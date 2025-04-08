One Of The Most Beloved Snorkeling And Scuba Spots In Maui Is Full Of Magical Caves And Vibrant Coral
There are few activities as soothing and relaxing as snorkeling, especially when it takes place on a perfect beach vacation in a beautiful and welcoming corner of the world. In the United States, the ultimate snorkeling destination is arguably Hawaii, where the incredible biodiversity and underwater natural wonders make every trip into the sea utterly fascinating. For scuba divers, the experience is even more immersive.
Maui is particularly great for snorkelers and divers, with taking to the water one of the best things to do on a vacation on the island. There are countless wrecks, reefs, and craters around Maui for visitors to explore. One favorite among snorkelers and divers is known as Five Caves, an underwater volcanic rock formation found in Makena Landing on the southwest coast of the island. An unusually craggy reef, Five Caves offers scuba divers the chance to explore a series of cavernous recesses teaming with marine life.
These caves are accessible by advanced snorkelers and free divers (for first-time snorkelers, here are five snorkeling mistakes you don't want to make). However, even for snorkelers observing from the surface, Five Caves is worth the trip. It is also known playfully as Turtle Town, with sightings of green sea turtles almost guaranteed, and, thanks to the water's excellent visibility, you can still enjoy such wonders without having to don a wetsuit and oxygen tank.
Creatures and features at Five Caves, Maui
For those looking to partake in some scuba diving, Five Caves is quite the journey. Guided dives typically start from the shore and visit three of the underwater caverns. The first, "sand cave" or "shark cave," is known as a resting spot for white tip reef sharks, 5-foot-long species weighing up to 40 pounds known for piling on top of each other in caves to sleep. The next stop is the "bubble cave," where experienced divers have the chance to remove their regulators and breathe the air of a large air bubble trapped in the cave ceiling. Finally, divers visit the "mini cathedral," a stunning cave in which the floor is struck by beams of heavenly sunlight from the surface of the water.
Both snorkelers and scuba divers can enjoy the abundance of fish and other sea creatures as they flit among the reef fingers that come right up to the shore. As well as sea turtles and reef sharks, visitors to Five Caves are sure to encounter a wide range of eye-catching marine life native to Hawaii. The area is home to a variety of colorful reef fish, lobsters, eagle rays, manta rays, eels, and even bottlenose dolphins.
Making the most of Five Caves
Maui has three airports, the largest of which, Kahului Airport (OGG), receives the most domestic and international flights, and is located on the north side of the island, around a 30-minute drive from the dive site along HI-311 South and State Highway 31. There are several hotels north of the dive site around Walea-Makena, including the luxurious Four Seasons Resort and Fairmont Kea Lani.
You can, of course, explore Five Caves on your own. There is a dirt parking lot opposite the beach access path, which is located beside a residential property at 5034 Makena Road, Kihei HI 96753. Be warned, however, that there are no lifeguards or other amenities nearby, and the beach is not considered child-friendly. Access for beginner snorkelers is best from the nearby Makena Landing, which has showers and restrooms in the park area. But if you're looking for an organized tour, companies such as Maui Diving offer dive packages designed for those with scuba-diving experience within the last two years. For more epic snorkeling in the area, book a tour of Molokini Crater, one of the world's most sought-after snorkeling spots with crystal-clear water and abundant marine life.