Oregon Coast's Favorite Vacation Destination Offers Beaches, Beauty, And Unique Carnival-Style Games
The stunning beauty of the Oregon Coast spans 364 miles, offering visitors impressive ocean views, lighthouses, sandy beaches, and natural wonders. A scenic drive down U.S. Highway 101 might have you uncovering the secret beaches of the Samuel H. Boardman State Scenic Corridor or stopping in Cannon Beach, one of the best beach vacation destinations in the U.S. At one of the coast's most northwestern sections, you'll find charming Seaside, a favorite vacation spot for millions of travelers each year, who find its beauty, beaches, and fun atmosphere a reason to keep returning.
Seaside's history dates to the early 1800s, when explorers Lewis and Clark discovered the area, setting up camp and creating a salt works in town. It is recognized as the end of the 4,000-mile-long Lewis and Clark Trail, and a statue of them is located at the iconic oceanfront Turnaround. The town took its name after "The Seaside House," a large Italian villa built by railroad tycoon Ben Holladay in 1871 to attract tourists. Since then, Seaside has persevered through a 1912 fire, the 1942 Japanese bombing of nearby Fort Stevens, and a huge tsunami in 1964.
You can still find much of Seaside's history present across its 4.4 square miles, and part of its unique charm is that so much has stayed the same, even while growth has produced modern resorts, hotels, and other businesses. This little piece of the Oregon Coast is a haven for families and is a place you won't forget once you visit.
Getting to know Seaside, Oregon
To get to Seaside by air, the closest major airport is Portland International Airport, about 90 miles away by car. The most direct route uses Highway 26, which is scenic and windy, with alternative longer routes if curvy roads make you nervous. If you're on a carless vacation, The NorthWest Point bus runs twice daily to and from the coast, with two Seaside stops, from the downtown Portland Amtrak station. You can connect via Light Rail at the airport to downtown Portland and the train station.
A first-time visitor might want to stop at the Seaside Visitors Bureau located on U.S. Highway 101 (also known as Roosevelt Drive) and Broadway, the main street heading west towards the ocean. Here you can get maps and brochures and snap a photo with the giant orange "Seaside" Adirondack chair. History lovers should check out the Seaside Museum & Historical Society on Necanicum Drive and visit the site of Lewis and Clark's salt works on the south end of town. You may also want to venture to nearby Fort Clatsop and Fort Stevens, and up to Astoria, Oregon's oldest city and underrated coastal beauty.
Seaside offers accommodation options for any budget, including motels, resorts, vacation rentals, and RV parks and campgrounds. Many rentals are found via Beachhouse Vacation Rentals or Seaside Vacation Homes. Summer is the high season on the Oregon Coast, so you'll want to book early, especially during popular event weekends in Seaside.
Stroll along Seaside's promenade, beach, and downtown
Seaside is a very walkable town, and one of the must-do activities is strolling around and doing some shopping. As one of the most iconic Seaside sites, The Promenade, known as the "Prom," is a 1.5-mile-long concrete walkway that extends from 12th Avenue on the north end to Avenue U on the south end. Erected in 1921, it features over 2,000 arches and 50 lamp posts, and the Visitors Bureau offers a free Prom booklet created for its centennial. The Prom is adjacent to the wide, sandy, and dune-filled beach, which you can enter at many points along its path. It's great for people-watching and bike riding, or taking in an epic Seaside sunset. Summer sunsets occur at 8 p.m. or later, so you can enjoy dinner first and then embark on a leisurely post-meal walk.
About halfway on the Prom, you'll reach the Turnaround, symbolic of where Lewis and Clark turned around and headed back home, and where visitors can turn onto Broadway and head into downtown. Once you turn down Broadway into downtown's main core, shop to your heart's content, with a little bit of everything including beachwear, antiques, souvenirs, and sweet delights. Local favorites include Phillips Candies for saltwater taffy and World of Gifts for souvenirs. Crafted in Seaside features gifts made by local artisans, or you can create your own custom designs. For unique collector's items, pick up a vintage or antique treasure at the Seaside Antique Mall.
Enjoy family fun for all ages
Families with children, or those who are kids at heart, will find plenty of fun carnival-style games to keep themselves entertained while visiting. A must-do for visitors is to hit up the vintage bumper cars, tilt-a-whirl ride, and Ten Tiny Tees miniature golf course on Broadway. If you get hungry, grab a classic corn dog from Pronto Pup nearby. You'll find another iconic Seaside attraction, the Carousel, located inside Seaside's Carousel Mall, along with some souvenir and kid-themed stores. You can test your competitive spirit at Seaside Laser Tag & Arcade here as well, where you can find Pac-Man and other popular games. You'll also want to hit up the Funland Seaside Arcade, home to Skee-Ball, pinball, crane, and other arcade games. It's also only one of a few arcades left to feature the game Fascination, a Skee-Ball-meets-bingo table game that originated in the 1920s. For even more competitive fun, Seaside Shootout is an animated shooting gallery featuring different challenges and games. You'll also find the Captain Kid Amusement Park on the south end of town, equipped with go-karts and a larger 18-hole miniature golf course.
The Seaside Aquarium, located on the Prom at 2nd Avenue, is small but allows guests to feed live harbor seals and features a large whale skeleton and an interactive touch tank of smaller sea creatures. Founded in 1937, it's one of the oldest aquariums on the West Coast. Entrance fees vary by age, but as of this writing, it offers a family rate of $36 for up to six people.
Explore the great outdoor beauty and waterways of Seaside
An ideal way to experience the beauty of Seaside is to hit the trails and the waterways. If you're up for the challenge of a hike and are okay with a little mud at times, then the Tillamook Head hike should be on your Seaside bucket list. It's a 6.3-mile-long trail through thick forest, which offers spectacular views of the coast and the "Terrible Tilly" lighthouse perched out in the ocean. One starting point is at Ecola State Park, Oregon's best state park, in neighboring Cannon Beach, but you can also choose to traverse the trail from the south side of town to Ecola. You can leave your car at one end or get dropped off (you may need a taxi or carshare) in Ecola and hike back to town.
The ocean in Seaside is an attraction in itself, but you'll want to keep in mind that temperatures on the northern Oregon Coast average only 55 degrees Fahrenheit, which is quite chilly for most people. The other major waterway in Seaside is the Necanicum River, which runs through the entire town and can be enjoyed via small watercraft. From Quatat Park in town, you can rent a swan paddle boat or kayak and spend time on the river. You'll also find that the 12th Avenue bridge is a popular spot for fishing and crabbing. From there, head to the north end of the beach during low tide, where the Necanicum meets the Pacific, and look for sand dollars and crabs, or get your feet wet in a shallow pool formed by the sand bar.