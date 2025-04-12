One Of America's Oldest Natural Health Resorts Is An Underrated Hot Spring Out West That's Sulfur-Free

Few things are as relaxing as soaking in a warm bath when your body is tired and sore. However, even the most luxurious Korean spa complexes or decadent tubs at over-the-top luxury resorts that are worth the splurge can't compare to melting your stress away in an outdoor mineral pool with incredible views. Ojo Caliente Mineral Springs is just such a sanctuary, a hideaway from the fast pace of modern life set against a backdrop of deep blue skies and New Mexico's awe-inspiring sandstone cliffs.

Situated about an hour north of Santa Fe, Ojo Caliente Mineral Springs boasts the only collection of four different types of sulfur-free springs in the world and is one of the oldest health spa in the USA. Although it was established as a bathhouse in 1868, Indigenous communities considered these healing waters sacred long before Spanish conquistadors stumbled on them in their quest for the Fountain of Youth. In fact, thousands of Indigenous people lived in pueblos overlooking the springs until the 15th century. Nowadays, visitors can hike past the P'osi Pueblo Ruins along rugged trails originating from the wellness center.

The spa's adobe-inspired architecture blends seamlessly with the desert environment, making the retreat one of the most luxurious destinations to soak in hot springs with the best views. Each communal pool has a different enriching mineral content, with temperatures ranging from 80 to 105 degrees Fahrenheit. The wellness center also offers private pools, a dry sauna, a steam room, a luxurious spa, a farm-to-table restaurant, yoga classes, pottery workshops, and numerous accommodation options.