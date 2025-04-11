Two Popular European Destinations Tourists Might Want To Completely Avoid During The Off-Season

European destinations have been at the top of many people's "must-go" vacation spots, and it's become quite clear from the overcrowded streets in Italy to the skyrocketing rental prices in Spain. In many cases, overtourism has led to political unrest and protests, which has given tourists the signal to avoid visiting certain places. With too many people and higher prices during the peak season, you'd think the off-season would be more attractive for those who want to be whisked away on a European getaway, but there's more to consider.

Places like Mallorca (Majorca in English), Spain, and Bari, Italy, are coastal dreamlands to soak in vitamin D and eat fresh foods. They share a similar peak season and off-season, probably because their main attraction is spending time near the ocean blues. Summer is typically when floods of people stroll along the streets, while autumn to early spring is when the roads begin to clear. This sounds like the perfect time to visit, right? You won't need to get on your tippy toes to view the scenery over the sea of people taking photos or pay a premium for hotels. However, you will need to pack an umbrella, and maybe a rain jacket — or, better yet, just avoid them altogether. After all, off-season in these blissful places is off-season for a reason.