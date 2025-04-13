This Once-Grand Resort Hotel Is Now One Of The Most Hated Properties On The Entire Las Vegas Strip

When the Luxor Las Vegas resort opened in 1993, it did so in grand style with a promotional video that extolled its many impressive elements. The brainchild of Circus Circus Enterprises, the more than 4,000-room resort and casino was designed with an Egyptian theme, hence the name Luxor, a city in Egypt.

At its onset, Luxor Las Vegas was billed as "the first pyramid-shaped hotel." Fully leaning into the Egyptian theme, the resort then featured a simulated indoor Nile River that guests could take a ride on (if you're interested in the real thing, travelers say these Nile River cruises are the best). The ride included going past murals that featured various Ancient Egyptian symbols and writing. The Egyptian theme was even present in some dining options, which at the time included Pyramid Cafe, Nile Deli, and Nefertiti Lounge, to name a few.

The $375 million investment also featured what was at the time, some impressive special effects attractions — including a room that featured the latest in virtual toys. At the height of its success, the resort hosted many celebrities, including some who invested in restaurants within the resort, such as Nick Lachey and Christina Aguilera. Numerous films and music videos have also been shot in part at the resort, including "Showgirls" and Will Smith's "Gettin' Jiggy wit It." However, by the mid-2000s the resort began losing its luster to where it is now one of the most hated resorts on the famed Las Vegas Strip.