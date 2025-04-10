One Of Florida's Best-Kept Secrets Is A Maze Of Gulf Coast Islands With Fresh Seafood And Clear Waters

A tiny Florida community hidden in the maze of mangrove marshes of the Sunshine State's Gulf Coast is a day-tripper's paradise situated just over an hour and a half north of Tampa. Here, anglers can ply the backcountry creeks and flats for redfish, speckled trout, snapper and snook, and the calm, protected waters of the marsh offer ideal conditions for stand-up paddle boarders and kayakers looking to explore one of Florida's best-kept secrets along the state's "Nature Coast."

Ozello (pronounced oh-zell-uh) is really a series of island neighborhoods connected by the Ozello Trail (State Highway 494) that runs east to west and starts just south of Crystal River, where visitors can skip the tourist traps and swim with sea creatures. The small, paved highway leads visitors into a watery wonderland that's largely protected by Crystal River Preserve State Park, the St. Martins Marsh Aquatic Preserve, and the Crystal River National Wildlife Refuge. The area is ideal for wildlife enthusiasts — it's one of the best places in western Florida to dependably see the Florida state mammal, the manatee. It's also popular with backcountry anglers in search of excellent inshore fishing for redfish, snook, and tarpon.

On land, the Ozello has some excellent seafood. Be sure to try the soft shell crab at Peck's Old Port Cove, a charming seaside restaurant at the very end of the Ozello Trail. The Island Outpost and Backwater Fins are also popular spots for seafood lovers in the main part of town.