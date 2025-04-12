The Airports Across America With The Absolute Worst TSA Experiences

Going through security is part of the deal if you want to get on a plane in the United States, but unless you love waiting in long lines, taking your shoes off in a public place, and having to hurriedly jam your laptop back into your bag before sprinting to your gate, you probably don't look forward to going through TSA quite as much as the rest of your travel experiences. If you've taken a few flights before, though, you've probably noticed that some experiences with the TSA are more unpleasant than others. There are five airports in particular where you are more likely to have a bad experience.

In 2024, the website Upgraded Points released a data study analyzing complaints about the TSA at different airports around the United States. The national average was 3.92 complaints per every 100,000 people who pass through security — but some airports have significantly more complaints than others. We did a little digging to find out why.