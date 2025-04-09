A Breathtaking Destination-Worthy Seafood Restaurant Sits Perched On A Floating Rock Island In Zanzibar

Taxis are the easiest way to get around Zanzibar, but they can be any make or model. If you decide to hail a taxi to The Rock, instead of booking one in advance from your hotel, just make sure it's an official taxi, which will be evident by its red plate numbers and/or yellow taxi sign. Then, sharpen your bargaining skills before jumping in, and make sure to agree on a price before pulling off.

An approach to The Rock involves a shallow wade into the turquoise sea, or at high tide, hitching a canoe ride provided by the restaurant. Although the establishment's one room is outfitted with large windows that create an open, airy feel, you may want to opt for the outdoor seating, which provides panoramic views of the beach and sea. Exquisite dishes like sauteed calamari and prawns over black rice, and stewed rock lobster over couscous are some of the delights that grace The Rock's menu, and yes, prices are bit high, hovering around $30 for a main dish at the time of writing. But thousands of reviews on Tripadvisor concur that it'll be well worth it.

Interesting cocktails like the Aperol Sour and Shanuo are also available, and although the restaurant faces east and you won't be able to see the sunset, sipping on a refreshing spirit while nibbling on a must-try dessert like pistachio tiramisu is a superb way to see the day off. The mocktails don't disappoint either, nor do the live music bands that play in a loft overlooking the dining area. The Rock accepts reservations at specific times each day, beginning at 12 p.m. and ending at 8:30 p.m.