One Of Florida's Best-Kept Secrets Is A Maze Of Gulf Coast Islands With Fresh Seafood And Clear Waters
A tiny Florida community hidden in the maze of mangrove marshes of the Sunshine State's Gulf Coast is a day-tripper's paradise situated just over an hour and a half north of Tampa. Here, anglers can ply the backcountry creeks and flats for redfish, speckled trout, snapper and snook, and the calm, protected waters of the marsh offer ideal conditions for stand-up paddle boarders and kayakers looking to explore one of Florida's best-kept secrets along the state's "Nature Coast."
Ozello (pronounced oh-zell-uh) is really a series of island neighborhoods connected by the Ozello Trail (State Highway 494) that runs east to west and starts just south of Crystal River, where visitors can skip the tourist traps and swim with sea creatures. The small, paved highway leads visitors into a watery wonderland that's largely protected by Crystal River Preserve State Park, the St. Martins Marsh Aquatic Preserve, and the Crystal River National Wildlife Refuge. The area is ideal for wildlife enthusiasts — it's one of the best places in western Florida to dependably see the Florida state mammal, the manatee. It's also popular with backcountry anglers in search of excellent inshore fishing for redfish, snook, and tarpon.
On land, the Ozello has some excellent seafood. Be sure to try the soft shell crab at Peck's Old Port Cove, a charming seaside restaurant at the very end of the Ozello Trail. The Island Outpost and Backwater Fins are also popular spots for seafood lovers in the main part of town.
The Keys of the Nature Coast
Ozello has been dubbed "the Keys of the Nature Coast," and probably for a number of reasons. First, the series of islands is connected by the Ozello Trail, much like U.S. Highway 1, the Overseas Highway that allows visitors to drive to a tropical paradise on one of America's prettiest roads surrounded by ocean waters. Second, each island in and around Ozello boasts a unique little neighborhood with its own personality, just like Key West is different from Marathon. That this gorgeous corner of coastal Florida remains one of the state's best-kept secrets is a mystery. And, as such, unlike the oft-visited Florida Keys that sees 3.1 million cars pass through Islamorada every year, Ozello remains quiet and peaceful — the ideal place to get away from the big-city chaos of Tampa and Orlando.
And, because of the protected nature of the mangrove swamps around Ozello, there are lots of opportunities for folks who want to get out and enjoy the outdoors. Crystal River Preserve State Park is a stunning coastal sanctuary that's fed by 50 clear-water springs that's home to everything from American alligators to a healthy population of West Indian manatees. And its paddling and fishing opportunities are simply stellar.
At more than 25,000 acres, it protects not only the Crystal River estuary and Kings Bay, where, during cold snaps, approximately 600 manatees seek out the clear-water bay's near-constant 72-degree water to stay warm. It's one of the few places where people are allowed to swim with these giant sea mammals, and Ozello is the ideal home base for this incredible, uniquely Florida experience. Tours with Riverventures cost as little as $55 per person for a three-hour excursion, so if it's on the bucket list, there's no better opportunity.
Ozello is an angler's paradise
Because of the ready access to the mangrove creeks and backcountry flats for boaters and kayakers, Ozello is one of the best destinations along the Florida Gulf Coast for inshore fishing. Both fly fishers and traditional gear anglers have literally miles of water to fish. Between the state park and the aquatic preserve, there are more than 50,000 acres of protected mangrove islands and marshlands waiting to be explored. Fishing charters in the region, like Ozello Fish Company, are uniquely equipped with shallow-draft bay boats that charter captains use to take anglers deep into the backcountry of this special coastal zone. It's wild country and one of the reasons Florida's Nature Coast bears its name.
Kayak-bound anglers visiting the area can bring their own craft, or they can rent a boat from a local outfitter. For instance, at the very end of the Ozello Trail, at Ozello Community Park, visitors can rent a fishing kayak and even hire a guide from Fishhead Kayak Charters and paddle out into the stunning waterscape in search of everything from spotted sea trout and redfish to snook and snapper. The mangrove islands provide excellent inshore habitat for these gamefish, and others, including Spanish mackerel, black drum, sheepshead, and hard-fighting ladyfish. And fishing can be excellent all year long — the area is known for its winter fishing, when larger redfish come into the shallows. Whether visitors come to fish, see the manatees, or just for a day away from the city, Ozello is a wonderful and underrated Florida destination, not unlike Cortez, another little-known serene fishing town with unmatched seafood on the Gulf Coast.