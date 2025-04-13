This Once-Grand Resort Hotel Is Now One Of The Most Hated Properties On The Entire Las Vegas Strip
When the Luxor Las Vegas resort opened in 1993, it did so in grand style with a promotional video that extolled its many impressive elements. The brainchild of Circus Circus Enterprises, the more than 4,000-room resort and casino was designed with an Egyptian theme, hence the name Luxor, a city in Egypt.
At its onset, Luxor Las Vegas was billed as "the first pyramid-shaped hotel." Fully leaning into the Egyptian theme, the resort then featured a simulated indoor Nile River that guests could take a ride on (if you're interested in the real thing, travelers say these Nile River cruises are the best). The ride included going past murals that featured various Ancient Egyptian symbols and writing. The Egyptian theme was even present in some dining options, which at the time included Pyramid Cafe, Nile Deli, and Nefertiti Lounge, to name a few.
The $375 million investment also featured what was at the time, some impressive special effects attractions — including a room that featured the latest in virtual toys. At the height of its success, the resort hosted many celebrities, including some who invested in restaurants within the resort, such as Nick Lachey and Christina Aguilera. Numerous films and music videos have also been shot in part at the resort, including "Showgirls" and Will Smith's "Gettin' Jiggy wit It." However, by the mid-2000s the resort began losing its luster to where it is now one of the most hated resorts on the famed Las Vegas Strip.
The resort has low ratings from customers
In 2005, the founding company of The Luxor, Circus Circus Enterprises, was acquired by MGM Resorts, which soon began an estimated $300 million renovation. The renovation saw the removal of many of the more extravagant Egyptian-themed elements of the resort, which as it turned out, was not a hit for most of the casino-focused guests. The Nile ride had already been removed in the late '90s. Unfortunately, it did not stop the increasing dissatisfaction with the resort.
By 2025, Luxor Las Vegas had a 2.5 rating on Yelp and an even more shocking 1.5 rating on Tripadvisor. Criticisms ranged from the resort being outdated, including its elevators, to horrible customer service, a lack of room amenities such as a coffee maker and mini-fridge, and musty-smelling and dimly lit rooms. One reviewer summed up his experience by calling the resort "horrific" and declaring that nothing worked, while the food was cold and burnt and the walls and shower were filthy. Another reviewer echoed the sentiments by stating that there was mold in the shower area. With such scathing reviews, it is no surprise that the resort's average rating scores were so low.
The Luxor is now a budget hotel with no buffet
In a surprising move, in March 2025, the resort closed its very popular buffet service, following the trend of many other Las Vegas casinos, which were eliminating their buffet services in exchange for food halls (no worries, there are some amazing casino buffets outside Las Vegas). The move was likely one more thing on the growing list of reasons visitors are not a fan of the resort.
Despite its many negative reviews, the Luxor still regularly welcomes guests. The reason for this likely ranges from its low-cost relative to other popular resorts on the Strip. A basic room at the Luxor can cost as low as $50, while the cheapest room at The Bellagio can still cost a guest close to $200 a night. Another possible appeal of The Luxor to visitors is its many rooms, which is a whopping 4,400, making the chances of it being all-booked, unlikely.