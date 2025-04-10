A Kentucky City Regularly Voted As 'America's Friendliest Small Town' Has Beauty And A Charming Downtown

Travel destinations usually draw people in for their beauty, history, food, charm, or art. But sometimes, locals become the main attraction. Murray, Kentucky — named the "Friendliest Small Town in America" by USA Today and Rand McNally — delivers an inviting atmosphere with warm-hearted residents and a vibrant downtown. The small town is also close to a giant Kentucky lake resort.

The welcoming locals, affectionately known as "Murrayites," are legendary for their generosity and pride in their community. They actively support local institutions and businesses in Murray's downtown area. There, locals get their produce at the farmers market, take in a play, or attend art workshops. But it's not just the smiles and community-centric activities that make the city stand out. Huddled in the heart of Calloway County, Murray mixes southern hospitality and spectacular nature with the lively cultural and youthful scene one could expect in a small college town.

Murray State University sets the city's rhythm with cultural and athletic events that enrich local life. Its presence reverberates into the diversity of the local boutiques, shops, and eateries in Murray's downtown area. It also anchors the city's broad offering of cultural events. And the university's Racers sports teams are a central part of the social fabric. (It's Kentucky, so naturally, a thoroughbred horse, Racer One, is the school mascot.) Murray's sunny disposition and myriad offerings make it ideal for a multi-day visit.