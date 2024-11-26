One Of The World's 'Most Beautiful Train Journeys' Is A Mountain Ride Boasting The Best Of Norway
Fjord-speckled coastlines, stunning narrow valley views, and tiny islands with gigantic jutting mountains are often the first things that spring to mind when travelers envisage a Norwegian voyage. Yet, further inland, you'll find one of the country's most popular tourist attractions. The Flåm Railway, a short and scenic rail-top jaunt past wildflower fields and red-paneled Scandi towns, offers sweeping vistas from the comfort of a train seat. The journey stretches from Flåm to Myrdal, villages skirting the interior fjord foothills of western Norway.
The Flåm Railway has been described as one of the world's most beautiful train routes, though expect different scenery depending on the time of year. Visit during the summer to enjoy the long northern days and to get the best vantages over lush fields and verdant mountainsides or in the fall to watch the trees tinge red and gold. Take to the rails in the midst of winter or spring to see snow cling to the mountainsides and the waterfalls frozen mid cascade. The route runs year-round and allows you to immerse yourself in Norway's dramatic seasons no matter when you visit.
Overlook fjords and fields from the Flåm Railway
Rising steeply from its starting station on the banks of Aurlandsfjord, the small Flåm Railway train climbs 2,835 feet along its 12-mile route. It levels out at the plateau of Myrdal within roughly an hour, trundling past free drop falls and bucolic village views. Bypassing the verdant valleys that rim the westerly fjords, passengers are whisked through tunnels carved into the mountains, opening out to sweeping views of the crag. On the route, you'll pass the Rjoandefossen waterfall, a cascade spanning over 1,000 feet, and the plunging Kjosfossen waterfall. The train is known to pause at the latter so travelers can take a picture.
Booking the two-hour round-trip rail excursion takes some advance planning. Given its popularity, its best to buy your tickets before your trip. Prices start at 530 Norwegian kroner per person, and tickets can be booked online.
Plan a rail-based trail through Norway
If you're visiting Norway, you'll find that many train routes commence in the capital. The harborside metropolis of Oslo is committed to friluftsliv, the Norwegian concept of enjoying an outdoor lifestyle regardless of the often tough weather conditions. Navigating the city is uncomplicated, given that it has Europe's best subway system, and it's also home to some of the country's most interesting cultural institutions. Wander the halls of the waterfront National Museum of Norway to learn about the Nordic nation's storied history and admire its modern art, or visit the Munch Museum to see the famous "The Scream" painting. Back in the crisp air, explore the outdoor sculpture exhibition at Ekebergparken. There are 47 art pieces installed across 63 acres of woodland, including carvings and ruins dating back to the Stone Age. Art lovers committing to a longer Norwegian voyage should venture north to Ålesund, a breathtaking Art Nouveau town wedged between the ocean and the fjords.
From Oslo's Central Station, it's a simple though lengthy route to Flåm for the Flåm Railway. Give yourself 5.5 hours for the journey. From there, you can begin your round-trip voyage past the stunning countryside sights. After spending time gazing out the railway windows, catch a train onward to Bergen. The smell of the fresh fish market hits travelers as soon as they disembark at this seaside city. Framed by seven soaring mountains, the coastal enclave is another ideal jumping-off point for fjord exploration. Board a boat headed for Balestrand, located within Sognefjord. The deepest and longest fjord in all of Norway, travelers can traverse the 120 miles of cold, crystalline waters toward the Jotunheimen foothills.