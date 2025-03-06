All The Best Places In The World To Swim With Whale Sharks, According To Travelers
Whale sharks sure are impressive creatures. The largest fish in the oceans, they are linked to sea creatures from as long ago as 245 million years. Their size is magnificent — the largest one recorded grew to more than 60 feet, while many are in the 20-30 feet range — but what is just as mesmerizing is their patterning. They have exteriors that mix lighter spots with darker backgrounds, and their underside, which never catches the sun's rays that filter through the water, is white. Such composition makes them look almost painted, and no two whale sharks have identical spots.
Combined with the broad mouths that can be four feet wide, flat heads, and long torsos that seem to lazily glide through the water, the whale shark seems almost peaceful as it swims, and many descriptions will refer to them as gentle giants. The fish can be spotted throughout the world, though they do favor tropical waters. Seeing one in person is a truly thrilling experience, but even more exciting is to swim alongside a whale shark, which we have done. Using blogs, we've found the best places to swim with whale sharks, and have taken pains to ensure that the places listed offer options for ethical, sustainable ways to swim with these meek mammoths of the sea.
Bahía de Los Ángeles, Mexico
This bay on the east coast of Baja California promises visitors clear waters, and a sprinkling of islands offshore, close to the coast, that add a little dramatic heft to the views. There is a small town there also, with a handful of places to stay and eat, and even a museum, but the real draw is the nature. There are wildflowers on the slopes all around Bahía de Los Ángeles, while the damp coastline draws a number of birds, from blue herons to pelicans to terns. Perhaps the greatest attraction lies within the water itself, the deep blue of the Gulf of California, because, from June to November, juvenile whale sharks come to this part of Baja California.
The bay, home to just under 20 islands, has relatively shallow water, though some of the channels between the isles plunge to great depths. As the water flows between the bay and these channels, nutrients flood into the area, and in addition to whale sharks, this is the realm of blacktip reef sharks, and butterfly rays. Travelers can catch sight of these creatures, and perhaps dolphins, whales, sea lions, and more, during a whale shark trip with the sustainable tour operator Baja Wild Encounters. Trips begin and end in Tijuana, and many hours of the days spent at sea involve looking for and swimming with these giant fish. Even though most of the whale sharks seen during the season are young, they are still huge, so expect plenty of thrills.
Donsol Bay, Philippines
For years, Oslob was the go-to spot in the Philippines for visitors in search of consistent sightings of whale sharks. However, the ethics of how the tourism product was managed has come into question. The whale shark operations at Oslob are a prime example of unethical tourism. Whale sharks are hand-fed, and with the mass of tourists and boats that come to see the spectacle, these fish tend to suffer from higher rates of injury than in places where they are not fed by humans. The Large Marine Vertebrates Research Institute Philippines published a paper in 2020 to this effect, detailing how 95% of whale sharks were scarred, some from boat propellers, or ropes on the side of boats.
A much better, and more natural, option for swimming with whale sharks in this country of thousands of islands is Donsol Bay. Visitors can expect large numbers of whale sharks in Donsol during the season, which runs from November through May. Feeding the creatures is prohibited in the bay, and only snorkelers are allowed in the water with them there, no divers (divers might get to see whale sharks at other sites nearby). Outfitter Thresher Shark Divers offers travelers a number of packages for getting out in the water and swimming among these mammoth marine animals.
Galápagos Islands, Ecuador
There are a number of outdoor activities that the Galápagos Islands are known for, from hiking and diving to just exploring nature and seeing some truly unique flora and fauna. For fans of whale sharks, the islands are also an ideal place to visit, with the northern islands of Darwin and Wolf as the best choices. The appearance of the creatures has even spurred a research organization to be set up. The Galápagos Whale Shark Project looks at large fish to understand more about the species.
Their findings have noted that numbers are highest from June to December, when the conditions are a little cooler, and that the vast majority of the whale sharks in the region are female. For the most reliable sightings, the Arch of Darwin is the spot where numbers are at their most fulsome. Due to the remote location of the Galápagos, and especially Darwin and Wolf islands, which are quite separate from the main sites visited by tourists, the only way to get there is on a live-aboard, like one of the best Galápagos island cruises.
