This Stretch Of Oregon's Coast Is A Cute Beach City With Sandy Beaches, Quaint Shops, And Sleepy Vibes

Home to just under 1,500 residents, the main charm of Rockaway Beach is its small-town atmosphere. With most of its shops and restaurants dotting the main street along the Oregon Coast Highway, it's easy to stroll the length of the town on foot. Start on the north end at Grumpy's Café, a cute, family-owned restaurant beloved for its delicious coffee, gooey cinnamon rolls, and plate-sized pancakes. After fueling up on breakfast, stroll south to explore the shops. If you're an antique lover, you'll find yourself in paradise. Browse handmade gifts and vintage collectibles at Simply Charming Antiques, and get lost in a miniature maze of treasure-packed rooms at Little White Church Antiques, which is tucked into a darling white-steepled facade.

If you're looking for a quirky gift or souvenir, pop into Flamingo Jim's Clothing & Gifts. Outside you'll find an impressive collection of garden statues, while inside is a wonderland of kitsch stuffed wall-to-wall with Oregon Coast memorabilia, trinkets, and apparel. Other local retail gems include The Little Crow — a delightful nest of vintage and new finds — and Sea Breeze Gifts, a sweet stop for saltwater taffy and ice cream from Tillamook — a scenic coastal city known for its dairy. When you've shopped your way to the south end of town, pop into The Pronto Pup. The deep-fried diner is a must-visit, and it's simply impossible to miss with the gigantic corn dog ornamenting the roof. Though there's a surprising amount of controversy over who invented the beloved wiener on a stick, The Pronto Pup claims to be the birthplace of the corn dog (originally named a Pronto Pup), which debuted on its menu in 1941. While you're waiting for your order, saddle up for a selfie on the mechanical corn dog outside.