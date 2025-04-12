One Of Central America's Highest Waterfalls Hides In A Belize Forest Of Crystal-Clear Pools And Adventure
Bordering Mexico and Guatemala, Belize is one of the safest countries in Central America and is often overlooked by travelers. Though its area only spans around 8,867 square miles, the nation can proudly boast a long Caribbean coastline, lesser-known Mayan ruins, lush tropical jungles, and the famed Great Blue Hole, a famously mysterious diving spot. Hidden inland near the border with Guatemala, visitors can also find the Mountain Pine Ridge Forest Reserve, where intrepid travelers can brave rough roads to see Thousand Foot Falls, the tallest waterfalls in Central America.
These gorgeous falls are actually 1,600 feet tall — to put that into perspective, you'd have to stack the Washington Monument on top of the Eiffel Tower to match the falls' height! Streaming with force down the jagged sides of a granite cliff, the waterfall forms a clear natural pool at the bottom. Surrounding this natural wonder is a deep green pine forest, a landscape that is somewhat unusual in tropical Belize. It is certainly one of the most unique places you will see in the country.
Although there used to be a trail that took experienced hikers down, it's now out of service, so it's not possible to get to the bottom or to swim in the natural pool. Visitors can still sit in awe of this majestic waterfall from a viewing platform that stands at a distance to let you take in the breathtaking landscape. If you love nature, don't skip visiting Thousand Foot Falls.
Other things to do in Mountain Pine Ridge Forest Reserve
If you make the effort to go into Mountain Pine Ridge Forest Reserve, you'll want to visit other spots besides the falls. After all, the reserve protects an impressive 300,000 acres and hides many places of interest. Head into Rio Frio Cave Region, where you'll find numerous caves that you can walk into and explore to see rock formations, petrified waterfalls, and stalactites. Rio on Pools is a popular area for visitors who like cooling off in its series of small falls and natural swimmable pools. Or, if you like taller cascades, stop by Big Rock Falls, which stands at 150 feet high. Wherever you are in the reserve, keep your eyes out for beautiful bird species like hawks, woodpeckers, falcons, and hummingbirds.
If you're up for an even bigger adventure, consider stacking on a visit to the neighboring Chiquibul Forest Reserve, just south of Mountain Pine Ridge Forest. Here, you'll find Caracol, Belize's largest ancient Mayan site. Although you'll have a longer day, it'll be worth it to see what was once one of the most influential cities of the Mayan Empire. Some tours take you to both reserves in one day, usually tackling the archaeological site in the morning, and then heading into the pine forest in the afternoon. This itinerary is ideal for those who want to see a lot in a single day, but it typically doesn't pass through Thousand Foot Falls.
Things to know about visiting Thousand Foot Falls
Most people who venture into Mountain Pine Ridge Forest Reserve in search of the tallest waterfalls in Belize set out from San Ignacio. The town is around 45 minutes from the park's entrance, but you'll have to follow a lengthy stretch of unpaved road before reaching the falls. Many people opt to rent a car and drive themselves, which allows for more freedom of movement. However, you should only do this if you're an experienced off-road driver since the road to the falls is unpaved, steep, and difficult to traverse. A four-wheel drive vehicle is needed, especially if it has rained in the days leading up to your visit. You can also join a tour, which won't give you as much flexibility but will let you enjoy the trip without worrying about the roads. Alternatively, splurge on a luxurious helicopter tour that provides a real bird's eye view of the falls and the surrounding forest.
If you aren't short on time, you might also want to consider staying within the reserve. This will allow you to explore its many attractions, and to enjoy the tranquility of nature without rushing. There are several accommodation options for different budgets, including the popular Pine Ridge Lodge, a mountainside retreat, and Gaia Riverlodge, a luxurious getaway. Autumn is a great time to visit Belize, with fewer crowds, numerous festivals, and mild weather. Still, plan on bringing comfortable walking shoes and a rain jacket in case it rains while you're visiting the reserve.