Bistro Classics, Fine Wine, And Waterfront Views Create A Dreamy Culinary Escape In The Adirondacks

Nestled in the Adirondack region of upstate New York, Saranac Lake is an attractive destination in any season, with hiking, whitewater rafting, winter sports, and highly sought-after scenes of autumn colors found in the area's stunning fall foliage. The beautiful mountains of the Adirondacks might be the last place you'd expect to find yourself feeling like you've been transported to a Parisian café, but for locals and visitors alike, the Left Bank Café in Saranac Lake is a treasured spot in one of New York state's most beautiful but overlooked small towns.

With outdoor patio seating directly above a small waterway, it's easy to pretend you're indeed sitting along the Seine River in Paris as you sip an apéritif while nibbling at a charcuterie spread. The café's menu boasts French classics like escargot drowned in butter and garlic, as well as beef daube provencal and duck confit cassoulet. With a wine list that's filled with mostly French bottles and a small selection of French cocktails, the menu wouldn't be complete without cheese and charcuterie plates served with a traditional French baguette.

The Left Bank Café also occasionally hosts live music by local artists as well as live piano playing, adding to the ambiance and charm oozing from this small-town French bistro. Online reviews of the restaurant tout its delicious food and the beautiful river view from the porch, but if you visit Saranac Lake in the winter, you'll probably want to sit indoors while enjoying your amazing meal (but you could also be lucky enough to attend one of America's oldest winter carnivals).