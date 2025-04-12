'Sleep Tourism' Is Trending, And This Pacific Northwest City Is America's Ultimate Sleep-Friendly Spot

Today's sleep-deprived travelers are looking not just for adventure, but for places where they can finally get a good night's rest. The demand is so high that many hotels are now going above and beyond to offer amenities like high-tech mattresses, white noise machines, and even hypnotherapists that help guests catch some Z's. But your chosen accommodation is only part of the sleep equation. Sure, a comfortable room is important, but if you're right next to an airport or in a city that never sleeps (we're looking at you, New York), no amount of amenities will help you rest well.

To help travelers looking for deep rest, Kayak released a report detailing the best sleep tourism destinations. The team behind the report analyzed several factors: air quality, noise pollution, political stability, safety, and number of spas. In the U.S., the top sleep-friendly destination is Leavenworth, a German-inspired town hidden in Washington's Cascade Mountains. Filled with Bavarian-style cabins and buildings, this town boasts a spa in 50% of its accommodations and a low noise pollution rating of just 26. Visitors will be able to go all night without worrying about their dreams being interrupted by rowdy crowds or loud cars. Instead, they can look forward to waking up to the sound of birds, the mountain views, and the crisp, unpolluted air. The other top U.S. sleep destinations were Mammoth Lakes, California; Pigeon Forge, Tennessee; Gatlinburg, Tennessee (which is located in the Smoky Mountains and boasts a family-friendly aquarium); and Bar Harbor, Maine.