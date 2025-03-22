This Unspoiled Stretch Of Rhode Island Coast Offers Uncrowded Trails And Pristine Beach Beauty
The Farm Coast of New England is an unspoiled gem of coastline that stretches from eastern Rhode Island to the Buzzard's Bay region of Massachusetts. One of the best known places along the Farm Coast is the village of Little Compton, Rhode Island, a tiny town filled with seaside sights, fresh seafood, and wonderful local art. Exploring Little Compton a little deeper, visitors will find it offers a wonderful stretch of coast that offers uncrowded trails and pristine beaches.
Little Compton is one of the oldest established communities in the United States. Originally populated by the Indigenous Sakonnet people, the town was eventually re-settled by Plymouth colonists and renamed Little Compton in 1682. The town grew into a busy agricultural and fishing port, and hosted a thriving community of Portuguese immigrants in the late 19th century. Today, the town is one of the most well-preserved in all New England.
Thanks to Rhode Island's status as the smallest state in the U.S., Little Compton is easy to access. From Rhode Island's TF Green Airport, Little Compton is a rough hours drive north along I-95 through Providence, connecting to I-195 south through Fall River, MA, and crossing back into Rhode Island on Rout 24. While you're in Providence, you might want to take a pitstop in Neutaconkanut Hill for scenic views of the city skyline and an opportunity to stretch your feet before heading farther south.
Serine hiking along Little Compton's trails
While many people take in the Rhode Island coast via the Newport Cliff Walk, a breathtaking paved trail that offers some of the best scenic beauty in the state. The spring, summer, and fall crowds can make the Cliff Walk less ideal for those who prefer more solitude on their nature walks. Thankfully, hikers don't need to travel far to access some of Rhode Island's most uncrowded trails. Little Compton offers a little slice of rural life in an otherwise densely populated and built up state.
Little Compton's preservation efforts have included more than just historic architecture. The Nature Conservancy has helped protect several trails in Little Compton that showcase the area's woods, marshes, and local wildlife. The Whitehead Preserve is a perfect example of this.
Accessed off of West Main Road, 188 acre Whitehead Preserve offers roughly 2 miles of trails through meadows, woods, wetlands, and scenic spots along Dundery Brook. The Nature Conservancy has carefully created trails that are ADA accessible, and offer some of the best birdwatching in the area. Over 60 species of owls, songbirds, herons, and hawks populate the park. Just keep in mind that digs are not allowed in the trails due to the sensitive ecology of the preserve.
Goosewing Beach is pristinely preserved New England coast
Rhode Island isn't called "The Ocean State" for nothing. Narragansett is one of the best beach towns in America, filled with great food and family-friendly fun. Scarborough State Beach is listed as one of the five best in the entire state. These classic beaches offer great swimming and year-round accessibility. Yet, for those who want something truly pristine, they need to head over to Little Compton's Goosewing Beach Preserve.
Just a little ways down the shore from town-owned South Shore Beach, a popular spot to swim in and of itself, Goosewing Beach Preserve is another area The Nature Conservancy has worked tirelessly to protect. Open, officially, from Memorial Day to Labor Day, parking for Goosewing is at the South Shore Beach lot. Weekday charges for non-residents are $20/day, and $25/day on weekends and holidays. The secluded shoreline is open for swimming, beach combing, and fishing.
Goosewing Beach Preserve encompasses 75 acres. If you walk far enough down the beach, you can actually cross over into Massachusetts! The beaches are both sandy and rocky. The inland marshes surrounding Quicksand Pond is the perfect environment for nesting shorebirds like terns and piping plovers. The nearby Benjamin Family Environmental Center is open seasonally and provides excellent information about the surrounding habitats and wildlife species. Once again, dogs are not allowed at the park from April to September, which is the nesting season for the shorebirds.