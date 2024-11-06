The Little Port City In Italy's Puglia Region With A Street Famed For Fresh Homemade Pasta

One of the best things about traveling to Italy has got to be the food. Every region is steeped in a unique culinary tradition with a focus on high-quality ingredients and surprisingly simple but very flavorful dishes that make for top-tier comfort food — especially when it comes to pasta. But who knows pasta better than an Italian grandma (or "nonna" in Italian)? In Bari, Puglia, you can enjoy an authentic Italian food experience complete with freshly made, local pasta by a "nonna" if you walk down a particular street in one of the oldest parts of this ancient city.

Puglia (or by its Italian name, Apulia) is located in the southern peninsula — the "heel of the boot," so to speak. Though it's not exactly a hidden gem, Puglia also features cities with whitewashed homes, just like in Santorini, but without the crowds. Bari, Puglia's capital, is in the middle of this region along the coastline of the Adriatic Sea. Aside from its rich history, beautiful churches, and lovely seaside views, Bari is most known for inventing a famous pasta shape called the orecchiette.

The perfect place to find fresh orecchiette is on a particular street in Old Bari (Bari Vecchia). The street is called Strada Arco Basso, which is colloquially known as Strada delle Orecchiette or Via delle Orecchiette ("Orecchiette Street" in Italian). Strada Arco Basso is named for the small tunnel on the street, but now it's more well known for the women living there, sometimes called the "nonnas," who make and sell orecchiette right outside their homes.

