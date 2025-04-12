The Artsy Swiss Village With Breathtaking Mountain Vistas And An Award-Winning Museum In A Monastery

For a relatively small country, Switzerland certainly packs a punch when it comes to epic alpine scenery, charming villages, lovely and historic cities, bucolic farmland, and those quintessential "the hills are alive" vibes. Switzerland is also a study in contrasts: The world's richest, modern banks in Zurich are interspersed with ancient churches. The villages are neat and clean, yet the chalet-style buildings are old. Tradition is strong in the mountains, yet the people have also embraced technology. Hardcore skiers live next door to cheese farmers, while the insanely efficient and well-run train system zooms past natural attractions like glaciers and thundering waterfalls.

The small village of Susch displays the contrasts of Switzerland like almost no other. The charming fairytale town, ideal for avoiding the crowded cities of Switzerland, lies in the Lower Engadin Valley near the turquoise waters of the Inn River and was once home to an ancient monastery. Today, the monks are all gone and the monastery has been converted into an art museum. And not just any art museum: an art museum dedicated almost entirely to oft-underappreciated women artists, many of whose incredible contributions to the art world (and the world in general) have gone unnoticed. How appropriate that the modern, wealthy, yet traditional Switzerland is home to a historic monastery that now houses a progressive museum amplifying underrepresented artists. And there is even more interesting contrasts to discover in Susch.