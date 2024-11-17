Situated In The Shadows Of Arizona Mountains Is An Upscale Resort Promising Desert Luxury
Some desert resorts situate you in the midst of chaos and shimmering lights. They count on timeless entertainment and contemporary thrills to keep you coming back, evolving not to integrate the desert beauty but almost to isolate you further from it. On the other side of the coin, there are more lavish tourist destinations that put the beauty of the arid landscape at the forefront, alluring guests with towering red rocks that cast long shadows over modern accommodations.
Scottsdale's Mountain Shadows Resort aligns more with the latter, trading in the excitement of desert spots like Las Vegas for the comforts and luxuries of a mountainous retreat. Situated just 30 minutes outside of Phoenix near the base of the Camelback Mountains, Mountain Shadows Resort has the appeal of an escape in the middle of the Sonoran Desert without completely isolating you from the conveniences of the nearby city.
Exquisite dining, relaxing amenities, outdoor experiences, and more drive attention to this Scottsdale getaway, giving all who make use of its mountain-view guestrooms and multi-room suites plenty to do during their stay. Whether you're coming to Scottsdale to escape the harsh northeastern winters, are scoping out venues for your future wedding, or simply need a break from the exhaustion of everyday life, you'll find that this upscale resort doesn't skimp on the splendor of a true opulent getaway.
The accommodations at the Mountain Shadows Resort
A mountain retreat isn't worth much if it doesn't offer at least marginally comfortable accommodations. Mountain Shadows Resort exceeds that rather low bar, at least according to the nearly 800 5-star reviews it has earned on Tripadvisor. According to the breakdown of guest scores, the resort excels in all categories, including the value of the stay, sleep quality, service, and cleanliness. Even a rare 3-star review was boastful of the resort's finer features, praising how "beautiful, well-kept, and very clean" the property was.
There is no shortage of room options, from the very simple and tiny 95 sq ft Signature guestroom to the ultra-spacious 3,410 sq ft Penthouse. While the size and number of rooms will vary from room to suite, the comforts remain relatively the same. Mountain Shadows Resort puts an emphasis on modern decor and furniture, with custom furnishings providing cozy seating and inviting beds that are perfect after a day of hiking nearby Piestewa Peak Mountain. While some guestrooms come with an oversized patio, like the Garden room with its desert views, others, like the Immerse room, expand on the comforts of resort accommodations with an in-suite soaking tub.
All rooms do have a resort fee attached, which provides access to unlimited Wi-Fi, a fitness center, an on-property putting green, and, perhaps most importantly, in-room coffee to fuel the day.
Filling your day at Mountain Shadows Resort
While lounging in the creature comforts of your lavish guestroom or suite sounds like the perfect way to melt away the day, that would mean missing out on the other amenities available at the resort. When you're not busy exploring the arduous trails of Camelback Mountain or learning about the state's past at the Arizona Museum of Natural History, you could be tackling the 18-hole golf course, where every hole is a par-3 to cater to players of all skill levels. The Short Course is a signature experience at Mountain Shadows Resort, offering unrivaled views of the beauty found in Scottsdale's natural landscapes.
You don't always have to be doing something, of course, as the lounge chair-lined pools invite you to sunbathe the day away. The hidden treasure here is the Sunset Pool, an adults-only haven with an unbeatable view of the sun as it sets over the fiery red rocks of Arizona. Traveling with kids? The Citizens Club may be more your speed as it offers a pair of 75-foot pools along with a poolside dining and drink menu.
Luxuries and the desert aren't things you'd expect to find in one place. After all, the arid landscape can be a grueling and unforgiving place at times. But Mountain Shadows Resort exudes an inviting atmosphere that far outweighs even the discomfort of the hottest days. Not that you should travel to Scottsdale during the summer; save that trip for early spring when the outdoors are far more manageable.