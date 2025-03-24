This Stretch Of New England Coast Offers Fresh-Off-The-Boat Seafood, Picturesque Villages And Endless Charm

What do you envision when you dream of the perfect New England getaway? For some, it's the striking views on a coastal road trip through scenic Maine. For others, it is the hustle and bustle of Boston and Newport or the beach towns of Cape Cod. But there are also quieter spots reminiscent of the area's namesake. Think rolling farmlands, stone wall-lined roads, coastal villages, and incredible seafood that make you feel like you've just stepped off the boat in jolly ol' England.

The Farm Coast is an area straddling the Massachusetts and Rhode Island border between the towns of Tiverton, near Bristol, and South Dartmouth, near New Bedford. This New England stretch consists of four towns (Tiverton, Little Compton, Westport, and Dartmouth), several smaller villages, hilly farmlands, hiking trails, beaches, and plenty to explore.

This part of the coastline is surprisingly rural, with beautiful beaches facing Rhode Island Sound and pleasant harbor towns full of boats. There are clam shacks, farm stands, art galleries, and even unique places to spend the night — all packed in a small area only an hour away from the big cities and travel hubs like Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport. But leave yourself plenty of time to roam because you'll want to get out, stroll the breathtaking coastline and beaches, poke around the shops, and fill up on farm-fresh produce and ocean-fresh seafood.