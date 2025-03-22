Hidden On Spain's Mediterranean Shore Is A Seaside Town Known For Its Rich History And Fresh Seafood

Considering Spain is one of the world's most visited countries (so much so that it has taken measures to combat rampant overtourism), it's good to step off the beaten path when traveling there. Fortunately, around most major Mediterranean destinations, there are several smaller travel gems that boast singular experiences and, because of the lack of overwhelming crowds, more local charm. In fact, some of Spain's most beautiful islands, like Cabrera and Formentera, often fly under the radar.

Located on Spain's Southern coast, Almuñécar is one such destination that's less than an hour's drive away from two of the region's major travel hubs — Málaga and Granada, with easy bus connectivity, as well. Hemmed in by mountains and surrounded by a fertile valley, Almuñécar boasts perpetually pleasant weather and a spectacular coastline. Its topography is also largely responsible for its rich history, which dates back over a millennium and blends ancient Phoenician and Roman, as well as Arab and Christian influences. The town's name has Arab roots, while some of its most stunning monuments are courtesy of the Roman Empire.

The town's gastronomy is equally rich, boasting a mix of Mediterranean and Arab influences that elevate the region's already stellar seafood cuisine. Spanish cuisine throughout the country is delicious, whether you're in the north sampling San Sebastián's famous cheesecake and Michelin star restaurants or diving into some of the best paella in Valencia. However, during specific months, the catch in Almuñécar is even better, so foodies should plan their trips accordingly.