One Of The World's 'Most Beautiful Train Journeys' Is A Mountain Ride Boasting The Best Of Norway

Fjord-speckled coastlines, stunning narrow valley views, and tiny islands with gigantic jutting mountains are often the first things that spring to mind when travelers envisage a Norwegian voyage. Yet, further inland, you'll find one of the country's most popular tourist attractions. The Flåm Railway, a short and scenic rail-top jaunt past wildflower fields and red-paneled Scandi towns, offers sweeping vistas from the comfort of a train seat. The journey stretches from Flåm to Myrdal, villages skirting the interior fjord foothills of western Norway.

The Flåm Railway has been described as one of the world's most beautiful train routes, though expect different scenery depending on the time of year. Visit during the summer to enjoy the long northern days and to get the best vantages over lush fields and verdant mountainsides or in the fall to watch the trees tinge red and gold. Take to the rails in the midst of winter or spring to see snow cling to the mountainsides and the waterfalls frozen mid cascade. The route runs year-round and allows you to immerse yourself in Norway's dramatic seasons no matter when you visit.