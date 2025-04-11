Two Popular European Destinations Tourists Might Want To Completely Avoid During The Off-Season
European destinations have been at the top of many people's "must-go" vacation spots, and it's become quite clear from the overcrowded streets in Italy to the skyrocketing rental prices in Spain. In many cases, overtourism has led to political unrest and protests, which has given tourists the signal to avoid visiting certain places. With too many people and higher prices during the peak season, you'd think the off-season would be more attractive for those who want to be whisked away on a European getaway, but there's more to consider.
Places like Mallorca (Majorca in English), Spain, and Bari, Italy, are coastal dreamlands to soak in vitamin D and eat fresh foods. They share a similar peak season and off-season, probably because their main attraction is spending time near the ocean blues. Summer is typically when floods of people stroll along the streets, while autumn to early spring is when the roads begin to clear. This sounds like the perfect time to visit, right? You won't need to get on your tippy toes to view the scenery over the sea of people taking photos or pay a premium for hotels. However, you will need to pack an umbrella, and maybe a rain jacket — or, better yet, just avoid them altogether. After all, off-season in these blissful places is off-season for a reason.
When to avoid Mallorca, Spain
If you look up the definition of paradise, the picture of Mallorca above paints a pretty good scene. The crystal-clear waters, white-sand beaches, and vegetated rock formations will put you in a state of tranquility — that is, when the sun's out. From October to March, Mallorca experiences its rainy season. In fact, Met Office, the national meteorological service for the UK, reports that visitors can almost always expect rainfall in autumn, when the island goes from seeing nearly no precipitation in the summertime to up to 3 inches during the change of season. Additionally, the daily high temperatures drop into the low- to mid-60s (Fahrenheit) in November. Imagine dipping your toes in the water when it's chilly out; you might need a wetsuit to keep you warm.
On the other hand, if you're a night owl, the Balearic Islands could be a real treat if you hang out at bars and clubs. Mallorca is home to a "party capital" city, Magaluf, known for its world-class nightlife. The parties make for the best memories, and the hospitality industry in Mallorca welcomes you during this time. In 2024, the Mallorca hospitality scene was hit hard as the political unrest in Spain drove tourists away from the city. Rosana Morillo, the general director of tourism for the Balearic Islands, told Dog-Eared Passport that she hopes for steady visitation throughout the year rather than only for a season. Although, if beach bumming your vacation away is your sole intention, you might want to avoid Mallorca's off-season anyway.
When to avoid Bari, Italy
Like Mallorca, Bari, Italy, is an idyllic destination where people enjoy the Gatorade-blue coastline that looks like it was printed out of a magazine. Bari is near the Adriatic Sea, and during the summer months, people love walking through this historical cliffside town in the Puglia region as they taste the fresh homemade pasta. There's nothing better than the salty air and aromatic smells of noodles along the charming cobblestone streets that line the deep blue sea. However, the off-season in Bari is a bit harsher than in Mallorca.
The rainy season in Bari begins in September and lasts until May. Travelers have published their experiences on social sites like TikTok, sharing how it rains in the Italian coastal destination from daytime until evening. Because of the inclement weather, hospitality businesses close some of their doors during the off-season. If you travel here during this time, pack a warm rain jacket, as temperatures dip to the 40s and 50s in the winter. While Bari's low season may not be what you expected, the village has unique historical sites and cozy farmhouse accommodations, making braving the cold and wet air a bit more bearable.
Overall, Mallorca and Bari should be high on your list if you're seeking sunshine, hot temperatures, and warm turquoise waters, as long as you time your trip accordingly. The last thing you'd want is to constantly be seeking shelter during your chic coastal beach escape.