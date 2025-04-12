The Helpful, Free, And Overlooked Program That Can Help Keep You Safe While Traveling Abroad

While as travelers we should remain vigilant of our surroundings and be careful in our decision making, even the most cautious of us may face an emergency while traveling abroad. And in the unfortunate case something dangerous or catastrophic does happen, it's best to be prepared in every way possible. If you're from the U.S., this also includes alerting the American government of where you're traveling and when. While this extra step may sound like it's time consuming or even stressful, the U.S. Department of State has made it extremely easy to register your travels using the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP).

STEP is a free, online system that any American citizen traveling or living internationally can enroll in. Effectively, it's an electronic registration system that helps the Department of State and local U.S. Embassies contact you in the case of an emergency, like a natural disaster, civil unrest, or a traumatic crisis. Through this program, you'll also receive situational updates regarding the area you're traveling to, whether it be about transportation issues in the city you're staying in or health risks relating to water or contagions in the greater region. Think of STEP as your digital mentor in a time of potential crisis. As evidenced by these travel destinations that were damaged by natural disasters, it's difficult to predict where something extraordinary will happen and when. Thus, STEP is a smart and free resource for any American traveler who wants to add that extra level of reassurance to their plans — it's a tool to have at your disposal during an emergency with which you'll receive regular updates on the situation as it unfolds.