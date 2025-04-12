One Of Central America's Highest Waterfalls Hides In A Belize Forest Of Crystal-Clear Pools And Adventure

Bordering Mexico and Guatemala, Belize is one of the safest countries in Central America and is often overlooked by travelers. Though its area only spans around 8,867 square miles, the nation can proudly boast a long Caribbean coastline, lesser-known Mayan ruins, lush tropical jungles, and the famed Great Blue Hole, a famously mysterious diving spot. Hidden inland near the border with Guatemala, visitors can also find the Mountain Pine Ridge Forest Reserve, where intrepid travelers can brave rough roads to see Thousand Foot Falls, the tallest waterfalls in Central America.

These gorgeous falls are actually 1,600 feet tall — to put that into perspective, you'd have to stack the Washington Monument on top of the Eiffel Tower to match the falls' height! Streaming with force down the jagged sides of a granite cliff, the waterfall forms a clear natural pool at the bottom. Surrounding this natural wonder is a deep green pine forest, a landscape that is somewhat unusual in tropical Belize. It is certainly one of the most unique places you will see in the country.

Although there used to be a trail that took experienced hikers down, it's now out of service, so it's not possible to get to the bottom or to swim in the natural pool. Visitors can still sit in awe of this majestic waterfall from a viewing platform that stands at a distance to let you take in the breathtaking landscape. If you love nature, don't skip visiting Thousand Foot Falls.