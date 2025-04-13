Hidden On Lake Erie's Coast Is A 'Gem In The World Of Amusement Parks' With Free Admission
There's nothing like the nostalgic charm that a trip to an amusement park evokes, especially one like Canobie Lake Park, which mixes old-time charm with rides like Ferris wheels, merry-go-rounds, and wooden roller coasters. The thrill of being on a ride that tosses you up, spins you around (and around), and releases you from dizzying heights is like no other, and Waldameer & Water World in Erie, Pennsylvania, has all these attractions and more. With over 30 rides, including family-friendly ones like bumper cars and funhouses, kid-oriented options like spinning tea cups and mechanical ponies, and exciting extravaganzas like flying swings and the Wipeout, there's something for visitors of all ages and adrenaline tolerances.
Waldameer Park also has five distinct roller coasters. You won't want to miss the Ravine Flyer II, Pennsylvania's tallest and fastest wooden roller coaster, which boasts a 120-foot first drop that has blown riders away. Meanwhile, the merry-go-round serenades riders as they giddy up with glee, and the Ferris wheel offers amazing views of the whole park and Lake Erie. What makes Waldameer even cooler is that general admission is free, giving you the option to pay per ride if you so choose.
Plan your trip to Waldameer Park and explore its attractions
Waldameer Park is on the banks of Lake Erie, about 30 minutes east of Conneaut, Ohio, (a charming city with outdoor recreation and specialty shops) and less than a two-hour drive from the nearby cities of Buffalo, Cleveland, and Pittsburgh, making it accessible from multiple states. Its season begins slowly, with opening hours in May falling almost exclusively on weekends. Then, the park goes full steam ahead throughout the summer until September 1. The park is open on Memorial Day and the Fourth of July, but there are some off-days during the season, so it's best to check if the park is open before going.
Ticket prices vary depending on how much amusement you are craving in your life. While a season pass costs $140 for riders taller than 48 inches, a one-day "ride-a-rama" costs $40. Then there is the pay-per-ride option, which requires a Wally Card. Points on the card cost $1 and are deducted every time you ride. For instance, attractions like the Frog Hopper only cost two points, and the Steel Dragon, a coaster whose cars spin freely as it zooms around, costs five and a half.
Once you're through the gates, a day of wildly screechy fun begins. The bulk of the rides reside in the northern section of the park, so make a slight left from the admissions building in front of the park gate. There are restrooms and lockers, plus refreshment stands that offer classic goodies like popcorn, waffles, and fried dough. Look for a Dippin' Dots cart next to the Wipeout, and find Wally Card top-up stations dotting the pathways that weave through the park, making sure that you don't miss out on chances to try rides as you go.
Don't miss out on the water park at Waldameer
Waldameer Park really has it all, and that includes a collection of splashy rides and adrenaline-pumping attractions that lie on the eastern end of the grounds and rival some of the best Caribbean water parks. The Cannon Bowl swirls its riders around a whirlpool before releasing them into a watery lagoon, while the Bermuda Triangle presents a trio of slides, one of which includes a complete free-fall. There's a splash pad, lazy river, and wave pool, not to mention the Battle of Lake Erie, a multi-level water playground interspersed with interactive water jets, sprays, and dumping buckets.
Admission to the water park is $37, but it may be worth it to purchase a combo ticket, which includes the theme park, for $54. Discounts for the water park and theme park apply for online purchases, and there are reduced-price tickets for children. While some rides at the park may be closed during severe weather events like thunderstorms, only a few close due to heavy winds (this includes the Ferris wheel, flying swings, and tower drop). Unfortunately, refunds and rain checks are not offered.
Accommodations vary near Waldameer Park. The Green Roof Inn, a family-friendly budget stay in Girard, Pennsylvania, is set on lush rural grounds and houses rooms that a Tripadvisor reviewer described as "super cozy." In Erie, Spencer House Bed and Breakfast, an 1876 Victorian mansion with charming, plush rooms, serves two-course breakfasts that include fresh fruit and locally made sausage.