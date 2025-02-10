The 5 Best Casino Buffets In Nevada (Outside Of Las Vegas)

Las Vegas has some mouth-watering buffets that are famous the world over. The Buffet at Wynn and the Bacchanal at Caesar's Palace have long been city favorites, earning thousands of 5-star reviews. There is also stiff competition from relative newcomers like Wicked Spoon in the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, one of the city's most popular brunch spots.

Nevada may be sparse, but the buffets don't stop on the Strip. The small city of Mesquite has at least one buffet option that should pique one's interest, but if you want to see Nevada's best of the rest, you will have to drive 440 northwest through the state's otherworldly landscape — passing isolated, offbeat towns and unique art installations — until you reach Reno, Nevada's second food hub and the "Biggest Little City in the World." Though Reno has only two-fifths the population of Las Vegas, it still delivers plenty of entertainment and delicious cuisine. Nevada's second city packs characterful dive bars, upscale restaurants, and towering casinos and boasts proximity to Lake Tahoe's gorgeous shore.

Across Nevada, there are hearty buffets that inundate customers with meat, seafood, and decadent desserts reminiscent of the indulgent spreads found at the finest hotels along the Las Vegas Strip. We looked high and low in Nevada to assemble a list of the greatest food buffets outside of Las Vegas.