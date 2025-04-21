One Of America's Best Resorts Is A Sprawling South Carolina Estate With Serene Gardens And A Lavish Spa
Gently nestled among 482 acres of lush, verdant grounds on the outskirts of Greenville, South Carolina, is the family-owned epicurean Hotel Hartness. On its exterior, the elegant, French-Provincial-inspired property showcases a beautiful white-painted brick with a steep, sloping roof, dormer windows, and a dramatic glass-and-wood front door placed precisely in the middle of the hotel. Built in the 1980s, the four-star hotel was originally used as the main residence for prominent Greenville resident Pat Hartness and his family, including his wife Mary Lou, and sons David and Sean.
Pat's vision for the estate dates back to the 1970s. After taking over as CEO of the family business — Hartness International — Pat slowly accumulated property east of downtown Greenville. One section was reserved for the family home, now Hotel Hartness, while another 180 acres became Hartness Nature Reserve. During the early 2000s, Pat and Sean considered selling their hundreds of acres to a land developer, but the deal didn't work out. Taking it as a sign, they refurbished the home to serve the Greenville community. Today, Hotel Hartness offers guests luxurious amenities, spacious suites with sweeping views of the surrounding gardens, upscale dining experiences, and personalized spa treatments.
Indulge in luxury treatments and relaxing garden views at Spa H
Spa H, the onsite spa, is as bespoke as Hotel Hartness itself. Inspired by the natural world outside, the extended lobby leads guests to a comfortable, modern waiting room with breathtaking views of the manicured gardens, tranquil water fountains, and an idyllic pond just steps away. Six opulent treatment rooms allow guests to relax, unwind, and indulge in restorative treatments for the body or face. Some of Spa H's popular treatments include the Signature Botanical Facial, a 50-minute therapy that combines plant-based serums, cleansers, and masks with facial massage, and the Signature Massage (your choice of 50 or 80 minutes), which blends aromatherapy, warm towels, and light touch to relieve tension and restore balance. "The spa gave great, relaxing facials," said Natalie, a former guest. Another guest, Vivian, received a facial and a massage at Spa H and said, "Both were amazing. The spa facilities were also beautiful."
Spa H offers one other major perk: a spa membership. For $125 per month, members can choose to experience one 50-minute massage or one 50-minute facial. During their birthday month, members can select an 80-minute massage or an 80-minute facial. Other program perks include discounts on retail purchases, other spa services, hotel bookings, and dining discounts at Hotel Hartness' main restaurant, Patterson Kitchen and Bar.
Plan your visit to Hotel Hartness in Greenville, South Carolina
Hotel Hartness is centrally located in Greenville, South Carolina, making it easily accessible by plane or car. Most travelers will want to fly into Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport and rent a car. Hotel Hartness is a quick 10-minute drive from the airport and only 20 to 30 minutes away from downtown Greenville, depending on traffic. The scenic drive is totally worth it, and you won't want to miss the quaint shops, urban nightlife, high-end dining, and Southern hospitality that Greenville offers. Be sure to pop in M. Judson Booksellers, a cozy independent bookstore housed in the old courthouse building on Greenville's Main Street, for a new paperback, a coffee, and a freshly baked pastry.
Due to its prime location, Hotel Hartness is the perfect weekend destination for residents looking to get away without having to drive more than three hours one-way. Hotel Harness is 2.5 hours away from Augusta, Georgia; 1 hour and 45 minutes from Columbia, South Carolina; 1 hour and 40 minutes from Charlotte, North Carolina; and 90 minutes from Asheville, North Carolina.
If you have time, drive up to Asheville, North Carolina, and spend the day wandering the grounds, gardens, winery, and home at Biltmore Estate. Built in 1888 by Cornelius Vanderbilt, the family mansion and its surrounding grounds have been restored and transformed and are open to the public all year round.