Kentucky's 'Jumping-Off Point' For Vibrant Arts And Lake Cumberland Adventure Is A Scenic City
Kentucky has no shortage of nature and up-and-coming cities. From the hidden Grotto Falls to the budget, family-friendly Bowling Green, there is something for everyone in the Bluegrass State. Lake Cumberland, one of the largest and most visited lakes in the eastern United States, is another popular destination. The calm, blue lake is a top houseboating destination where you can rent your own floating abode for a weekend with friends and family.
Lake Cumberland's tranquil water is perfect for paddling and waterfall-chasing expeditions. It's also a paradise for anglers, thanks to the variety of fish species that call the lake home. Additionally, some sections are known to be top-notch diving spots. Clearly, there are countless things to do on the lake, but a nearby gem is often overlooked: Somerset, Kentucky. The city is an action-packed jumping-off point just minutes from Cumberland River and a mere 82 miles south of Lexington. It is worth spending a day or two in town before heading off to your boating and diving adventures.
Events and historical attractions in Somerset
Somerset, a town of roughly 12,000 residents, marches to the beat of its own drum with many fun and free festivals throughout the year. If you are a vintage car enthusiast, head down to the "Car Cruise Capital of Kentucky" during the Somernites Cruise Car Show, held every fourth Saturday from April to October, and be wowed by hundreds of show cars and trucks as they roll into town. Admission is free, and there is plenty of music and food stalls to enjoy.
Speaking of food, the Foodstock Festival in May is a legendary gathering of food trucks from across Kentucky. Besides barbecue, grilled cheese sandwiches, tacos, and other goodies, you can purchase a wristband to sample bourbon from Kentucky's most renowned distilleries. While indulging in your food and drinks, you can also participate in the Busker Music Contest, where local musicians showcase their talents. If you visit in the winter, check out the Light Up Bash, an annual party to ring in the new year at Fountain Square. Bring your own chair and blanket for curling up and soaking in the holiday festivities.
In addition to throwing some of the best parties, the Somerset area has many cultural and historical attractions. The Big South Fork Scenic Railway is a 14-mile train ride through the heart of Appalachia to Blue Heron Mining Camp, where you will learn the area's fascinating history while admiring the breathtaking scenery. Mill Springs Battlefield Museum and Visitors Center is another great history lesson. Located on the site of one of the Union's first major victories during the American Civil War, the exhibition features artifacts from the battle and a hiking trail leading to the old generals' headquarters, Brown-Lanier House.
Discover Somerset's arts scene and nearby nature
For more light-hearted entertainment, catch a performance at one of Somerset's theaters. While Flashback Theater Co. offers semi-professional shows and theater lessons, the Center Theatre offers family-friendly, Broadway-style musicals. The Virginia, a glorious historical building that opened in 1922, also beckons tourists and locals to partake in some of the city's most immersive and intimate performances with its iconic blue neon sign. Somerset is also famed for its downtown Mural Trail featuring local and regional artists with various themes. There are plenty of photo ops around the city, like the 1950s painted Coca-Cola sign and the vibrant Cooper Arts mural of pink, purple, and blue angel wings.
If you'd rather be in nature, there are several parks in and around Somerset. Rocky Hollow Park is perfect for going on a jog or hanging out for a picnic. It has an outdoor basketball court and a hillside disc golf course. General Burnside Island State Park is named after Ambrose Burnside, a civil war general with an epic sideburn. He and his troop encircled the 400-acre island along the Cumberland River to keep watch for Confederate soldiers. Now, the site is where you can play golf or sleep under the stars at the 75-acre campground. Haney's Appledale Farm is a picturesque five-generation orchard where you can pick apples, peaches, nectarines, and pears. The perfect spot for creating warm and fuzzy family memories, you can also grab artisanal jams, cider, and candies as souvenirs. Once you've finished exploring Somerset, head to the majestic "Niagara of the South" in the gorgeous Cumberland Falls State Resort Park.