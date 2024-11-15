10 Best Nile River Cruises, According To Travelers

Egyptian history has always been alluring. Tales of Cleopatra, King Tut, and Khufu have long fascinated archeologists and casual readers alike. The best part of Egypt's past, though, is arguably the immense quantity of ancient sites that have survived to this day. Thanks to its massive pyramids, ornate temples, and legendary pharaohs, Egypt is clearly a once-in-a-lifetime vacation destination you won't want to miss out on. Among the country's most gorgeous wonders is almost certainly the historic Nile River.

Back in the days of the ancient Egyptians, the Nile was extremely dangerous. Rife with ravenous crocodiles and powerful hippos, the waterway was hardly akin to a neighborhood swimming pool. Even more terrifyingly, its cataracts were challenging to navigate — especially without modern maritime technologies — meaning that accidents were common. These days, dams and motorboats make the Nile a pleasure to cruise. And, more than one tour company claims to offer the best possible route down this important river.

As experienced travelers and massive fans of ancient Egypt, we have taken the time to compile a list of the best Nile River cruises available. After digging through hundreds of Reddit threads, TripAdvisor reviews, and travel blogs, we have uncovered 10 of the most enjoyable tours on the market. Of course, we understand that not all travelers enjoy the same things. For this reason, we have highlighted tours that cater to a wide variety of both interests and price ranges.

