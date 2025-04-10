Skip Crowded Mykonos For This More Affordable Greek Island With Just As Gorgeous Golden Beaches

Looking for a Greek island getaway to skip the crowds and high prices of popular Mykonos? Kos, a hidden gem in the Aegean Sea, offers the perfect blend of history, nature, and relaxation at lower prices. Established in the 4th century B.C., this southern Greek island enjoys warm temperatures most of the year. Kos is home to crystal-clear waters, pristine beaches, ancient ruins, and medieval landmarks. Whether you prefer the lively atmosphere of popular beaches with water sports or the tranquility of secluded coves, there's a perfect stretch of sand for every traveler.

If you know where to look, you'll find landmarks and must-see spots on the island that are completely free, one of them being the thermes. This is one of the best places to soak in scenic hot springs and let its mineral-rich waters soothe you with no entrance fee. If you can handle temperatures reaching 113 to 122 degrees Fahrenheit, this is the ultimate spot to unwind after a day of swimming, scuba diving, and sightseeing. This is just one out of many examples, though. Whether you're exploring Kos for its rich history, indulging in its culinary delights, or simply soaking up the sun by the sea, this Aegean paradise promises an unforgettable getaway — regardless of how much you have in your pocket.