One Of The Most Beloved Snorkeling And Scuba Spots In Maui Is Full Of Magical Caves And Vibrant Coral

There are few activities as soothing and relaxing as snorkeling, especially when it takes place on a perfect beach vacation in a beautiful and welcoming corner of the world. In the United States, the ultimate snorkeling destination is arguably Hawaii, where the incredible biodiversity and underwater natural wonders make every trip into the sea utterly fascinating. For scuba divers, the experience is even more immersive.

Maui is particularly great for snorkelers and divers, with taking to the water one of the best things to do on a vacation on the island. There are countless wrecks, reefs, and craters around Maui for visitors to explore. One favorite among snorkelers and divers is known as Five Caves, an underwater volcanic rock formation found in Makena Landing on the southwest coast of the island. An unusually craggy reef, Five Caves offers scuba divers the chance to explore a series of cavernous recesses teaming with marine life.

These caves are accessible by advanced snorkelers and free divers (for first-time snorkelers, here are five snorkeling mistakes you don't want to make). However, even for snorkelers observing from the surface, Five Caves is worth the trip. It is also known playfully as Turtle Town, with sightings of green sea turtles almost guaranteed, and, thanks to the water's excellent visibility, you can still enjoy such wonders without having to don a wetsuit and oxygen tank.