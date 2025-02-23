Escape Portland Crowds At A Nearby Coastal Oregon City Known For Scenic Kayaking And Famous Cheese
Portland, Oregon, has its perks. Not only can residents and locals order the best coffee in all of America in this trendy city, there's also an array of nearby destinations to explore, allowing individuals to escape the crowds of the state's largest metropolis. One such place is Tillamook, a coastal town in Tillamook County, located about an hour and 20 minutes away from Portland. If the name of this town rings a bell, that's because the city is where you'll find the very Tillamook that produces various dairy products including their famous cheddar cheese.
In addition to this, the region is known for its offering of outdoor activities including kayaking. Tillamook is home to Sue H. Elmore Park. This site features a kayak launch into Hoquarton Slough, a body of water formerly used for transporting cargo and commodities. Surrounded by the Pacific Northwest's signature dense greenery, Hoquarton Slough, found in Downtown Tillamook, provides a peaceful respite and is ideal for novices. Onsite parking is available, so just make sure to pack your gear. For those with limited mobility, Sue H. Elmore Park has an accessible kayak launch. If you are new to kayaking and don't know where to start, consider a two-hour guided tour of Hoquarton Slough with a local tour company.
Keep in mind that there are other amazing kayaking spots a stone's throw from Tillamook. For example, the breathtakingly beautiful Cape Meares Lake is less than 15 minutes away and local kayaking companies also offer tours there. Nevertheless, dairy is king in this part of Oregon. Come for the outdoor adventures but don't forget to stop by the Tillamook Creamery.
Check out the Tillamook Creamery and other attractions in Tillamook, Oregon
Tillamook's dairy industry has put this small town on the map. In fact, the city has been producing cheese since the late 1800s. With that in mind, you absolutely must make time in your itinerary for the Tillamook Creamery. This free attraction is for all ages and has plenty to do and eat. Visitors can view factory workers in action as they make the brand's iconic cheese. Complimentary samples are provided to guests. Additionally, the Tillamook Creamery has a dining hall serving delicious delights such as triple cheese mac, pizza, and cheese curds. Likewise, there are educational exhibits and a gift shop to explore. The Tillamook Creamery is open daily starting at 10 a.m.
If you can't get enough cheese, there's another spot in Tillamook for you: the Blue Heron French Cheese Company. Here, visitors can partake in wine tasting and purchase an assortment of sandwiches from the Blue Heron delicatessen including "The Blue," featuring their signature brie. For kids, there's a candy shop and a petting zoo to enjoy. The Blue Heron French Cheese Company is open daily.
Needless to say, a visit to the Tillamook Creamery or the Blue Heron French Cheese Company is not lactose intolerant-friendly. If you're looking for a dairy-free activity, head to the Tillamook Air Museum, housed in a hangar dating back to the early 1940s. With exhibits on World War II and a number of vintage military aircraft on display, this attraction is especially popular among history buffs.
Explore Downtown Tillamook's dining and shopping options
Although many come to Tillamook primarily for the Tillamook Creamery, the city's quaint downtown is worth visiting. Downtown Tillamook has several eateries and shops. For example, The Dutch Mill Cafe, open Wednesday to Sunday, is a retro-themed diner serving burgers, milkshakes, and sandwiches. Hailing from nearby Pacific City, Pelican Brewing, offers various beers on tap that will quench your thirst. You can pair your brew with an entree, such as a pulled pork sandwich, a crispy cod sandwich, among other menu items. Pelican Brewing is open daily. For souvenirs and unique gifts, there's Madeline's Vintage Marketplace selling decor, cards, stationary, and more. At Lucky Bear Soap Co., you can purchase essential oils, salves, and other body care products.
Due to its close proximity to Portland, Tillamook is ideal for a day trip. Make sure to pack a warm jacket; chilly temperatures are common throughout winter with Tillamook having its mildest temperatures in the summer and early fall. However, if you're interested in seeing more of Tillamook County, there are a few lodging options where you could book a short stay. This includes the Ashley Inn of Tillamook, featuring an indoor pool and complimentary breakfast. To learn about similar destinations in the Beaver State, read about Seaside, a town offering beaches, beauty, and unique carnival-style games, as well as the best state park on Oregon's quiet, rugged coastline.