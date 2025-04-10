Hidden Along New England's Coast Is A Cozy Town With Shops And Beaches Blending Farm And Seaside Charm

The coast of New England along Long Island and Rhode Island Sounds can feel a bit developed and urban, making one long for the pastoral farm views of New Hampshire or Vermont. But with a little poking around, you can find a rural feel right in Rhode Island — you just have to know where to look. If you're searching for an authentic, quiet town along this stretch of coast, then Tiverton, Rhode Island, a community full of farm vibes and seaside beauty, is worth a visit.

From fresh seafood restaurants and chic boutiques to art studios and antique shops, this little piece of paradise has got it covered. It's perfect whether you're looking for a stand-alone getaway or a side trip during a Newport and Narragansett Bay vacation.

Tiverton is a quiet, rural stretch of coastline with pretty beaches and water views on one side and rolling pastures and farmlands on the other. The community is spread out along the shores of the Sakonnet River between the towns of Fall River, Massachusetts, and Little Compton, Rhode Island. Located on the Farm Coast, known for its fresh seafood and picturesque villages, Tiverton lies just a few miles outside Newport.