Gulf of Tadjoura, Djibouti
Ask anyone to place Djibouti on a map, and they might struggle. This tiny nation on the Horn of Africa has a population that is a touch over one million, and is about the size of New Jersey. It sits across the Bab al-Mandab Strait from Yemen. Yet, even if this nation doesn't register high on the minds of tourism-minded travelers, it does promise some fabulous opportunities to see and swim with whale sharks. Currents that flow through the Gulf of Tadjoura in this part of East Africa carry with them nutrients that the whale sharks can't resist. Most travelers will come for trips around the waters of Djibouti on a live-aboard boat, a savvy way to enjoy the country's protected marine regions that branch out from the coastline and into the Red Sea.
In addition to whale sharks in the seas, expect dolphins, manta rays, nurse sharks, and pilot whales appearing in healthy numbers. During the November-January season for whale sharks, the area at the west of the Gulf of Tadjoura, known as Ghoubbet al-Kharab, teems with young whale sharks. The area combines shallow waters, sheer cliffs, and arid mountains, and while it is pretty topside, under the sea's surface is where the real beauty shines. With water temperatures at that time hovering in the low 80s, swimmers will see the giant creatures gorging on a groaning board of plankton.
Isla Holbox, Mexico
If you are looking for an easy, breezy, low-stress vacation environment, this island that is a short distance northwest of Cancún should fit the bill. Isla Holbox is about two hours by car from Cancún International Airport, and shaped like an inverted check mark, it's largely undeveloped save for a small village at the western end. There are no paved roads, and visitors get around on foot, on bicycle, or winding up and down the sandy lanes on a golf cart. You won't find high-rise resorts or fancy malls, but small restaurants, hotels, and shops.
You'll also find plenty of whale sharks in the shallows near the island's coast. The bus-sized animals frequent the waters from May to September, and swimming with them is often a bucket-list adventure for island visitors. Holbox Whale Shark Tours takes travelers out to see these grand creatures, offering a variety of tours. Among the options are a private, 26-foot boat that can hold up to six passengers. While the season runs from May to September, the months of July and August tend to be the best for seeing whale sharks.
Mafia Island, Tanzania
Home to a secret island in the Zanzibar archipelago that offers uncrowded tropical perfection. Tanzania is another East African country where whale sharks roam. While Zanzibar sits north of Dar Es Salaam, the biggest city in the nation, Mafia Island lies to the southeast and is shaped a little like a jagged canine tooth. Many lodges on the island organize swims with the large fish. Another option is to book a tour with Afro Whale Shark Safari.
The season runs from October through February, a time when these fish that locals call "Dominos" (on account of their spotted exterior that resembles domino tiles) come to the waters around the island to feast on plankton. Tours include a hotel pick-up early in the morning, and last up to five hours, with the vast majority of excursions experiencing success in spotting a whale shark. Thankfully, the water clarity is impressive around the island, and coupled with the abundance of coral and fish, snorkeling excursions are reliably exciting adventures.
Ningaloo Reef, Australia
This is one of the most famous places in the world to see whale sharks, and possibly one of the best, thanks to the strict controls in place for operators that take travelers out on the water. It's also one of the best places in Australia to swim with whales. Australia's Department of Biodiversity, Conservation, and Attractions has outlined a number of measures to protect the well-being of whale sharks during the March to July season. Boats must be hundreds of feet away from a whale shark, and one ship can be around the creature for up to 90 minutes, traveling at a very low speed. Swimmers aren't allowed to get closer than 10 feet from the whale shark, with a maximum of 10 paddlers in the sea at any one time.
This is a beautifully managed set-up, one that we have experienced first-hand. The guidelines ensure the time that travelers spend in the water with the whale shark feels truly special, and quite natural since there aren't hordes of swimmers swarming around. Operators such as Ningaloo Whale Sharks often use spotter planes to be more efficient in locating the animals in the water. Trips leave from the town of Exmouth and are usually full-day excursions with multiple opportunities to get in the water throughout the morning and afternoon. Visitors should pace themselves. The whale sharks look effortless as they swim in the water, but for us landlubber humans, keeping up with them can be exhausting.
Socorro Island, Mexico
This tiny, volcanic island that rises like a forbidding fortress of rock is a remote place. It sits stranded in the sea, hundreds of miles south of Baja California, and west of the main part of Mexico, with a circular cone in its center as the most distinctive feature. While the terrain itself might appear a little intimidating and barren, it is actually an important home for seabirds.
