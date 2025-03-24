This Stretch Of New England Coast Offers Fresh-Off-The-Boat Seafood, Picturesque Villages And Endless Charm
What do you envision when you dream of the perfect New England getaway? For some, it's the striking views on a coastal road trip through scenic Maine. For others, it is the hustle and bustle of Boston and Newport or the beach towns of Cape Cod. But there are also quieter spots reminiscent of the area's namesake. Think rolling farmlands, stone wall-lined roads, coastal villages, and incredible seafood that make you feel like you've just stepped off the boat in jolly ol' England.
The Farm Coast is an area straddling the Massachusetts and Rhode Island border between the towns of Tiverton, near Bristol, and South Dartmouth, near New Bedford. This New England stretch consists of four towns (Tiverton, Little Compton, Westport, and Dartmouth), several smaller villages, hilly farmlands, hiking trails, beaches, and plenty to explore.
This part of the coastline is surprisingly rural, with beautiful beaches facing Rhode Island Sound and pleasant harbor towns full of boats. There are clam shacks, farm stands, art galleries, and even unique places to spend the night — all packed in a small area only an hour away from the big cities and travel hubs like Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport. But leave yourself plenty of time to roam because you'll want to get out, stroll the breathtaking coastline and beaches, poke around the shops, and fill up on farm-fresh produce and ocean-fresh seafood.
Must-visit spots for a taste of coastal country life on the Farm Coast
If a single must-visit business typifies the Farm Coast ideal, it's Farm & Coast Market in Dartmouth. Part cafe, part deli, and part local market, Farm & Coast Market is a popular spot to kick off your adventure. Grab a deli sandwich or a selection of charcuterie and local cheeses for the road, then head out to explore.
One important tip: This isn't the sort of road trip you should rush (in fact, science says that travel may be your best secret weapon for longevity). Watch for farm stands, artist galleries, and little shops to explore as you drive around. While you roam the coastal towns of Westport and Little Compton, you'll want to stretch your legs on the beaches that straddle each side of the state line, including the lovely Goosewing Beach Preserve and Horseneck Beach.
Hopefully, you haven't filled up on too many snacks because there are plenty more dining options scattered around the many heavenly coastal villages. Being this close to the water, you'll want to find some fresh seafood when it's time for dinner. Check out Evelyn's Drive-In in Tiverton for fish and chips, fried clams, or lobster rolls. Despite the name, this clam shack has patio seating and waterfront views. For cocktails and a casual fine-dining experience, try the Mediterranean-inspired seafood dishes at The Red Dory in Stone Bridge Village, which has an almost five-star rating on Google.
Accommodations, weather, and planning your route along the Farm Coast
If you're coming from the nearby cities of Providence or Boston, the Farm Coast makes for an accessible and enjoyable day of road-tripping. The small towns and villages of the area lie south of I-195 and Route 6. If the traffic isn't too bad, it's a little over an hour's drive from Boston to South Dartmouth. If you plot a route from there over to Tiverton, with stops in the hidden seaside towns of Little Compton and Westport, the trip is another hour's worth of driving — but, of course, you'll want to make lots of stops along the way. Ultimately, there's no official route. Narrow country roads wind through the area and can be taken in any order you wish. Just be sure your phone's GPS is charged and ready!
Staying overnight will enable you to savor the Farm Coast at a slower pace. If you want to spend a little more time soaking up the vibes, there are several bed and breakfasts spread throughout the area. Harmony Home Farm has a five-star rating on TripAdvisor; it's a working farm with a cottage and room available to rent. At Sakonnet Farm, you can stay in several Airbnb rentals, including a refurbished historic schoolhouse.
Beach-going and rambling through the countryside are best during the warmest months, from mid-June through mid-September. However, road-tripping through the Farm Coast is possible any time of year, and winter averages high temperatures around 40 degrees Fahrenheit. Many businesses here are seasonal, however, so be sure to check the opening hours if you're hoping for a particular experience.