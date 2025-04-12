The Helpful, Free, And Overlooked Program That Can Help Keep You Safe While Traveling Abroad
While as travelers we should remain vigilant of our surroundings and be careful in our decision making, even the most cautious of us may face an emergency while traveling abroad. And in the unfortunate case something dangerous or catastrophic does happen, it's best to be prepared in every way possible. If you're from the U.S., this also includes alerting the American government of where you're traveling and when. While this extra step may sound like it's time consuming or even stressful, the U.S. Department of State has made it extremely easy to register your travels using the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP).
STEP is a free, online system that any American citizen traveling or living internationally can enroll in. Effectively, it's an electronic registration system that helps the Department of State and local U.S. Embassies contact you in the case of an emergency, like a natural disaster, civil unrest, or a traumatic crisis. Through this program, you'll also receive situational updates regarding the area you're traveling to, whether it be about transportation issues in the city you're staying in or health risks relating to water or contagions in the greater region. Think of STEP as your digital mentor in a time of potential crisis. As evidenced by these travel destinations that were damaged by natural disasters, it's difficult to predict where something extraordinary will happen and when. Thus, STEP is a smart and free resource for any American traveler who wants to add that extra level of reassurance to their plans — it's a tool to have at your disposal during an emergency with which you'll receive regular updates on the situation as it unfolds.
Step-by-step instructions for STEP
To enroll in STEP, head to mytravel.state.gov to begin your registration. The entire process takes about 20 minutes from start to finish. First, the system will prompt you to create an account, however, for those who don't want to fuss about a username or password, you can also continue the process as a guest. Once cleared of this first step, the system will prompt you to provide some identifying information regarding yourself and your travel, including which countries you're planning on visiting. The Department of State will also ask you to provide a number of personal details which include, but are not limited to: name, address, birthdate, contact information, family contacts, and place of employment. Enrollees may also register a travel companion.
Once you've completed this online enrollment, you'll begin receiving updates from the Department of State regarding your destinations, particularly if anything of concern comes up. The program will keep you informed on anything of note in the area, and in case you have to or want to change your plans, you'll have a resource of where to turn. Note that enrollment is trip specific, so you must register with every new trip abroad if you want STEP's benefits and guidance.
Unexpected issues arise even in the most sought after, once-in-a-lifetime destinations — take Santorini, for example, the incredibly popular "Instagram Island," where tourists are rethinking visiting due to earthquakes and possible volcanic activity. Despite being a frequented destination in Greece (one that's typically regarded as a safe place), tourists found themselves quickly evacuating during the tremors of January and February 2025. The STEP program helps mitigate any panic and works to forewarn and direct American travelers if they find themselves in such a situation.