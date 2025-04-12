The Clever Hack A Flight Attendant Uses To Deal With Ear Pressure After So Many Flights

Getting on an airplane and flying to a new destination has the potential to be an exciting start to your vacation. It can be a chance to relax before touching down or a thrilling experience for children, filled with new sights, sounds, and sensations. Unfortunately, not all sensations associated with flying are pleasant, and one that isn't fun for anyone who's experienced it is increased pressure in the ears. As a flight attendant for nearly 10 years, I'm very familiar with this particular feeling and how it can be distracting at best, and potentially painful at worst. Luckily, there is a technique called the Valsalva maneuver that can help.

The Cleveland Clinic defines ear barotrauma, commonly called "airplane ear," as the middle ear being suddenly affected by a change in pressure. While this occurs on flights due to air pressure, it can also happen in elevators and even in the water. If you plunge to the bottom of a pool that's deep enough, or go scuba diving, you may experience a sensation similar to your ears popping on a plane. The Valsalva maneuver helps by moving air into the eustachian tubes and middle ear, which will help fix the difference caused by changing cabin pressure. All you have to do is pinch your nose, close your mouth, and blow lightly. Be sure not to blow too hard, as too much pressure could cause damage to your eardrum.

Changing cabin pressure on an airplane during both takeoff and landing can have all kinds of different effects on your body, even making it more likely that you'll need to pass gas. And while there's not much anyone can do to affect the changing air pressure itself, there are some things you can bring with you that may help with ear discomfort when the Valsalva maneuver isn't enough.