The water is equally lively, filled with marine riches, among them whale sharks. The season runs from April to June when plankton floods the seas and attracts these large-mouthed feeders. Visitors have to travel on a live-aboard boat, like those supplied by Infinite Blue Dive Travel, as there is no airport or infrastructure on the island. Travelers are actually not allowed to step on the island itself. Some have likened Socorro to Mexico's version of the Galápagos, thanks to its variety of life underwater and pristine conditions, bolstered by its remoteness. In addition to whale sharks, adventurers can expect to encounter dolphins, schools of tuna, manta rays, sharks, and humpback whales. This is definitely a destination for travelers with a strong sense of commitment, a healthy appetite for adventure, and a strong stomach as getting there by boat takes about 30 hours or more.
South Ari Atoll, Maldives
A nation with sensational beach villas dotted around its magical islands, the Maldives has long drawn families, couples, and anyone seeking sun, sand, and sea. It is perhaps that sea that is the biggest draw and we ourselves have experienced numerous snorkeling trips in South Ari Atoll. The seas are warm, soft, and welcoming, but they don't only attract pampered vacationers. This atoll in the Maldives touts itself as the only place in the world to see whale sharks year-round, especially at the site Maamigili.
Elsewhere around the atoll, visitors will find a wreck covered in coral and frequented by schools of fish, and fine sandy beaches perfect for a siesta. Most trips that involve swimming with whale sharks are usually arranged directly with the resort where visitors stay. Lux South Ari Atoll is one such example, ideally positioned for a whale shark adventure. On a private three-hour trip, taken on a traditional dhoni boat, up to six guests can explore the seas accompanied by a marine biologist. While whale sharks are the prize attraction, swimmers can also look for manta rays and turtles. Guests can even adopt a turtle as a way of safeguarding their future.
Tofo Beach, Mozambique
A tiny coastal village on a peninsula in this southern African nation, Tofo Beach has only a small network of streets set back from the blues of the Indian Ocean. It's the kind of blink-and-you'll-miss-it destination beloved by intrepid travelers, but from October to March, it promises a world-class experience. Whale sharks descend there at that time of year to feed on plankton. The corridor along this part of the coast falls on the route of their migration patterns, and during what is spring to summer in the Southern Hemisphere, an abundance of plankton populates the water.
Among the dive outfitters that take visitors out to swim with whale sharks, the sustainable Liquid Dive Adventures offers daily trips. The excursions last for about two hours, and scour the coastal waters in search of whale sharks, dolphins, and manta rays, while humpback whales can also be spotted during June to October. Swimmers are expected to abide by a stringent code of conduct, which typically entails keeping a respectable distance from the sea creatures and never harassing or touching anything in the water.
Utila, Honduras
One of Honduras' Bay Islands, Utila might fall under the shadow of its more famous, developed sibling Roatán. But Utila has plenty to offer. It has a bioluminescent wonderland under its shallows and is a gorgeous island for vacationing that won't break the bank. What's more, you can visit at any time of the year to see whale sharks, though, of course, sightings are never guaranteed. For travelers who want to swim with whale sharks, and who prefer to give their business to an ethical outfit, they should consider booking an expedition with the non-profit WSORC. Operating since 1997, the organization works to compile data on whale shark numbers in Utila and was instrumental in drafting a framework on how visitors can swim with whale sharks in Honduras.
Those guidelines became law in 2008, and now inform the steps that operators must follow when sending guests into the water. Trips are known as ocean safaris and entail spending up to four hours in the clear turquoise waters around the island. The northeast of Utila is the usual area where the boat captain will navigate the vessel, and in addition to whale sharks, guests might see dolphins and pilot whales. Travelers can also take a trip out to see the giant creatures with Utila Lodge, a partner operation to WSORC.
Methodology
Whale sharks are found all across the world, but that doesn't mean that finding a place to swim with them is easy. They are wild creatures, after all, with movements that can be hard to predict, so actually encountering them in the vast sea can be challenging. But there are places in the world that stand out when it comes to swimming with whale sharks. To put together this list, we consulted online forums like Reddit, and blogs for operators like Blue Water Travel, which specialize in diving and snorkeling trips. We also mined our own personal experiences of swimming with whale sharks to inform our choices. Wherever possible, we included an outfitter that offers socially responsible trips to see the whale sharks. That way you can be sure that your hard-earned dollars are going to a company that cares as much for the whale sharks' wellbeing as its bottom line.