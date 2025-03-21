From Political Unrest To Overtourism, These Are The European Destinations To Avoid In 2025

Locals are beginning to push back against tourism in Europe. Barcelona has experienced mass anti-tourism protests, Alfacinhas in Lisbon have been making noise against uncontrolled tourism, and locals tired of losing beachfront access in Paros, Greece, took their towels up in protest of private cabanas. It got so bad that BBC News crowned 2024 "the year tourism fell apart," and that was all before the American government very publicly antagonized its European neighbors.

It's not that farfetched to imagine a road that ends with American tourists feeling some serious heat this summer. If you want to head to the European continent during its busy season, where not to go is as important as where to go. Of Europe's tourism-heavy countries, five have been sending strong signals that 2025 might not be their year. These countries have either recently seen large-scale anti-tourism protests, record high visitor numbers, or signs of political upheaval – things like anti-foreigner political movements taking hold or protestors jailed en masse.

Before we dive into the rankings, let's make one thing abundantly clear: You will still find beauty in all the places on this list. European nations, just like America, should not be defined by their worst moments. Still, this is not the best year to visit the destinations we'll look at today, especially during the peak seasons like May through September.