Oregon Coast's Favorite Vacation Destination Offers Beaches, Beauty, And Unique Carnival-Style Games

The stunning beauty of the Oregon Coast spans 364 miles, offering visitors impressive ocean views, lighthouses, sandy beaches, and natural wonders. A scenic drive down U.S. Highway 101 might have you uncovering the secret beaches of the Samuel H. Boardman State Scenic Corridor or stopping in Cannon Beach, one of the best beach vacation destinations in the U.S. At one of the coast's most northwestern sections, you'll find charming Seaside, a favorite vacation spot for millions of travelers each year, who find its beauty, beaches, and fun atmosphere a reason to keep returning.

Seaside's history dates to the early 1800s, when explorers Lewis and Clark discovered the area, setting up camp and creating a salt works in town. It is recognized as the end of the 4,000-mile-long Lewis and Clark Trail, and a statue of them is located at the iconic oceanfront Turnaround. The town took its name after "The Seaside House," a large Italian villa built by railroad tycoon Ben Holladay in 1871 to attract tourists. Since then, Seaside has persevered through a 1912 fire, the 1942 Japanese bombing of nearby Fort Stevens, and a huge tsunami in 1964.

You can still find much of Seaside's history present across its 4.4 square miles, and part of its unique charm is that so much has stayed the same, even while growth has produced modern resorts, hotels, and other businesses. This little piece of the Oregon Coast is a haven for families and is a place you won't forget once you visit.