One Of America's Oldest Natural Health Resorts Is An Underrated Hot Spring Out West That's Sulfur-Free
Few things are as relaxing as soaking in a warm bath when your body is tired and sore. However, even the most luxurious Korean spa complexes or decadent tubs at over-the-top luxury resorts that are worth the splurge can't compare to melting your stress away in an outdoor mineral pool with incredible views. Ojo Caliente Mineral Springs is just such a sanctuary, a hideaway from the fast pace of modern life set against a backdrop of deep blue skies and New Mexico's awe-inspiring sandstone cliffs.
Situated about an hour north of Santa Fe, Ojo Caliente Mineral Springs boasts the only collection of four different types of sulfur-free springs in the world and is one of the oldest health spa in the USA. Although it was established as a bathhouse in 1868, Indigenous communities considered these healing waters sacred long before Spanish conquistadors stumbled on them in their quest for the Fountain of Youth. In fact, thousands of Indigenous people lived in pueblos overlooking the springs until the 15th century. Nowadays, visitors can hike past the P'osi Pueblo Ruins along rugged trails originating from the wellness center.
The spa's adobe-inspired architecture blends seamlessly with the desert environment, making the retreat one of the most luxurious destinations to soak in hot springs with the best views. Each communal pool has a different enriching mineral content, with temperatures ranging from 80 to 105 degrees Fahrenheit. The wellness center also offers private pools, a dry sauna, a steam room, a luxurious spa, a farm-to-table restaurant, yoga classes, pottery workshops, and numerous accommodation options.
Everything to know about the pools at Ojo Caliente Mineral Springs
Ojo Caliente Mineral Springs boasts four specialty pools, each rich in a different mineral — iron, soda, lithia, and arsenic. Although the last substance may sound scary, arsenic-rich waters are used to treat arthritic pain and various skin conditions. In the Iron Pool, immunity-strengthening water bubbles up from the bottom, while the Lithia Pool is thought to relieve depression, and the Soda Pool's waters may improve digestion. Wellness seekers can also soak in pools built into the cliffs or cool off in the spacious main pool surrounded by sunbeds. However, the therapeutic mudbath is one of the retreat's biggest draws. Cover your body in layers of purifying, orange-brown mud and bask in the warm desert sun, allowing the clay to dry and pull toxins from your body.
Day-use guests have access to the communal pools, the day sauna, the steam room, the changing rooms, the lockers, and public areas. Guests staying at the resort enjoy additional benefits, including rooms with private soaking tubs, bathrobes, sandals, and a complimentary yoga class. However, day-use guests can pre-register for public yoga classes for an additional fee.
Rivaling any of the best destinations in the world for a stress-free wellness vacation, Ojo Caliente Mineral Springs is home to an award-winning spa that offers treatments designed to complement the water's healing properties. Relax in the Himalayan salt sauna or the eucalyptus steam room before enjoying a massage, facial treatment, or sound healing.
Stay overnight at Ojo Caliente Mineral Springs
The most cost-efficient way to visit Ojo Caliente Mineral Springs is to stay at the Ojo Caliente RV Park & Campground. Tucked away in a cottonwood grove, the campground is only a 3-minute walk from the mineral springs. Campground guests receive a discount on day soaking passes and can use the pools several hours before they open to the general public. Choose from 29 rustic sites for RVs and tents with electricity, potable water, Wi-Fi, showers, and direct access to hiking trails. Although fires are not allowed, guests can warm up and socialize around the spa's communal fire pit.
Other accommodation options include vintage trailers, basic rooms in the 100-year-old hotel, a historic adobe that dates back to the early 1900s, a remodeled inn with minimalist Southwest charm, rustic cottages with kitchenettes, and premium suites steps from the springs. However, the most luxurious overnight options are the Posi and Posi Primo Suites. Reminiscent of an elevated pueblo, each spacious suite features a private soaking pool, a wood-burning kiva fireplace, a kitchenette, and impressive views of the cliffs.
Overnight guests, including those staying at the campground, can dine at Artesian Restaurant & Wine Bar. Serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner, the restaurant boasts a farm-to-table menu that highlights bold New Mexico flavors. As one reviewer shared on Tripadvisor, "This restaurant is a gem in the middle of nowhere! If you are treating yourself to the mineral waters & spa services, I say go ahead & add this to your list of treats for the day!"