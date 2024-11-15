10 Best Nile River Cruises, According To Travelers
Egyptian history has always been alluring. Tales of Cleopatra, King Tut, and Khufu have long fascinated archeologists and casual readers alike. The best part of Egypt's past, though, is arguably the immense quantity of ancient sites that have survived to this day. Thanks to its massive pyramids, ornate temples, and legendary pharaohs, Egypt is clearly a once-in-a-lifetime vacation destination you won't want to miss out on. Among the country's most gorgeous wonders is almost certainly the historic Nile River.
Back in the days of the ancient Egyptians, the Nile was extremely dangerous. Rife with ravenous crocodiles and powerful hippos, the waterway was hardly akin to a neighborhood swimming pool. Even more terrifyingly, its cataracts were challenging to navigate — especially without modern maritime technologies — meaning that accidents were common. These days, dams and motorboats make the Nile a pleasure to cruise. And, more than one tour company claims to offer the best possible route down this important river.
As experienced travelers and massive fans of ancient Egypt, we have taken the time to compile a list of the best Nile River cruises available. After digging through hundreds of Reddit threads, TripAdvisor reviews, and travel blogs, we have uncovered 10 of the most enjoyable tours on the market. Of course, we understand that not all travelers enjoy the same things. For this reason, we have highlighted tours that cater to a wide variety of both interests and price ranges.
Nile Dahabiya
Fans of Agatha Christie's "Death on the Nile" will love this unique Nile River cruise where you can cruise the Nile in the way the pharaohs did. Whereas many larger tour companies offer all the bells and whistles of the 21st century, Nile Dahabiya cruises aim to transport you back to the days of Christie's socialites and snake charmers. Board a traditional wooden sailboat, lounge on an aesthetically pleasing red-and-white striped chair, and watch the coastline cruise by. Over the course of five days (and four nights), the vessel will bring you to fascinating sites.
Nile Dahabiya ships are quite small, with the largest option only including six cabins and two suites. This not only provides for a more intimate sailing experience but also allows passengers to enjoy great service. Additionally, the boat's size permits it to squeeze into tighter ports — meaning that travelers will get to explore places where larger ships simply cannot moor. Stops along the way include islands, temples, and camel markets. The best part is the affordable price — just $354 per person for the full four nights.
Compared to comparable tour groups, Nile Dahabiya earned raving reviews among travelers. One pleased Reddit user summed up their experience: "Small group, a few stops along the way, very comfortable boat, great food. Highly recommend." Another review, which was written in the Nile Dahabiya guestbook, exclaimed, "We had one of the most wonderful times in our Life and we recommend it a thousand times."
Viking — Egypt River Cruises
Folks who lust for sleek modernity may consider opting for a Viking river cruise over a more traditional option. Whereas old-fashioned tours focus on rest and relaxation, this one is all about comfort. Per a YouTube video shared by vlogger, In The Loop Travel, Viking's ships are designed to resemble hotels. With wide reception areas, carpeted hallways, and gorgeous restaurants, these vessels will make travelers feel like they are in a resort rather than a ship. Of course, that's not to say that the cruise ship doesn't boast spectacular views of the Nile River. Thanks to enormous floor-to-ceiling windows in the dining area and reception, travelers get the chance to soak in plenty of beautiful cruise ship views and enjoy scenic activities, one of the best parts of cruising.
It's important to note that all this luxury comes with a hefty price tag. Viking Nile River cruises are 12-day-long experiences that cost upwards of $6,000 per person in the hot season. During the winter, these cruises sell for as much as $12,000 per person — not including airfare. Despite this significant cost, the travelers who partake in this tour tend to enjoy it. "This cruise was jam-packed with activities -most notably the ancient treasures of Egypt in the form of tombs, temples, and pyramids ... The ship was lovely — our stateroom was excellent," wrote one former guest on Cruise Critic. Another applauded, "The incredible, personable, knowledgeable guides, the onboard ship enrichment, the security, the organization and infrastructure, [and] the creature comforts on board the vessel."
Avalon Waterway — Taste of Egypt with Jordan
Avalon Waterways is a great middle-of-the-road option for travelers who want something more elaborate than a historic sailing cruise — but don't want to pay for an expensive Viking cruise. The company's Taste of Egypt brings guests onto a 14-day tour that also includes a taste of Jordan, allowing passengers to acquire an extra stamp on their passports. Despite being more encompassing than the Viking tour, the Avalon Waterways version costs around $4,100 per head. This essentially means that travelers get more bang for their buck. Not only do they pay less than certain alternatives, but they also get to see another country along the way.
