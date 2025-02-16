One Of America's Prettiest Downtowns Is In A North Carolina City Best Known As 'Gem Of The East'
Proud keepers of some truly magnificent Blue Ridge Mountain views, North Carolina enjoys a wealth of stunning vacation destinations. From a resort town with natural hot springs to a community dubbed the world's greatest city, there's a lot to explore in this vibrant state. However, only one North Carolina city flaunts the title "gem of the east." Home to one of America's prettiest downtowns, Greenville earns this title thanks to its impressive blend of natural beauty, intriguing museums, local markets, and incredible food.
Your options for getting to Greenville include scenic drives through Appalachian landscapes, a flight into the local Pitt-Greenville Airport (PGV), and Amtrak or Greyhound bus rides that'll take you to downtown Greenville's G.K. Butterfield Transportation Center. Once in Greenville, travelers can navigate the city using the Greenville Area Transit (GREAT) bus system or an Emerald Express Trolley. While a car will give you more flexibility for exploring, visitors who stay in downtown Greenville hotels can easily walk to tons of local museums, restaurants, and breweries.
These Greenville attractions will keep your trip interesting no matter what time of year you visit, but savvy sightseers will still want to consider which season is best for their Greenville vacation. Summer is the town's busiest season, with Fourth of July and Memorial Day crowds helping to drive up hotel prices. Prices dip come September and stay low through November, making fall the perfect season for budget travelers to visit Greenville. Autumn also brings mild, comfortable weather to the region, with average temperatures ranging from 53 to 73 degrees between September and November.
Discover the best things to do in Greenville
A world of unique attractions awaits you in Greenville. Get a lay of the land by starting your trip with a stroll across the East Carolina University (ECU) campus. As you walk, appreciate architectural curiosities like The Cupola, a replica of the old domed structure that used to sit atop the Old Austin Building. Nearby, continue your walking tour of Greenville on the African American Cultural Trail of Greenville-Pitt County. With six stops that wind through town, this trail gives visitors an up-close look at how African American communities have influenced local history. Next, stay active by heading to the Pitt County Arboretum, a free-to-visit (donations welcome) attraction with wildflower, perennial, herb, butterfly, vegetable, and fruit gardens. Outdoorsy types can then rent a kayak from Knee Deep Adventures and go to Wildwood Park for paddling on the Tar River.
Not into walking tours or outdoor adventures? Find more things to do in Greenville at local museums. Begin with the Greenville Museum of Art, a free attraction showcasing a collection of around 800 paintings, prints, sculptures, ceramics, and more. For a deeper understanding of the museum's collection, visitors can pay $5 for a guided tour and/or accompanying art activities. A short walk away, sightseers will find the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences at Greenville. Full of exhibits on technology, engineering, and more, this museum is a must-visit stop for curious scientific minds. Round out your sightseeing journey with a trip to the Greenville Metal Zoo. Located less than four miles from the art and science museums, this unique park features metal animal sculptures by local artist Jonathan Bowling.
Experience the food and culture of downtown Greenville
In addition to fun museums and natural beauty, Greenville also has a vibrant downtown district described by Matador Network writer Jacqueline Kehoe as "one of America's prettiest, most walkable downtowns." Start exploring downtown Greenville at one of the many excellent local restaurants. Cafes like Blackbeard Coffee Roasters will keep you caffeinated with a delightful menu of pour over, cold brew, or French press coffees, while the family-friendly 5th Street Hardware Restaurant & Taproom keep you full with burgers for lunch and cold brews before dinner. You can also start a journey on the Pitt County Brew & 'Cue Trail by grabbing a pint at downtown Greenville's Pitt Street Brewing Company then venturing a little further out for a pulled pork sandwich at B's Barbecue.
Before you leave downtown Greenville, stop in one of the local stores or swing by a town festival. Shoppers will love adorable spots like Wild Olive Boutique and Truly Yours for women's clothing and options like Backstage Coffee & Vintage for lattes with a side of retro fashion. Greenville's events calendar also keeps things festive with special occasions like Freeboot Friday (a live music event to celebrate ECU home football games), First Friday Art Walks, PirateFest (a pirate-themed April festival featuring costumes, food, mermaids, and live music), and, of course, the annual Christmas Parade, a decades-old Greenville tradition. If all of these awesome offerings aren't enough to pack your schedule, take a detour to Bath and tour North Carolina's oldest town.