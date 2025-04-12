'Sleep Tourism' Is Trending, And This Pacific Northwest City Is America's Ultimate Sleep-Friendly Spot
Today's sleep-deprived travelers are looking not just for adventure, but for places where they can finally get a good night's rest. The demand is so high that many hotels are now going above and beyond to offer amenities like high-tech mattresses, white noise machines, and even hypnotherapists that help guests catch some Z's. But your chosen accommodation is only part of the sleep equation. Sure, a comfortable room is important, but if you're right next to an airport or in a city that never sleeps (we're looking at you, New York), no amount of amenities will help you rest well.
To help travelers looking for deep rest, Kayak released a report detailing the best sleep tourism destinations. The team behind the report analyzed several factors: air quality, noise pollution, political stability, safety, and number of spas. In the U.S., the top sleep-friendly destination is Leavenworth, a German-inspired town hidden in Washington's Cascade Mountains. Filled with Bavarian-style cabins and buildings, this town boasts a spa in 50% of its accommodations and a low noise pollution rating of just 26. Visitors will be able to go all night without worrying about their dreams being interrupted by rowdy crowds or loud cars. Instead, they can look forward to waking up to the sound of birds, the mountain views, and the crisp, unpolluted air. The other top U.S. sleep destinations were Mammoth Lakes, California; Pigeon Forge, Tennessee; Gatlinburg, Tennessee (which is located in the Smoky Mountains and boasts a family-friendly aquarium); and Bar Harbor, Maine.
How to have a relaxing vacation in Leavenworth
Sleep tourism isn't just about getting a good night's rest — it's also about relaxing and taking care of your body so you feel rejuvenated once you return home. Leavenworth is known for adventure tourism, and it offers plenty of opportunities for challenging hikes, whitewater rafting, horseback riding, and even zip-lining. While these are all fun activities, they'll leave your body tired and aching. Instead, we recommend engaging in lighter outdoors activities. Hiking is definitely a good idea, as forest bathing can help lower stress levels. Choose easy trails like the Icicle Ridge peak, which only takes around two hours. You can also go for a nice walk on Blackbird Island, a spot near downtown that's filled with nature. In the summer, take a dip in Lake Wenatchee and let the cold water wash your worries away.
Another fun way to relax is to enjoy the perks of visiting an American town that feels like Europe. Stroll around the downtown area to window shop while admiring the Bavarian-esque architecture before having a pint at the famed München Haus beer garden. A tasting at nearby Icicle Ridge Winery will also help you relax. Of course, choosing the right accommodation will affect how much you rest. The appropriately named Sleeping Lady Mountain Resort has 67 acres of peaceful nature, log cabins, and a cozy firepit. Alternatively, the luxurious Posthotel Leavenworth has saunas and a world-class spa that will leave you ready for sweet, sweet dreams.