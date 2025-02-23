Escape Portland Crowds At A Nearby Coastal Oregon City Known For Scenic Kayaking And Famous Cheese

Portland, Oregon, has its perks. Not only can residents and locals order the best coffee in all of America in this trendy city, there's also an array of nearby destinations to explore, allowing individuals to escape the crowds of the state's largest metropolis. One such place is Tillamook, a coastal town in Tillamook County, located about an hour and 20 minutes away from Portland. If the name of this town rings a bell, that's because the city is where you'll find the very Tillamook that produces various dairy products including their famous cheddar cheese.

In addition to this, the region is known for its offering of outdoor activities including kayaking. Tillamook is home to Sue H. Elmore Park. This site features a kayak launch into Hoquarton Slough, a body of water formerly used for transporting cargo and commodities. Surrounded by the Pacific Northwest's signature dense greenery, Hoquarton Slough, found in Downtown Tillamook, provides a peaceful respite and is ideal for novices. Onsite parking is available, so just make sure to pack your gear. For those with limited mobility, Sue H. Elmore Park has an accessible kayak launch. If you are new to kayaking and don't know where to start, consider a two-hour guided tour of Hoquarton Slough with a local tour company.

Keep in mind that there are other amazing kayaking spots a stone's throw from Tillamook. For example, the breathtakingly beautiful Cape Meares Lake is less than 15 minutes away and local kayaking companies also offer tours there. Nevertheless, dairy is king in this part of Oregon. Come for the outdoor adventures but don't forget to stop by the Tillamook Creamery.