grand reawakening of nature. Frozen fields bloom with poppies, grey skies melt to baby blues, and hundreds of tourist destinations re-open for the season across the globe. If you've grown bored of the same old spring break beaches and resorts, consider a new way to see the world sure to throttle you out of your winter slumber: hot air balloon travel.

With a romantic aesthetic and unique vantage points, floating high above the ground in a hot air balloon evokes an undeniable magic. Why not drift where the wind blows you and take in some of the planet's most breathtaking landscapes as they stretch out endlessly below? And what better season than spring to take to the skies? With crisp, cool mornings, clear blue horizons, and flower-filled fields, you can experience your surroundings from a fresh perspective.

To find the best hot air balloon rides around the world to take this spring, we scoured travel reviews, ballooning companies, and tourism board recommendations. Whether you dream of flying over the storybook castles of France's Loire Valley, photographing the surreal rock formations of Cappadocia at dawn, or spotting wildlife as you drift over the Tanzanian savannahs, these balloon-ready destinations promise a mix of wonder, romance, and exhilaration.