A Unique Viking-Inspired Hotel In Iceland Offers Mead-Filled Feasts And Spectacular Fjord-Side Stays

If you've ever wanted to experience the life of a Viking but without the violence and the dangers that come with being a seafaring person, then you're in luck, as there's a Viking-inspired hotel in Iceland that gives guests a taste of the Scandinavian life in the Middle Ages. Simply called Hotel Viking, this unique attraction is part of the Viking Village, located in the charming town of Hafnarfjörður, which is about 8 miles south of the country's capital, Reykjavík (which is one of the destinations you shouldn't miss on your vacation to Iceland). Not only will you be able to sleep like a Viking at the Village's hotel, but you'll also be able to enjoy mead-filled feasts at the accompanying restaurant while taking in the stunning fjord-side views.

While the Hotel Viking offers plenty of historical atmosphere and decor, the rooms are equipped with modern comforts like TVs and WiFi, so you definitely won't have to endure the elements as the real Vikings did. Another luxury that the hotel has that the Vikings didn't is a geothermal hot tub, which is perfect to relax in after a day of raiding and pillaging (or just plain old sightseeing). Still, Hotel Viking isn't too modern — it's filled with beautiful art from Iceland, Greenland, and the Faroe Islands, and the wooden furniture and wood paneling add to the hotel's rustic ambiance.