A Kentucky City Regularly Voted As 'America's Friendliest Small Town' Has Beauty And A Charming Downtown
Travel destinations usually draw people in for their beauty, history, food, charm, or art. But sometimes, locals become the main attraction. Murray, Kentucky — named the "Friendliest Small Town in America" by USA Today and Rand McNally — delivers an inviting atmosphere with warm-hearted residents and a vibrant downtown. The small town is also close to a giant Kentucky lake resort.
The welcoming locals, affectionately known as "Murrayites," are legendary for their generosity and pride in their community. They actively support local institutions and businesses in Murray's downtown area. There, locals get their produce at the farmers market, take in a play, or attend art workshops. But it's not just the smiles and community-centric activities that make the city stand out. Huddled in the heart of Calloway County, Murray mixes southern hospitality and spectacular nature with the lively cultural and youthful scene one could expect in a small college town.
Murray State University sets the city's rhythm with cultural and athletic events that enrich local life. Its presence reverberates into the diversity of the local boutiques, shops, and eateries in Murray's downtown area. It also anchors the city's broad offering of cultural events. And the university's Racers sports teams are a central part of the social fabric. (It's Kentucky, so naturally, a thoroughbred horse, Racer One, is the school mascot.) Murray's sunny disposition and myriad offerings make it ideal for a multi-day visit.
Take in Murray's shows, beer, and bison
You'll experience Murray's friendly atmosphere most when you rub elbows with the locals, flocking to the same institutions and locales they do. Start with Playhouse in the Park, a beloved community theater holding high-caliber productions without the big-name talent. It offers various performances, from original works and drama to children's theater. The Playhouse's nonprofit status means shows are put together on a shoestring budget, which isn't a bad thing. Whatever's playing during your visit will have all the makings of a memorable small-town production, with the delightful resourcefulness that entails.
After taking in a show, grab some grub at Hop Hound Brew Pub, Murray's first microbrewery. The joint serves all manner of beer, with a wide-ranging menu of calorie-dense southern comfort food that can satisfy meat lovers, chicken chowhounds, or fish fanatics. With dollar wing specials and borderline criminal amounts of melted cheese on many menu items, it's exactly the sort of place that causes the dreaded "freshman 15." Be sure to pace yourself — you'll need to drive to your next stop.
The Land Between the Lakes, wedged between Kentucky Lake and Lake Barkley, is 170,000 acres of natural wonder and history located 18 miles outside town. The two man-made lakes encapsulate a large inland peninsula teeming with nature, similar to other Kentucky lake parks. Wildlife aficionados will especially love the Elk and Bison Prairie, where wild beasts graze in a 700-acre enclosure. Visitors can get an up-close look at the creatures from their cars, driving a 3.5-mile road that passes through seemingly untouched terrain filled with birds, prairie animals, and wild turkeys. Admission is $5 per car, as of this writing.
How to get to Murray and where to stay
Visitors can reach Murray via Nashville International Airport, a two-hour-long drive 125 miles southeast of the city. Grab a rental car at the airport, since public transit options are limited, and the scenic drive down is worth the cost — not that you'll be spending much. Perhaps the best reason to visit Murray is the cost. Accommodations, for example, can be found for less than $100 a night at brand-name hotel chains. Some go higher depending on how much luxury you need.
When planning your visit, remember that summers in Kentucky can be a bit swampy. Winters can often be volatile, veering into unpleasant territory. Stick to the shoulder season if you can help it.
Be sure to pack the usuals: comfortable footwear, weather-appropriate clothes, and outdoor gear. Like most of Kentucky's scenic, lake-adjacent cities, you'll likely spend more time outdoors than indoors. Bring a healthy appetite and a good disposition, too. Perhaps most importantly, polish your pearly whites ahead of your visit. You'll like to flash a lot of smiles in the friendliest town in America.