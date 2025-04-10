Hidden Along New England's Coast Is A Cozy Town With Shops And Beaches Blending Farm And Seaside Charm
The coast of New England along Long Island and Rhode Island Sounds can feel a bit developed and urban, making one long for the pastoral farm views of New Hampshire or Vermont. But with a little poking around, you can find a rural feel right in Rhode Island — you just have to know where to look. If you're searching for an authentic, quiet town along this stretch of coast, then Tiverton, Rhode Island, a community full of farm vibes and seaside beauty, is worth a visit.
From fresh seafood restaurants and chic boutiques to art studios and antique shops, this little piece of paradise has got it covered. It's perfect whether you're looking for a stand-alone getaway or a side trip during a Newport and Narragansett Bay vacation.
Tiverton is a quiet, rural stretch of coastline with pretty beaches and water views on one side and rolling pastures and farmlands on the other. The community is spread out along the shores of the Sakonnet River between the towns of Fall River, Massachusetts, and Little Compton, Rhode Island. Located on the Farm Coast, known for its fresh seafood and picturesque villages, Tiverton lies just a few miles outside Newport.
Farms, shops, and beaches in Tiverton
The community of Tiverton is roughly divided into its north and south sides. The north side is slightly more town-like, while the south side is even more rural. The north side is centered around the Fall River Expressway, the area's main road in and out. The south side is centered around the Tiverton Four Corners historic district. Driving around town, you are guaranteed to pick up on the rural feel. Don't be surprised to find yourself stopping at a farm stand or two between shops or the beach.
Shopping in Tiverton is divided between the Four Corners area and the northern end of town. Four Corners is the perfect place to start looking because everything is neatly centered around the main intersection and is housed in historic buildings that are beautiful to explore. You'll find a surprising collection of boutiques, antique and home decor suppliers, jewelers, and artist studios.
The best beach in the area is Fogland Beach, situated on a peninsula that juts into the Sakonnet River. It's only about seven minutes away from the Four Corners by car. Another spot is the small but pretty Grinnell's Beach on the north side of town, which sits directly across from The Red Dory restaurant. In addition to the beaches, you'll want to check out the many hikes and spectacular views you can get inland. Historic Fort Barton and the Fort Barton Woods are top picks. If you want to stretch your legs and take in some woodland and marsh views, consider exploring the Emilie Ruecker Wildlife Refuge.
Getting to and exploring Tiverton
The town of Tiverton is located 30 minutes southeast of Providence, Rhode Island, and about an hour south of Boston. Those two big cities are your best bets for airline arrivals if you're coming by plane from out of state. Tiverton itself, however, is outside the range of public transport, so the best way to tour this area is by car. It's a great place to stay awhile or pop in on a longer road trip tour of the Farm Coast. Another nearby village worth exploring is Little Compton, an unspoiled and uncrowded spot just south of Tiverton Four Corners.
Where you stay in Tiverton will depend on the experience you're looking for. On the north side, you are close to Fall River and some chain hotel options. It's only a 20-minute drive from Fall River to the Four Corners area. The farther south you travel, the more rural it becomes and the fewer lodging options you have. Here, vacation rentals are your best bet. Airbnb has a selection of choices, mostly between $200 and $400 per night. Options range from a unique restored schoolhouse to waterfront homes with wrap-around porches and stunning views.
Like other areas in this region, Tiverton experiences some harsh winters but makes up for it with pleasant summers. From June through September, daytime highs average between 72 and 80 degrees Fahrenheit. If you're looking for produce or local arts and crafts, consider timing your trip to include a Sunday visit to the year-round Tiverton Farms Market. The market is held in the town's middle school during the winter, while between May and October, it is set outdoors at the Town Farm Recreation Area.