The Avalon tour is also a great option for those who want to experience a Nile River tour without spending their whole trip on a cruise ship. Of the 14 days in the itinerary, only four are spent on the actual river. This allows guests to enjoy the Nile without committing to days of potential seasickness. Previous travelers tout the trip's ability to provide them with an unforgettable adventure. As one former Avalon guest shared on Cruise Critic, "Overall, it was a bucket list trip for us and we enjoyed this once in a lifetime experience." Lifetime fans of the brand also recommend it as one to book time and time again. "We are about to take our 5th trip with Avalon. Everything is always impeccably well done," shared a reviewer on TravelStride.
Nour el Nil
Although the big international tour companies certainly have their appeal, there is something homey about traveling with a boutique company. Such is the case of Nour el Nil — a local Nile River cruise operator that aims to help its guests slow down and disconnect from the hustle and bustle of their normal lives. Whereas many cruise operators take four days to travel from Luxor ( a vibrant Egyptian gem that challenged Rick Steve's understanding of small towns) to Aswan, Nour el Nil cruises meander down the Nile for a full six days. This allows guests to soak up gorgeous river views, relax on the deck, and watch the rapids flow by. The tour is also one of the only ones to offer a "Nile River appreciation day" during which travelers go swimming from a romantic island beach.
While Nour el Nil may not have the most famous brand name, it is one of the best-reviewed tour operators around. As the winner of the TripAdvisor 2024 Travelers' Choice award, the group has wowed hundreds of visitors. "The trip on the boat exceeded all expectations. The Nile was amazing, the accommodation absolutely comfortable, the food was fantastic, the excursions during stops along the way were very informative and entertaining," wrote one satisfied customer on TripAdvisor. Another added, "Absolutely fantastic! Like a dream." Best of all are the prices, which are comparatively reasonable. Fares start at $1,200 per head — a price that includes all meals, snacks, tour guide access, and excursions.
The Oberoi Zahra
Folks looking for a luxury cruise with a unique touch might enjoy cruising on the Oberoi Zahra. Owned by the Indian hotel chain, Oberoi, this cruise ship seeks to bring all the comfort of a resort to the Nile River. Rooms boast king-sized beds, large desks, and private sitting areas with river views. Anyone in the mood for rest and relaxation can book a massage or body wrap in the ship's spa. Those looking to soak up the views from the deck can also take a dip in the cruise ship's gorgeous swimming pool. Alternatively, folks can sink into one of the deck's plush lounge chairs and look out at the flowing rapids.
Of course, this level of luxury comes at a cost. A seven-day cruise aboard the Oberoi Zahra costs just shy of $10,000 per person during the high season. Interestingly, though, this hefty price tag has not deterred customers. If anything previous guests tend to feel that they got their money's worth on their trips. "I recently had a delightful experience aboard the Oberoi Zahra cruise and felt compelled to share my positive feedback. The rooms were wonderfully spacious, and Mahmoud from the concierge team went above and beyond, ensuring all our requests were pre-arranged," reported one former guest on Google. "This was an amazing cruise. I highly recommend. Service was very good, and the food was fantastic. The sightseeing and our tour guide were incredible," shared another.
Mody Egypt Tours
If you're looking for a budget tour operator, fret not. There are plenty of reasonably-priced options out there, and many boast glowing reviews. Mody Egypt Tours offers a four-day cruise of the Nile River that costs as little as $348 per person. Although this price may arouse suspicion in some potential clients, it should be noted that the tour operator is recommended by 96% of those who booked it via Viator. Previous guests described the ship as neat and tidy — even though it looks a bit outdated. Some guests also noted that they had to share a dinner table with other passengers. Despite this, the vast majority of people had a great time on their tours and particularly enjoyed learning from the ship's intelligent Egyptologists.
"Great experience overall and good value on a budget. Our tour guide, Mohammad Gobran, was amazing. He spoke good English," reported one previous guest on Viator. "We really enjoyed the tour. Our tour guide Ahmed Shawky Ali is very friendly. Knowledgeable and explains everything clearly. The boat is nice too," added another. Overall, Mody Egypt Tours guests should not expect luxury. Meals and accommodations are simple, and the prices reflect that. However, folks looking to learn more about Egyptian history will have a great time on this tour. Entrance to all historical sites is included in the fare, and the local guides are said to do an excellent job of bringing the area's ancient history to life.
