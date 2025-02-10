The 5 Best Casino Buffets In Nevada (Outside Of Las Vegas)
Las Vegas has some mouth-watering buffets that are famous the world over. The Buffet at Wynn and the Bacchanal at Caesar's Palace have long been city favorites, earning thousands of 5-star reviews. There is also stiff competition from relative newcomers like Wicked Spoon in the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, one of the city's most popular brunch spots.
Nevada may be sparse, but the buffets don't stop on the Strip. The small city of Mesquite has at least one buffet option that should pique one's interest, but if you want to see Nevada's best of the rest, you will have to drive 440 northwest through the state's otherworldly landscape — passing isolated, offbeat towns and unique art installations — until you reach Reno, Nevada's second food hub and the "Biggest Little City in the World." Though Reno has only two-fifths the population of Las Vegas, it still delivers plenty of entertainment and delicious cuisine. Nevada's second city packs characterful dive bars, upscale restaurants, and towering casinos and boasts proximity to Lake Tahoe's gorgeous shore.
Across Nevada, there are hearty buffets that inundate customers with meat, seafood, and decadent desserts reminiscent of the indulgent spreads found at the finest hotels along the Las Vegas Strip. We looked high and low in Nevada to assemble a list of the greatest food buffets outside of Las Vegas.
Toucan Charlie's Buffet and Grille at Atlantis Casino Resort Spa
Toucan Charlie's Buffet and Grille in the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa in Reno is renowned for its indulgent medley of foods. Open for lunch Monday through Friday, dinner all week, and brunch throughout the weekend, the buffet floor has themed stations serving salads, carved meats, charcuterie, pho, Southwestern cuisine, desserts, and much more. It even has special offerings on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
First is the Seafood Dinner Gourmet Buffet on Friday night, which serves a bounty of seafood, from delicately steamed snow crab and butter to tender blackened salmon. On Saturday is the Steak & Seafood Dinner Gourmet Buffet — a surf and turf feast serving more snow crab and oysters with a slate of broiled steaks, shrimp scampi, and Coquilles St. Jacques scallops. There is also the Champagne Gourmet Brunch, available on Saturday and Sunday. Expect everything from smoked bacon and fried chicken to Belgian waffles, eggs benedict, and bottomless Champagne.
Toucan Charlie's Buffet and Grille has over 1,200 Tripadvisor reviews, and most are very positive, producing an average score of 4.5. Several reviews from 2019 through to 2024 declare Toucan Charlie's as the "best buffet in Nevada" and pay special compliments to the pho, crab, and prime rib.
The Grand Buffet at Grand Sierra Resort
The Grand Buffet is housed in the Grand Sierra Resort, one of Reno's top casino hotels. Only several hundred Tripadvisor users have reviewed this buffet compared to the thousands that leave reviews for Vegas' biggest casino buffets — though, that may be a good thing. Anyone who's waited in line at the Bacchanal and other Vegas hotspots will know that busier is often not better. Quantity aside, the majority of these 400-plus reviews are positive, with users reserving special praise for the service and seafood, which includes piles of clams, crab legs, and shrimp.
The Grand Buffet has five main stations, each with its own theme. The Smokehouse serves up pork ribs, hot dogs, and hamburgers, with a carving station for tender prime rib, turkey, and slow-cooked beef brisket. The American Station offers North and South American-inspired dishes and sides, including homestyle comfort food. At the Italian Station, guests can enjoy wood-fired pizzas and pasta dishes smothered in hearty, flavorful sauces. For Mexican food, head to the Taco Bar, where you'll find tacos and other bold, fiery street food. Finally, the Wok Station brings Asian cuisine to the desert with noodle dishes and more. The buffet is open for brunch on Sundays, breakfast on Saturdays, and for regular dinner service from Thursday to Saturday.
Oceano at Peppermill Resort
Boldly decorated with elaborate coffered ceilings, loud topographical carpets, and LCD panels projecting serene images of lakes, oceans, and atolls, Oceano is one of Reno's most dramatic places for all-you-can-eat sushi. The buffet is a highlight of the Peppermill Resort Spa Casino, a AAA Four Diamond resort with over 1,600 rooms, an 82,000-square-foot casino, a 9,900-square-foot fitness center, and 10 restaurants.
Oceano's all-you-can-eat service runs daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Items include soup, nigiri, maki rolls, togarashi chicken wings, vegetable lumpia, pork pot stickers, and gelato. Hundreds of positive Tripadvisor reviews praise the quality and diversity of Oceano's menu, from coconut martinis and chicken wings to lobster bisque, clam chowder, and salmon Caesar salad. There are some caveats to the service. For example, sashimi and premium maki rolls are not included, and if your eyes get bigger than your stomach, remember that any uneaten items will be charged a la carte pricing.
Oyster & Sushi Bar at Atlantis Casino Resort Spa
The Oyster & Sushi Bar is housed on the Sky Terrace of Atlantis Casino Resort Spa in Reno. It is a spacious venue with large windows overlooking the Sierra Nevada mountains. The decor is strong, as you'd expect from a casino, with colorful carpeting, a slot machine area, heavy use of mood lighting, faux marble pillars, and a bar area. However, compared to the Vegas strip or kitschy, retro-themed California motels, the Sky Terrace ultimately skews tasteful.
The kitchen serves oysters and a variety of seafood, including crab cakes, crab pots, shrimp cocktails, and pan roasts. The all-you-can-eat menu serves 50 types of nigiri and maki sushi with a drinks list of premium sake, plum wines, and imported beers. (You have to pay for the drinks, though.)
Though sushi can sometimes be a budget-friendly option, prices are on the higher end here. Still, customers say it's worth it. On Tripadvisor, the Oyster & Sushi Bar is currently ranked as the best restaurant in Reno, surpassing over 880 other establishments, including the other buffets on this list. Hundreds of 5-star reviews praise the service, atmosphere, and food quality, which one user described as Michelin-star quality. All of this is particularly impressive in a town known as a destination for excellent all-you-can-eat sushi.
Town Square Buffet at Eureka Casino Resort
Stepping outside of Reno for a minute, the Town Square Buffet at Eureka Casino Resort is Mesquite's contribution to Nevada's buffet scene. Town Square is open only on Sundays, when it operates a Champagne brunch from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Scarce though the service may be, Town Square Buffet is loved by its customers. So loved, in fact, that it is one of the highest-rated restaurants in Mesquite on Tripadvisor, where over 160 5-star reviews praise the friendly staff, fresh produce, and delicious food — especially the crab legs, prime rib, pot roast, and chicken cordon bleu. The dessert bar serves decadent cake slices, brownies, crème brûlée, and more.
Occasionally, the buffet is open at different hours for special events such as Presidents' Day weekend and the Spectacular Lobster & Seafood Buffet, known for its shrimp, stuffed salmon, crab legs, and whole steamed lobster. Make sure you keep your eye on the Eureka Casino Resort website for updates on these special events.
Methodology
To narrow down the best buffets in Nevada outside of Las Vegas, we thoroughly consulted reviews on Tripadvisor, Google, and other platforms. We took into account not just average ratings but also customer comments on food quality, variety, service, and overall experience of each establishment. We also sought advice from locals on Reddit and similar forums.