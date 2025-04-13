Hidden In Arizona's Hualapai Mountains Is A Desert Park With Cozy Lodging And A Wealth Of Recreation
If you thought the American Southwest was all cacti and sun-scorched plateaus, Hualapai Mountain Park is here to change your mind. Situated in the shadow of the Arizona mountains just outside of the city of Kingman, this unexpected alpine oasis of trees, streams, and peaks offers a refreshing escape from its arid desert surroundings. Within its 2,300 acres of forested terrain, visitors can find Ponderosa pines, white firs, and Gambel oaks where you'd least expect them, along with sweeping views of the surrounding region and even the occasional herd of elk wandering through the woods.
Managed by Mohave County Parks, Hualapai flies far below the radar compared to Arizona's more well-known but still underrated national and state parks –– which is all part of its charm. A beloved retreat for locals, Hualapai Mountain Park is a welcome getaway from Arizona's sweltering summers. Set among granite outcroppings, it's the kind of place where you can rent a rustic stone cabin, stargaze from the porch, and wake up to the sound of wind moving through the pines — all without venturing far from Route 66 or Interstate 40.
Hualapai can be a sleepy getaway if you want it to be, but don't mistake its serene atmosphere for boredom. The park offers a surprising amount of recreation, with miles of hiking trails, picnic areas, wildlife watching, and even a disc golf course on the grounds. All told, Hualapai Mountain Park is one of Arizona's better-kept secrets you won't regret visiting. Here's what you need to know about this rare gem in the Mojave landscape.
Outdoor fun in Hualapai Mountain Park
Whether you're here for a day trip or a weekend stay, Hualapai Mountain Park has a surprising variety of ways to entertain visitors. For starters, just getting to the park is a scenic journey in and of itself. Take County Highway 259 to the park's north for a beautiful, winding ascent, or grab Hualapai Mountain Road out of Kingman to the west for a similar experience. Whichever you choose, the ride will give you a good sense of how the land transitions from desert plateau to wooded alpine refuge.
Once you're there, get a sense of the area by exploring the park's 11-mile trail system either by foot or mountain bike. The Sawmill Canyon Spur trail segment swings by the buried ruins of the Silver Bell Mine and, later, Kingman Overlook, which offers a nice view of the Cerbat Mountain Range in the distance. The Balanced Rock Loop is another excellent option, leading hikers along a 5-mile trail that leads to a massive free-standing rock from which the trail gets its name. Or consider taking the Hualapai Peak Trail up to the mountain summit at almost 8,500 feet.
The park also features 24 rustic cabins for visitors to slow down and enjoy the wilderness. These can be rented for around $90 per night (along with a $200 to $300 deposit). Some of these accommodations, like Avalanche Cabin, are built from stone and logs, while others are a bit more modern-looking. Cabins come with a living room, kitchen, dining room, and bath, but guests need to bring linens and cookware. The park also has four "camping" cabins that feature a slightly barer setup (no restroom, mind you) but still make great spots to enjoy the outdoors with a bit more comfort and a roof over your head.
Hualapai's wildlife-watching and laid-back recreation
Despite its off-the-beaten-path vibe, Hualapai Mountain Park is full of subtle wonders. Wildlife watching is one of the area's highlights, thanks to the park's unique environment. The Hualapai Mountains act as a kind of sky island that rises above the Mojave Desert and hosts a cooler, lusher ecosystem. Mule deer, coyotes, and foxes are common sightings, but keep your eyes peeled at dawn or dusk so you can spot an elk herd slipping between the pines. Birders are particularly in luck, as Hualapai is home to several dozen species of raptors, hummingbirds, wrens, and more.
If you're not in the mood to hike, you'll still be in for a good time. The park's picnic areas are shaded by tall trees and outfitted with grills, making them ideal for cookouts and laid-back lunches. Families will appreciate the small playgrounds and covered gathering spaces at the park's three separate recreation facilities, and stargazers will find themselves well-positioned for a gorgeous night's viewing. There's even an 18-hole disc golf course that opened in 2019.
For those who want to stay overnight without roughing it, check out the Hualapai Mountain Resort — a cozy option right at the edge of the park featuring cabin-style rooms, an on-site restaurant, and a general store. As for when to come, the park is busiest in the summer, but don't be surprised if you don't see many people on the trails even then. If you really want solitude, aim for a fall or winter arrival. The nearest major travel hub is Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport, just an hour's drive away. But the park makes for an even better stop on a stunning road trip route out West — just make sure to steer clear of these classic road trip mistakes if you do.