Here Egypt Tours
Landlubbers will probably enjoy Here Egypt Tours. Whereas many other cruise lines offer long river tours, Here Egypt keeps the journey from Luxor to Aswan under three days — making it one of the speediest options. Guests spend just two nights on the Nile River, where they stop at just three major historical sites. Although this might not be as in-depth of an option compared to other tours, it is ideal for folks who aren't big on cruises. Board the ship, see a few temples, and sip Egyptian tea from the upper deck. This experience was designed to give travelers a taste of the Nile River, all while allowing them to dedicate the rest of their vacation to other gems — like this Egypt beachfront lounge with fantasy-like views.
Because of the quick nature of this tour, it is not particularly expensive. Cabin prices start at $291, making it one of the more reasonably-priced options available. Guests seemed happy with the price/quality ratio of this trip. As one satisfied customer explained on Viator, "This tour was definitely a highlight among many on our trip to Egypt. All the crew were friendly and ready to accommodate your needs. A roomy cabin with large window, Cold A/C, a comfortable bed and marble bathroom." Another chimed in, "The rooms are good size and comfortable. The food was amazing. The rooftop area was great. There were lots of shady spots, sun loungers, and a small pool."
Uniworld Spendors of Egypt & The Nile Cruise
Not all travelers have a lot of time to plan every detail of their upcoming trips. Luckily, the Uniworld Spendors of Egypt & The Nile cruise understands this reality. This tour organization will take care of everything — from your arrival in Cairo to the transport that will take you to the Nile — giving you the chance to focus on enjoying your trip, rather than planning your next steps. Sit back and relax as Uniworld takes you on a tour of Egypt's capital. Then, soak up a delightful seven days cruising the Nile. At the end of your journey, Uniworld will either whisk you back to Cairo or bring you to the Red Sea for a four-day extension of your vacation.
Although Uniworld tours are not nearly as expensive as, say, the Oberai cruise, they aren't exactly budget either. Prices start at $6,299 per head, making Uniworld a pricier option. That being said, Egypt is one of the best vacation destinations where the U.S. dollar goes the furthest. This means that travelers will be able to take advantage of some reasonably-priced shopping and dining at the beginning of their tours. As one former guest wrote on Cruise Critic, "We ate at the Italian restaurant and found the food very good ... Prices were quite reasonable by Western standards." Another called the Uniworld tour "one of the best vacations we've had in a long time."
Nour Egypt Tour
Anyone on the hunt for a Nile River cruise that offers a fantastic price/quality ratio should consider booking with Nour Egypt Tours. Recommended by 91% of travelers on Viator, this four-day experience ferries guests from Aswan to Luxor in relative comfort. Guests rave about the quality of the food and the beauty of the rooms, with one reviewer sharing, "The cruise ship was nice, the food on board tasty and well cooked. The excursions were great and made even better by our guide host Ahmed Shawky Ali." Another raved, "The boat is clean, comfortable, nice, and well-furnished. The food is very good. It is the best way to visit the best places in Egypt in a short time!"
While these positive words might lead you to believe that Nour Egypt Tours is expensive, nothing could be further from the truth. The tour guide operator charges just $389 per person for this delightful experience. Facilitating things even more for guests, Nour Egypt Tours also offers to pick travelers up from their hotel rooms and bring them to the boat for a small $11 fee. This allows guests to enjoy traveling without having to worry about boarding the wrong cruise ship and missing their journey. The trip also includes a sunrise hot air balloon ride for no additional fee. However, travelers will be responsible for buying their own tickets to the historical sites where the ship stops along the river.
Methodology
Compiling this list of incredible Nile River cruises was not an easy process. Different travelers value different things when it comes to booking the best possible cruise, and we hoped to incorporate a wide variety of options on our list. Whereas some people value luxury, others search for a good deal. Others yet go to the Nile River in search of a historically accurate travel experience. In order to accommodate all these travelers, we selected the top few cruise operators from each of these categories. As such, we included everything from sail-powered ships to ones with spas to ones that offer budget experiences. Ultimately, we hope that this will mean that travelers will be able to explore their full range of options.
To select the choices listed above, we performed a deep dive into websites like TripAdvisor, Viator, and Cruise Critic. We were incredibly suspicious of highly-ranked tours that still had a small number of abysmal reviews. For this reason, we eliminated any options in which passengers repeatedly reported having a bad time. We also examined many of the available cruise ships via YouTube videos in order to verify the quality of the vessels for potential customers. In this way, we were able to narrow this list down to only the best options for each potential category.