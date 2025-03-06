All The Best Places In The World To Swim With Whale Sharks, According To Travelers

Whale sharks sure are impressive creatures. The largest fish in the oceans, they are linked to sea creatures from as long ago as 245 million years. Their size is magnificent — the largest one recorded grew to more than 60 feet, while many are in the 20-30 feet range — but what is just as mesmerizing is their patterning. They have exteriors that mix lighter spots with darker backgrounds, and their underside, which never catches the sun's rays that filter through the water, is white. Such composition makes them look almost painted, and no two whale sharks have identical spots.

Combined with the broad mouths that can be four feet wide, flat heads, and long torsos that seem to lazily glide through the water, the whale shark seems almost peaceful as it swims, and many descriptions will refer to them as gentle giants. The fish can be spotted throughout the world, though they do favor tropical waters. Seeing one in person is a truly thrilling experience, but even more exciting is to swim alongside a whale shark, which we have done. Using blogs, we've found the best places to swim with whale sharks, and have taken pains to ensure that the places listed offer options for ethical, sustainable ways to swim with these meek mammoths of the sea.