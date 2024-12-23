The Under-The-Radar Sleepy Swiss Village Rick Steves Says Is Like Stepping Into Another World
Travel expert Rick Steves' love for all things Switzerland is no secret. Although Steves says the famous city of Geneva is overrated and not worth a visit, there is much to explore within the beautiful country. He believes that the mountainous nation of Switzerland is home to Europe's most scenic train rides that carve through the awe-inspiring Alps to reach quaint, underrated villages worth seeing.
Switzerland's many peaks make it a magical place to visit and wander, and the travel guide has another tip for travelers planning to make their own trip there. According to Steves, the tiny hamlet of Gimmelwald in the Lauterbrunnen Valley is an area of outstanding, otherworldly natural beauty. The town is a fantastic option for mountaineers and hikers looking to embrace Switzerland's otherworldly landscape while avoiding the crowds of more touristic Alpine destinations. It is just 3.5 hours by train from the Zurich airport, which has direct flights from U.S. airlines.
Make Gimmelwald your base to explore the Lauterbrunnen Valley
Gimmelwald is home to just 100 permanent residents and sits around 4,500 feet above sea level. However, it is not exactly easy to get there by car considering vehicles are not allowed in the village. Instead, the hamlet is typically accessible to tourists by cable car, who ascend the mountain to find an untouched traditional European farming village. Steves was obviously enraptured by the place on his visit. On his website, he writes, "It's a place where the air is clean and sharp, where the only noises are bees, bugs, and birds pursuing alpine flowers, and where gnome-like men sucking gnome-like pipes are busy chopping firewood."
Despite its remoteness, Gimmelwald offers travelers a range of accommodation options, including hotels. The popular Mountain Hostel Gimmelwald is an affordable lodging that serves a free breakfast — a major plus when you're planning to burn every calorie you can travailing the Swiss mountains. There are private rooms as well as shared rooms, and the hostel even hosts regular live music to keep travelers entertained.
Countless hiking trails lead off from Gimmelwald
Rick Steves suggests taking time to enjoy the Lauterbrunnen Valley, and Gimmelwald is a great base camp from which to explore. If you find it a little too remote, Mürren, which is even higher up the mountain, is a bit more populous. The least challenging excursion, the Dorfweg (or "village walk"), takes just 30 minutes and introduces you to the Gimmelwald's agriculture and livestock while providing breathtaking views of the valley. It is signposted, exemplifying how the hiking infrastructure is well cared for in the Lauterbrunnen Valley.
Elsewhere, there are circular routes of varying length and difficulty. The day hike from Gimmelwald through Sprutz to Spielbodenalp takes five hours and includes an ascent of over 2,500 feet. It requires a good deal of physical fitness and is only open between June and October. However, it is worth checking out for its panoramic views and potential encounters with enormous birds of prey, including the bearded vulture and the golden eagle.
If you're thinking of making the trip, be sure to check our guide about the most common mistakes to avoid at all costs on a trip to Switzerland. This way, you know you're starting off your Lauterbrunnen Valley adventure on the right foot.