Hidden On Lake Erie's Coast Is A 'Gem In The World Of Amusement Parks' With Free Admission

Waldameer Park is on the banks of Lake Erie, about 30 minutes east of Conneaut, Ohio, (a charming city with outdoor recreation and specialty shops) and less than a two-hour drive from the nearby cities of Buffalo, Cleveland, and Pittsburgh, making it accessible from multiple states. Its season begins slowly, with opening hours in May falling almost exclusively on weekends. Then, the park goes full steam ahead throughout the summer until September 1. The park is open on Memorial Day and the Fourth of July, but there are some off-days during the season, so it's best to check if the park is open before going.

Ticket prices vary depending on how much amusement you are craving in your life. While a season pass costs $140 for riders taller than 48 inches, a one-day "ride-a-rama" costs $40. Then there is the pay-per-ride option, which requires a Wally Card. Points on the card cost $1 and are deducted every time you ride. For instance, attractions like the Frog Hopper only cost two points, and the Steel Dragon, a coaster whose cars spin freely as it zooms around, costs five and a half.

Once you're through the gates, a day of wildly screechy fun begins. The bulk of the rides reside in the northern section of the park, so make a slight left from the admissions building in front of the park gate. There are restrooms and lockers, plus refreshment stands that offer classic goodies like popcorn, waffles, and fried dough. Look for a Dippin' Dots cart next to the Wipeout, and find Wally Card top-up stations dotting the pathways that weave through the park, making sure that you don't miss out on chances to try rides as you go.