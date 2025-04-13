Hidden In Arizona's Hualapai Mountains Is A Desert Park With Cozy Lodging And A Wealth Of Recreation

If you thought the American Southwest was all cacti and sun-scorched plateaus, Hualapai Mountain Park is here to change your mind. Situated in the shadow of the Arizona mountains just outside of the city of Kingman, this unexpected alpine oasis of trees, streams, and peaks offers a refreshing escape from its arid desert surroundings. Within its 2,300 acres of forested terrain, visitors can find Ponderosa pines, white firs, and Gambel oaks where you'd least expect them, along with sweeping views of the surrounding region and even the occasional herd of elk wandering through the woods.

Managed by Mohave County Parks, Hualapai flies far below the radar compared to Arizona's more well-known but still underrated national and state parks –– which is all part of its charm. A beloved retreat for locals, Hualapai Mountain Park is a welcome getaway from Arizona's sweltering summers. Set among granite outcroppings, it's the kind of place where you can rent a rustic stone cabin, stargaze from the porch, and wake up to the sound of wind moving through the pines — all without venturing far from Route 66 or Interstate 40.

Hualapai can be a sleepy getaway if you want it to be, but don't mistake its serene atmosphere for boredom. The park offers a surprising amount of recreation, with miles of hiking trails, picnic areas, wildlife watching, and even a disc golf course on the grounds. All told, Hualapai Mountain Park is one of Arizona's better-kept secrets you won't regret visiting. Here's what you need to know about this rare gem in the Mojave landscape.