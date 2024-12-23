The Under-The-Radar Sleepy Swiss Village Rick Steves Says Is Like Stepping Into Another World

Rick Steves suggests taking time to enjoy the Lauterbrunnen Valley, and Gimmelwald is a great base camp from which to explore. If you find it a little too remote, Mürren, which is even higher up the mountain, is a bit more populous. The least challenging excursion, the Dorfweg (or "village walk"), takes just 30 minutes and introduces you to the Gimmelwald's agriculture and livestock while providing breathtaking views of the valley. It is signposted, exemplifying how the hiking infrastructure is well cared for in the Lauterbrunnen Valley.

Elsewhere, there are circular routes of varying length and difficulty. The day hike from Gimmelwald through Sprutz to Spielbodenalp takes five hours and includes an ascent of over 2,500 feet. It requires a good deal of physical fitness and is only open between June and October. However, it is worth checking out for its panoramic views and potential encounters with enormous birds of prey, including the bearded vulture and the golden eagle.

If you're thinking of making the trip, be sure to check our guide about the most common mistakes to avoid at all costs on a trip to Switzerland. This way, you know you're starting off your Lauterbrunnen Valley adventure on the right foot.