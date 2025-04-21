One Of America's Best Resorts Is A Sprawling South Carolina Estate With Serene Gardens And A Lavish Spa

Gently nestled among 482 acres of lush, verdant grounds on the outskirts of Greenville, South Carolina, is the family-owned epicurean Hotel Hartness. On its exterior, the elegant, French-Provincial-inspired property showcases a beautiful white-painted brick with a steep, sloping roof, dormer windows, and a dramatic glass-and-wood front door placed precisely in the middle of the hotel. Built in the 1980s, the four-star hotel was originally used as the main residence for prominent Greenville resident Pat Hartness and his family, including his wife Mary Lou, and sons David and Sean.

Pat's vision for the estate dates back to the 1970s. After taking over as CEO of the family business — Hartness International — Pat slowly accumulated property east of downtown Greenville. One section was reserved for the family home, now Hotel Hartness, while another 180 acres became Hartness Nature Reserve. During the early 2000s, Pat and Sean considered selling their hundreds of acres to a land developer, but the deal didn't work out. Taking it as a sign, they refurbished the home to serve the Greenville community. Today, Hotel Hartness offers guests luxurious amenities, spacious suites with sweeping views of the surrounding gardens, upscale dining experiences, and personalized spa treatments.