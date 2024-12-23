Kentucky's 'Jumping-Off Point' For Vibrant Arts And Lake Cumberland Adventure Is A Scenic City

Somerset, a town of roughly 12,000 residents, marches to the beat of its own drum with many fun and free festivals throughout the year. If you are a vintage car enthusiast, head down to the "Car Cruise Capital of Kentucky" during the Somernites Cruise Car Show, held every fourth Saturday from April to October, and be wowed by hundreds of show cars and trucks as they roll into town. Admission is free, and there is plenty of music and food stalls to enjoy.

Speaking of food, the Foodstock Festival in May is a legendary gathering of food trucks from across Kentucky. Besides barbecue, grilled cheese sandwiches, tacos, and other goodies, you can purchase a wristband to sample bourbon from Kentucky's most renowned distilleries. While indulging in your food and drinks, you can also participate in the Busker Music Contest, where local musicians showcase their talents. If you visit in the winter, check out the Light Up Bash, an annual party to ring in the new year at Fountain Square. Bring your own chair and blanket for curling up and soaking in the holiday festivities.

In addition to throwing some of the best parties, the Somerset area has many cultural and historical attractions. The Big South Fork Scenic Railway is a 14-mile train ride through the heart of Appalachia to Blue Heron Mining Camp, where you will learn the area's fascinating history while admiring the breathtaking scenery. Mill Springs Battlefield Museum and Visitors Center is another great history lesson. Located on the site of one of the Union's first major victories during the American Civil War, the exhibition features artifacts from the battle and a hiking trail leading to the old generals' headquarters, Brown-Lanier House.