One Of Spain's Most Beautiful Towns Is A Hidden White-Washed Paradise With Greek Island Vibes

Scattered across Spain's southern coast are Pueblos Blancos — white villages that exude Greek Mediterranean charm with glittering white houses, narrow cobbled lanes, and stunning views. While initially painted white as protection from the hot summers, the quaint buildings in the Andalusian region are often kept that way for aesthetic reasons today. There are 19 villages in total, and one of the prettiest to visit is Frigiliana. Situated on Spain's Sunshine Coast under an hour away from Malaga, the region's international hub, Frigiliana is a serene, walkable getaway layered with rich history that you can explore in a day.

Frigiliana was once an important trade center, and over the centuries it changed from Arab to Christian rule. In 1569, the decisive Battle of Frigiliana between the Moorish settlers and their Christian rulers damaged much of the town. Much of Southern Spain has a similar history, including Almuñécar, a seaside town known for its rich past and seafood, about a 30-minute drive away.

Start to explore Frigiliana with this little tidbit of history in mind, and you will see signs of its past all over the village. Most notably, keep an eye out for the 12 plaques that describe Frigiliana and the surrounding region's history, along with its architectural roots. While you may have brushed up on important Spanish phrases tourists should know before visiting the country, the language on these plaques is older, so you may need some help translating them. However, you can also head to the nearby Archeological Museum of Frigiliana to dive deeper into its history.