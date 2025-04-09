A Breathtaking Destination-Worthy Seafood Restaurant Sits Perched On A Floating Rock Island In Zanzibar
Zanzibar, 22 miles off the coast of The United Republic of Tanzania in the Indian Ocean, is a semi-autonomous African collection of islands, which are infused with Arabic, Indian, and European influences that create a vibrant tapestry of bustling markets, streetside cafes, and important historical markers and that you won't want to miss. Rare creatures make an appearance in the Jozani forest, and secret, uncrowded, tropical islands dot the archipelago, which is surrounded by unbelievably crystal-clear blue waters.
It would be incomplete to leave out Zanzibar's array of delightful restaurants, whose colorful interiors reflect the mix of tastes on offer, stemming from Turkish, Moroccan, and Mediterranean cuisines. The Rock, however, is a shining star among the other restaurants, first for its otherworldly appearance. Perched on a floating rock off the eastern shore of the island, the house-like structure resembles a striking mirage rising from the sea, presenting an irresistible invitation. Wooden steps lead up to a white-washed facade, and a thatched roof peeks out from behind green, leafy trees.
Getting there and eating at The Rock
Taxis are the easiest way to get around Zanzibar, but they can be any make or model. If you decide to hail a taxi to The Rock, instead of booking one in advance from your hotel, just make sure it's an official taxi, which will be evident by its red plate numbers and/or yellow taxi sign. Then, sharpen your bargaining skills before jumping in, and make sure to agree on a price before pulling off.
An approach to The Rock involves a shallow wade into the turquoise sea, or at high tide, hitching a canoe ride provided by the restaurant. Although the establishment's one room is outfitted with large windows that create an open, airy feel, you may want to opt for the outdoor seating, which provides panoramic views of the beach and sea. Exquisite dishes like sauteed calamari and prawns over black rice, and stewed rock lobster over couscous are some of the delights that grace The Rock's menu, and yes, prices are bit high, hovering around $30 for a main dish at the time of writing. But thousands of reviews on Tripadvisor concur that it'll be well worth it.
Interesting cocktails like the Aperol Sour and Shanuo are also available, and although the restaurant faces east and you won't be able to see the sunset, sipping on a refreshing spirit while nibbling on a must-try dessert like pistachio tiramisu is a superb way to see the day off. The mocktails don't disappoint either, nor do the live music bands that play in a loft overlooking the dining area. The Rock accepts reservations at specific times each day, beginning at 12 p.m. and ending at 8:30 p.m.
Things to know before you go to Zanzibar
The best way to get to Zanzibar is flying into Abeid Amani Karume International Airport (ZNZ), which is around three miles to the south of Zanzibar City. Although there are so many things to do and see in Zanzibar (specifically, it is one of the best places for swimming with whale sharks), be careful when snapping photos for your posts later. Taking pictures of the local residents and their children without permission is considered rude, and the same goes for religious or sacred sites and events.
Speaking of which, over 95% of Zanzibari people practice Islam, which means that both men and women dress modestly there. You're welcome to wear bikinis and shorts on the premises of your hotel, but it's better to cover up when visiting towns and villages. Likewise, public displays of affection aren't the norm, so leave the kissing and hugging for the privacy of your hotel room.
Luckily, U.S. dollar notes are widely accepted throughout the island, along with credit cards, but cash is preferable. However, as the average salary on the island is quite low, consider giving in-kind donations instead of cash or gifts to individuals, especially to children, as that may encourage truancy. There are also many local establishments on the island that you can frequent. Although some restaurants and cafes may be closed during Ramadan, The Rock remains open.