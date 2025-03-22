Hidden On Spain's Mediterranean Shore Is A Seaside Town Known For Its Rich History And Fresh Seafood
Considering Spain is one of the world's most visited countries (so much so that it has taken measures to combat rampant overtourism), it's good to step off the beaten path when traveling there. Fortunately, around most major Mediterranean destinations, there are several smaller travel gems that boast singular experiences and, because of the lack of overwhelming crowds, more local charm. In fact, some of Spain's most beautiful islands, like Cabrera and Formentera, often fly under the radar.
Located on Spain's Southern coast, Almuñécar is one such destination that's less than an hour's drive away from two of the region's major travel hubs — Málaga and Granada, with easy bus connectivity, as well. Hemmed in by mountains and surrounded by a fertile valley, Almuñécar boasts perpetually pleasant weather and a spectacular coastline. Its topography is also largely responsible for its rich history, which dates back over a millennium and blends ancient Phoenician and Roman, as well as Arab and Christian influences. The town's name has Arab roots, while some of its most stunning monuments are courtesy of the Roman Empire.
The town's gastronomy is equally rich, boasting a mix of Mediterranean and Arab influences that elevate the region's already stellar seafood cuisine. Spanish cuisine throughout the country is delicious, whether you're in the north sampling San Sebastián's famous cheesecake and Michelin star restaurants or diving into some of the best paella in Valencia. However, during specific months, the catch in Almuñécar is even better, so foodies should plan their trips accordingly.
Experience Almuñécar's multi-cultural history
Almuñécar has had multiple rulers and names; under its Phoenician founders, the town was called Sks, which evolved to Sexi under the Romans. The present-day Almuñécar is derived from the Arab al-Munakkar, which refers to a fortress protected by hills. The town dates back to around the 8th century B.C., and there are two cemeteries from the time to explore. The Roman aqueducts and baths are also impressive. Both display remarkable architectural ingenuity, with the latter even boasting a heating system. The aqueduct is a living monument that supplied water to the city under the Romans and the Arabs and is still functional in sections.
The town's Muslim rulers did the most to fortify the town, building Almuñécar's imposing San Miguel Castle, watchtowers, and an ancient wall. By the 15th century, the town was under the purview of Catholic rulers and has several examples of Spanish Renaissance architecture, including the Church of La Encarnación and the Pilar de la Calle Real.
The historic center is very walkable and bubbles with living history. The city's history museum, fittingly located in the imposing San Miguel Castle, is a great place to dive into Almuñécar. Walk through the old center and you will find influences from each of the civilizations that made Almuñécar their own. If you visit in the summer, El Majuelo Botanical-Archaeological Park has concerts that you can enjoy while in proximity to an ancient Roman archeological site. The nearby fish salting factory is another popular spot to visit because of its importance under the Romans who used it to make a popular sauce of the time (also known as garum).
Almuñécar's seafood offers a taste of multiple cultures
When all that historic sightseeing gets a bit much, you can continue exploring the myriad cultures that called Almuñécar home through its food. Spanish staples like paella are ubiquitous, but look for local delicacies like a platter of fried fish. There are also several restaurants that let you sample the town's Arab- and Moorish-inspired cuisine with grilled fish and meat skewers accompanied by light and fragrant couscous and salads.
While the climate is pleasant throughout the year, if you want to get the best seafood that Almuñécar has to offer, try to visit during months when the catch is good. Fishermen often say that the best time for seafood is during months that have the letter "r" in them (September to April). An added benefit of going during this time is that it lets you avoid the touristy summer months, and you'll find plenty of accommodations for around $100 a night — there are even cheaper options from September onwards.
From Michelin-recommended restaurants to street food, Almuñécar's seafood is available in every shape and size. Head to one of the several highly-rated restaurants, like Mar de Plata, which serves consistently fresh and delicious local fish and crustacean delicacies. For a more varied experience, step into an eatery, order a drink, and sample their tapas. If you enjoy the experience, stay for a meal. The province of Granada, where Almuñécar is located, is known for giving complimentary large tapas when you order a drink. We suggest making the most of it.