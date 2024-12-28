Kentucky's Lake State Resort Park Offers Lodges, Spacious Campsites, Golf, And Endless Water Sports

If you ever find yourself in Berea, Kentucky — one of the state's friendliest towns that's full of outdoor adventures — and you feel like you need even more time with nature, all you have to do is get in your car. Just two hours south lies Dale Hollow Lake State Resort Park, a haven for outdoor enthusiasts and anyone seeking non-stop action by the water. You have 28,000 acres of pristine water at your disposal to try new water sports or level up your skills, as well as 3,400 acres of resort grounds to roam and discover. And with plenty of amenities to make your rustic stay feel like a luxurious retreat, boredom is not on the menu at this state resort park.

For those driving from Nashville, Tennessee, your journey to Dale Hollow Lake is about 130 miles of scenic sights. Roadtrippers starting at the impressive Mammoth Cave National Park have a shorter ride — you'll reach the lake in under an hour and a half. The nearest airport for commercial flights is Lake Cumberland Regional Airport in Somerset, located about 70 miles away. Charter flights or private jets can land even closer at Dale Hollow Regional Airport. The second you arrive at this lakefront paradise, you'll be immediately hooked by the stunning vistas and endless activities.