Kentucky's Lake State Resort Park Offers Lodges, Spacious Campsites, Golf, And Endless Water Sports
If you ever find yourself in Berea, Kentucky — one of the state's friendliest towns that's full of outdoor adventures — and you feel like you need even more time with nature, all you have to do is get in your car. Just two hours south lies Dale Hollow Lake State Resort Park, a haven for outdoor enthusiasts and anyone seeking non-stop action by the water. You have 28,000 acres of pristine water at your disposal to try new water sports or level up your skills, as well as 3,400 acres of resort grounds to roam and discover. And with plenty of amenities to make your rustic stay feel like a luxurious retreat, boredom is not on the menu at this state resort park.
For those driving from Nashville, Tennessee, your journey to Dale Hollow Lake is about 130 miles of scenic sights. Roadtrippers starting at the impressive Mammoth Cave National Park have a shorter ride — you'll reach the lake in under an hour and a half. The nearest airport for commercial flights is Lake Cumberland Regional Airport in Somerset, located about 70 miles away. Charter flights or private jets can land even closer at Dale Hollow Regional Airport. The second you arrive at this lakefront paradise, you'll be immediately hooked by the stunning vistas and endless activities.
Relax in style or have a wilderness escape
Depending on your vibe, your time at Dale Hollow Lake State Resort Park can go two different ways — unwind in comfort at the Mary Ray Oaken Lodge or rough it out at the campsites. The gorgeous lodge is the perfect spot for a fancy getaway with a touch of bucolic charm. You get to wake up to spectacular lake panoramas from your private balcony or patio and soak in the beauty of the lush woodlands. The lodge boasts 60 guest rooms, with a few pet-friendly ones if you're bringing your furry friend along. Between April and October, you can book a room every day of the week.
Alternatively, you can always choose to pitch a tent or park your RV at the onsite campground. With 145 campsites nestled in the forest, you get to have an authentic, rugged experience with no Wi-Fi. Equestrians can bring their stallions along — 24 campsites are reserved just for horse campers. You can buy your essentials at the country store by the entrance — toiletries, supplies, firewood — to make your stay easier. If you don't have a tent or an RV, opt for a cozy night in one of the six camping cabins equipped with bunk beds and air conditioning. This way, you'll get to enjoy Dale Hollow Lake without the hassle of traditional camping.
Get active with golfing and hiking
Who wouldn't want to take a swing at the Dale Hollow Lake State Park Golf Course? With breathtaking mountain views and challenging terrain, this 18-hole course offers everything you could dream of. The hilly landscape has varied elevation changes, with hidden caves and rock outcroppings that test your skills at every turn. But if you're in the mood for something more lighthearted, try your hand at the 18-hole mini golf course. Complete with fun obstacles and cool features like bridges and flowing water, it's a great way to have fun without any of the pressure.
Ready to hit the trails? Over 12 miles of unspoiled paths wind through logging roads that lead you to front-row seats of Dale Hollow Lake. For a memorable hike, tackle the 3-mile Eagle Point Trail — the scenery at the end stretches into Tennessee. If you're craving more solitude, hike the Wolf Ridge Trail that'll guide you to a peninsula perched over the lake. But whatever you do, don't miss exploring Cindy Cave. This hidden gem promises an adventure-packed quest if you're happy to get your hands dirty. The Cindy Cave Trail leads you to the entrance, where you'll see a spectacular waterfall cascading from the cave's mouth.
Dale Hollow Lake is your playground for all things water
There's a whole world of water sports waiting for you at Dale Hollow Lake — you'll be spoiled for choice. Whether you're cruising the sparkling waters or casting a line in search of your next big catch, you'll never run out of options here. The marina has everything you need for a day on the lake. You can hop on your own boat or rent one for the day to experience 620 miles of shoreline from a different perspective. Anglers will love the variety of fish at the lake, including trout, crappie, bass, and muskie. And the best part is that fishing is available year-round, so you can always have a rod in hand here.
Swimmers can enjoy a dip in the outdoor lodge or campground pools. But then again, you can also explore beneath the lake's surface by scuba diving or snorkeling — just remember to not make common mistakes, like breathing too fast and rushing through the water. The crystal-clear waters will reveal historical landmarks you would have otherwise never known about. If you're feeling bold, swim toward the iconic Diver's Rock, and you'll wish you did it sooner.