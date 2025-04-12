This Stretch Of Oregon's Coast Is A Cute Beach City With Sandy Beaches, Quaint Shops, And Sleepy Vibes
Stretching for over 360 majestic miles, the Oregon coastline is sparkling with hidden gems. While tourists may flock like seagulls to places like Seaside — the Oregon Coast's favorite vacation destination brimming with beaches, beauty, and carnival games — there's a whole world of beachside beauties waiting to be discovered. Nestled between the stunning and budget-friendly Cannon Beach and Tillamook, one such beauty is Rockaway Beach.
Situated less than two hours west of Portland, Rockaway Beach is a cozy little coastal nook that's perfect for escaping the hustle and bustle. Lined with darling antique stores and quaint gift shops, the town's main street effortlessly lends itself to a day of treasure hunting, while seven uninterrupted miles of beach beckon from mere steps away. Far from your ordinary beach town, Rockaway Beach offers a myriad of unique attractions from a scenic railroad line to a legendary corn dog diner. If you're dreaming of an Oregon Coast retreat, veer off the beaten path to Rockaway Beach.
Unique treasures and legendary bites in Rockaway Beach
Home to just under 1,500 residents, the main charm of Rockaway Beach is its small-town atmosphere. With most of its shops and restaurants dotting the main street along the Oregon Coast Highway, it's easy to stroll the length of the town on foot. Start on the north end at Grumpy's Café, a cute, family-owned restaurant beloved for its delicious coffee, gooey cinnamon rolls, and plate-sized pancakes. After fueling up on breakfast, stroll south to explore the shops. If you're an antique lover, you'll find yourself in paradise. Browse handmade gifts and vintage collectibles at Simply Charming Antiques, and get lost in a miniature maze of treasure-packed rooms at Little White Church Antiques, which is tucked into a darling white-steepled facade.
If you're looking for a quirky gift or souvenir, pop into Flamingo Jim's Clothing & Gifts. Outside you'll find an impressive collection of garden statues, while inside is a wonderland of kitsch stuffed wall-to-wall with Oregon Coast memorabilia, trinkets, and apparel. Other local retail gems include The Little Crow — a delightful nest of vintage and new finds — and Sea Breeze Gifts, a sweet stop for saltwater taffy and ice cream from Tillamook — a scenic coastal city known for its dairy. When you've shopped your way to the south end of town, pop into The Pronto Pup. The deep-fried diner is a must-visit, and it's simply impossible to miss with the gigantic corn dog ornamenting the roof. Though there's a surprising amount of controversy over who invented the beloved wiener on a stick, The Pronto Pup claims to be the birthplace of the corn dog (originally named a Pronto Pup), which debuted on its menu in 1941. While you're waiting for your order, saddle up for a selfie on the mechanical corn dog outside.
Scenic coastal adventures in Rockaway Beach
Of course, no coastal trip is complete without some beach time, and Rockaway Beach has no shortage of sandy shorelines. From the town's main street, take a short walk across the Oregon Coast Highway where miles of wide open beaches await. Enjoy a leisurely stroll alongside the ocean, collecting sea shells and taking in breathtaking Pacific Ocean views. One of Rockaway Beach's most photo-worthy views is of Twin Rocks, an impressive pair of 100-foot-tall sandstone formations rising majestically out of the sea. Though the rocks can be seen for miles, you'll have the best view from the beach access point on Minnehaha Street.
Passing through the heart of town, the Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad is a unique way to explore the pristine Pacific Ocean coastline. Hop aboard a historic locomotive at the Rockaway Beach Station, and embark on a 90-minute round trip excursion to Garibaldi and back, meandering past ocean vistas and lush Oregon greenery. Classic excursions range from $24 to $32 and operate from late May through September. When you're ready to settle in for the night, check into a dreamy beachfront hotel like the Surfside Resort. There are also plenty of Airbnbs near the beach, from cozy cottages to luxe condos. For a sleepy and serene coastal retreat, drift away to Rockaway Beach.