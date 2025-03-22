This Unspoiled Stretch Of Rhode Island Coast Offers Uncrowded Trails And Pristine Beach Beauty

The Farm Coast of New England is an unspoiled gem of coastline that stretches from eastern Rhode Island to the Buzzard's Bay region of Massachusetts. One of the best known places along the Farm Coast is the village of Little Compton, Rhode Island, a tiny town filled with seaside sights, fresh seafood, and wonderful local art. Exploring Little Compton a little deeper, visitors will find it offers a wonderful stretch of coast that offers uncrowded trails and pristine beaches.

Little Compton is one of the oldest established communities in the United States. Originally populated by the Indigenous Sakonnet people, the town was eventually re-settled by Plymouth colonists and renamed Little Compton in 1682. The town grew into a busy agricultural and fishing port, and hosted a thriving community of Portuguese immigrants in the late 19th century. Today, the town is one of the most well-preserved in all New England.

Thanks to Rhode Island's status as the smallest state in the U.S., Little Compton is easy to access. From Rhode Island's TF Green Airport, Little Compton is a rough hours drive north along I-95 through Providence, connecting to I-195 south through Fall River, MA, and crossing back into Rhode Island on Rout 24. While you're in Providence, you might want to take a pitstop in Neutaconkanut Hill for scenic views of the city skyline and an opportunity to stretch your feet before heading farther south.