A Unique Viking-Inspired Hotel In Iceland Offers Mead-Filled Feasts And Spectacular Fjord-Side Stays
If you've ever wanted to experience the life of a Viking but without the violence and the dangers that come with being a seafaring person, then you're in luck, as there's a Viking-inspired hotel in Iceland that gives guests a taste of the Scandinavian life in the Middle Ages. Simply called Hotel Viking, this unique attraction is part of the Viking Village, located in the charming town of Hafnarfjörður, which is about 8 miles south of the country's capital, Reykjavík (which is one of the destinations you shouldn't miss on your vacation to Iceland). Not only will you be able to sleep like a Viking at the Village's hotel, but you'll also be able to enjoy mead-filled feasts at the accompanying restaurant while taking in the stunning fjord-side views.
While the Hotel Viking offers plenty of historical atmosphere and decor, the rooms are equipped with modern comforts like TVs and WiFi, so you definitely won't have to endure the elements as the real Vikings did. Another luxury that the hotel has that the Vikings didn't is a geothermal hot tub, which is perfect to relax in after a day of raiding and pillaging (or just plain old sightseeing). Still, Hotel Viking isn't too modern — it's filled with beautiful art from Iceland, Greenland, and the Faroe Islands, and the wooden furniture and wood paneling add to the hotel's rustic ambiance.
Dining like a Viking
No Viking vacation would be complete without dining like you've just decimated an enemy village. The Hotel Viking is accompanied by the Viking Restaurant, called Fjörukráin, which serves up traditional fare like fish soup, lamb shank, shark, and more (although if you want something a little less adventurous, they also serve up burgers, pizza, and salads). And, of course, Fjörukráin has plenty of mead on tap to wash down the delicious food. Finish off your meal with a tasty dessert such as apple pie or skyr (a yogurt-like dairy product) served with sorbet and blueberry sauce.
As if feasting on delectable food in the wonderfully picturesque halls of Fjörukráin weren't enough, the dining experience is enhanced by live entertainment. Guests in groups of 20 or more can request to be "kidnapped" by Viking performers and taken to a special location (called "The Cave") where they'll be treated to mead and serenaded with lively folk songs and stories. The attention to detail is what really elevates one's time at the restaurant. The staff is decked out in Viking-themed apparel, and the walls are adorned with captivating Nordic artwork. The building was built in 1841, with much of the original architecture preserved, giving the restaurant an extra historic touch.
Breathtaking fjord views
Considering Hafnarfjörður is located on a fjord (the town's name translates to "the harbor fjord"), visitors are treated to stunning views of the ocean. With the Hotel Viking located directly across the street from the bay, guests can enjoy the marine scene from the comfort of their rooms without getting seasick on a Viking longship.
Being a harbor town means Hafnarfjörður doesn't skimp on places to take in the majestic waters that border it. A short stroll away is Veiðistaður, where you can see all of the boats coming and leaving the harbor, and about a mile north is the appropriately named Sunset Spot, which offers one of the best glimpses of, well, you can probably guess what. For a smaller-scale yet still quaint aquatic backdrop, you can always go for a morning walk at Hamarkotslækur, a lovely little pond filled with ducks located just a few minutes away from the Hotel Viking.
And if you're in Hafnarfjörður during the right time of the year (September through April), you might just be lucky enough to catch another breathtaking view — that of the northern lights. One of the best locations nearby from which to see this stunning natural display is the Aurora Basecamp, a roughly 10-minute drive from the Hotel Viking. For even more stunning views in Iceland, treat yourself to a hike on this iconic Iceland trail that's widely recognized as one of the best hikes in Europe. If you're keen to get off the beaten path, check out the peninsula that delivers dreamy black sand beaches and otherworldly mountains.