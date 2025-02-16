One Of America's Prettiest Downtowns Is In A North Carolina City Best Known As 'Gem Of The East'

Proud keepers of some truly magnificent Blue Ridge Mountain views, North Carolina enjoys a wealth of stunning vacation destinations. From a resort town with natural hot springs to a community dubbed the world's greatest city, there's a lot to explore in this vibrant state. However, only one North Carolina city flaunts the title "gem of the east." Home to one of America's prettiest downtowns, Greenville earns this title thanks to its impressive blend of natural beauty, intriguing museums, local markets, and incredible food.

Your options for getting to Greenville include scenic drives through Appalachian landscapes, a flight into the local Pitt-Greenville Airport (PGV), and Amtrak or Greyhound bus rides that'll take you to downtown Greenville's G.K. Butterfield Transportation Center. Once in Greenville, travelers can navigate the city using the Greenville Area Transit (GREAT) bus system or an Emerald Express Trolley. While a car will give you more flexibility for exploring, visitors who stay in downtown Greenville hotels can easily walk to tons of local museums, restaurants, and breweries.

These Greenville attractions will keep your trip interesting no matter what time of year you visit, but savvy sightseers will still want to consider which season is best for their Greenville vacation. Summer is the town's busiest season, with Fourth of July and Memorial Day crowds helping to drive up hotel prices. Prices dip come September and stay low through November, making fall the perfect season for budget travelers to visit Greenville. Autumn also brings mild, comfortable weather to the region, with average temperatures ranging from 53 to 73 degrees between September and November.